There are nine matchups on tap for Tri-County Area teams in Week 5, with six of them taking a road trip on Friday night.
Only one matchup this week consists of area teams — with 4-1 Ridgway hosting 0-4 Punxsutawney. Three of the area teams are looking to knock off a few 5-0 unbeatens.
In a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game, the 4-1 Redbank Valley Bulldogs will take on the undefeated 5-0 Smethport Hubbers.
St. Marys will try and make it five in a row as the 4-1 Flying Dutchmen try to knock off 5-0 Karns City.
Curwensville will also try and rebound after a loss last week against 5-0 Bellwood-Antis.
The area’s only unbeaten — the 5-0 Clearfield — travels to face the 2-3 Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties.
DuBois will try and get to the .500 mark against a winless Bradford team and both Brockway and Elk County Catholic look to rebound after consecutive losses. One week after picking up its first loss, Brookville looks to get back on track as they host Moniteau.
All matchups are once again slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Redbank Valley (4-1)
at Smethport (5-0)
In last year’s D-9 Class A title game, the Bulldogs took down the Hubbers 20-6. But this year, Smethport looks to get its revenge and stay unbeaten.
Redbank Valley routed Brockway last week by a 51-0 final that included 36 points in within five and a half minutes late in the second quarter.
Bulldog Ray Shreckengost had a rushing touchdown and a 19-yard fumble recovery for a score that helped give Redbank Valley a 36-0 lead at the half.
Smethport is coming off a 56-18 win over Otto-Eldred last week and among area teams, defeated Brockway 35-19 in Week 1.
Clearfield (5-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-3)
The Clearfield Bison remain the Tri-County Area’s lone unbeaten thanks to a 48-0 rout of Bellefonte last week, as the Bison have let up just 26 total points on the season.
In last week’s contest, Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte threw for 129 yards and three scores, as Will Domico also threw for 49 yards and a score. Karson Kline led the team with 148 yards receiving on six receptions — with three of those going for touchdowns.
The Mounties are coming off a 21-14 win over Moshannon Valley last week, with its other win on the year being a 7-6 contest over Huntingdon in Week 2.
Each P-O loss has also come with 16 or less points — including an opening week 28-21 defeat to West Branch in overtime.
St. Marys (4-1)
at Karns City (5-0)
After an opening the 2021 season with a 24-7 loss to Ridgway, the Flying Dutchmen have racked up four wins in a row — with the latest coming last week via a 42-39 win over Central Clarion.
Locally, St. Marys has picked up wins over DuBois (14-7 in Week 2) and Punxsutawney (41-21 in Week 3) during the four-game win streak.
In last week’s game, St. Marys held a 42-26 lead before a Central Clarion comeback ran out of time. Flying Dutchmen Logan Mosier had three touchdowns on the night via a kick return, an interception return and a reception.
Quarterback Christian Coudriet is also second in the area with 1,073 yards passing.
Karns City is coming off a 41-7 drubbing of previously unbeaten Brookville and has outscored its opponents 199-51 on the year. Its lone game up to this point against local competition was a Week 1 42-8 win over Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney (0-4)
at Ridgway (4-1)
The Elkers will look to avenge last week’s upset loss to DuBois against a winless Punxsutawney team that’s been outscored 147-36 on the season.
Prior to last week’s loss, Ridgway had defeated its opponents by a minimum of 17 points each week, with its closest game being an opening week 24-7 win over St. Marys.
The Chucks fell to Kane last week, 29-0, and also has losses on the year to Brookville and St. Marys, the latter of which was a 41-21 loss in Week 3.
Moniteau (1-3)
at Brookville (4-1)
It was a battle of unbeatens last week between Brookville and Karns City, with Brookville coming up with the short straw in a 41-7 loss.
In the loss, Charlie Krug led the team with 102 yards passing and 52 yards rushing.
Prior to last week, Brookville’s four wins were all at least two-score games that included a Week 1 21-7 win over DuBois and a Week 2 35-7 win over Punxsutawney.
Moniteau’s lone win on the year came last week in a 44-38 win against Bradford, as the Warriors also lost to Ridgway 42-14 earlier in the season.
Curwensville (3-2)
at Bellwood-Antis (5-0)
The Golden Tide have arguably the toughest task on Friday night to pick up the win against a Bellwood-Antis team that’s made quick work of its opponents on the season.
The Blue Devils’ closest game of the year was the opening week 33-13 win over Tyrone. Last week saw Bellwood-Antis pick up a 42-0 victory over Glendale.
Curwensville lost 41-21 to Northern Bedford last week. In the loss, quarterback Dan McGarry threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns with Ty Terry and Jake Mullins each going over the century mark receiving.
McGarry leads the Tri-County Area with 1,352 yards passing and Terry leads in receiving with 691 yards.
Cameron County (3-1)
at Elk County
Catholic (2-2)
Elk County Catholic started out its year with a 2-0 record before injuries started to derail the Crusaders season.
After a 51-0 loss to Redbank Valley in Week 2, the Crusaders didn’t play in Week 3 and then fell to Union last week by a 41-0 final — as the game was then called at halftime due to a lack of Crusaders players.
Cameron County is coming off a 54-2 victory over Sheffield and also has wins over Coudersport and Bucktail on the year.
DuBois (2-3)
at Bradford (0-5)
DuBois picked up what could possibly be the upset of the 2021 season thus far last week with its 21-6 win against previously unbeaten Ridgway on Homecoming night.
In that game, DuBois held the Elkers to just 140 total yards on the night — with 75 of those being on the initial Ridgway drive.
DuBois finished with 263 yards of total offense, using the run game primarily for 182 yards on 47 rushes. The group of Austin Mitchell, Austin Henery, Dalton Yale and Cam-Ron Hays all had at least 30 yards or more on the ground for its second consecutive win.
Bradford has been outscored 198-100 on the year with its closest game coming last week in a 44-38 loss to Moniteau.
Brockway (1-4)
at Otto-Eldred (1-4)
The Rovers started out the year strong with a 28-20 victory but have fallen on tough times in losing four straight that culminated in a 51-0 loss to Redbank Valley last week.
Freshman quarterback Brayden Fox is third in the area with 966 passing yards and six touchdowns, as Alex Carson leads the team in receiving with 33 receptions for 237 yards.
Otto-Eldred is coming off a 56-18 loss to Smethport last week. Its only win on the year was a 28-8 victory over Cameron County in Week 2.