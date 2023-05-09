DUBOIS — The District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament kickoff Monday at DuBois Area High School with a much different look than in recent years.
The biggest difference was the fact DuBois returned to the event after spending more than a decade being the lone Class AAA school in D-9, which meant the Beavers were shuttled around playing against Districts 6, 8 and 10 over the years in the postseason.
The opening day schedule also had to be tweaked this year because of AP testing in the area schools, so play began later in the day then usual with action completed up to the semifinals. Usually the semis are completed on Day 1 with only the finals completed on Day 2.
Action is slated to resume today with three different schools — DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys being represented in the semifinals, which will begin at 2 p.m. at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.
Play started Tuesday with a pair of preliminary round bouts that saw Brockway’s Johnathan Knox upend Punxsutawney’s Alex Deppen, 10-5, and Johnsonburg’s Gane Heiberger upended Brockway’s Adam Lin, 10-6.
The win earned Knox a matchup with top-seeded Luke Anderson of St. Marys, with Anderson blanking the Rover 10-0. Anderson then knocked off DCC’s Matt Volpe, 10-2, to reach the semifinals. Volpe notched a 10-5 win in the second round against Clearfield’s Mason Marshall.
Anderson will battle ECC’s Cameron Klebacha in today’s semifinals at 2 p.m. Klebacha opened Monday with a 10-0 win against Johnsonburg’s Eric Gustafson before pulling out a much closer 10-7 victory vs. DuBois’ Brohm Hemke in the quaterfinals. Hemke was coming off a 10-4 triumph against Bradford’s Peyton Haight.
In the bottom half of the draw, DCC’s Neel Gupta recorded a pair of 10-1 wins to reach the semifinals. He first beat Heiberger before upending Bradford’s Max Shaw in the quarters. Shaw topped DuBois’ Ben Gribik, 10-0, in his opener.
Elk County Catholic had a second player reach the semis in Anthony Messineo, who beat Clearfield’s Ethan Evilsizor, 10-1, in his first contest before posting a 10-6 win vs. St. Marys’ Dawson Krug in the quarterfinals. Krug won his opener against Punxsy’s Michael Setree, 10-1.
Gupta and Messineo will meet in the other semifinal at 2 p.m., with the finals to follow.
Here are the full results from Monday’s opening day of singles action:
TEM KEY: Bradford (BR), Brockway (BW), Clearfield (C), DuBois (D), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Elk County Catholic (ECC), Johnsonburg (J), Punxsutawney (P), St. Marys (SM)
First Round
Johnathan Knox (BW) def. Alex Deppen (P), 10-5; Gabe Heiberger (J) def. Adam Lin (BW), 10-6.
Second Round
Luke Anderson (SM) def. Knox (BW), 10-0; Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Mason Marshall (C), 10-5; Cameron Klebacha (ECC) def. Eric Gustafson (J), 10-0; Brohm Hemke (D) def. Peyton Haight (BR), 10-4.
Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Heiberger (J), 10-1; Max Shaw (BR) def. Ben Gribik (BR), 10-0; Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Ethan Evilsizor (C), 10-1; Dawson Krug (SM) def. Michael Setree (P), 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Anderson (SM) def. Volpe (DCC), 10-2; Klebacha (ECC) def. Hemke (D), 10-7; Gupta (DCC) def. Shaw (BR), 10-1; Messineo (ECC) def. Krug (SM), 10-6.