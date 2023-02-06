BROOKVILLE — If one was anywhere near the Brookville Area High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon, the noise on the wrestling mat could no doubt be heard from a distance.
That’s because District 9’s two winningest programs collided for the Class 2A Dual Meet title.
Clearfield: 838-281-9 in 89 seasons with 380 D9 champions and 41 state champions since its first season way back in 1935.
Brookville: 748-370-11 in 63 seasons with 125 D9 champions— 53 of those in the past 12 years with six state champions and 28 PIAA medals — since starting its program in 1960.
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer (318-119) and Clearfield’s Jeff Aveni (240-131) rank third and fifth respectively on D9’s all-time coaching wins list.
So two historically great programs led by two strong personalities on the bench weren’t going to back down when it came to the D9 title and neither side did a whole lot of blinking at the end of the day.
But someone had to win and in a contentious match filled with plenty noise, words and dramatics and frustration with the officiating from both sides, it was the Raiders who grabbed their 10th straight D9 title with a raucous 33-26 win over the Bison, who weren’t on the mat during the medal presentation as officials acknowledged the high emotion of the moment and looked to diffuse any potential post-match incidents.
The Raiders avenged their 45-27 dual loss to the Bison on Dec. 9 — their first on the mat to a D9 foe of either classification since losing to Redbank Valley in the 2013 final — and win a D9 title on their home mat for the first time.
“It’s the one day we circle on the calendar. We put ourselves in position throughout the year to improve and test ourselves and we don’t talk about what our record is or where kids are ranked, we talk about getting better each day,” Klepfer said after the emotional win over the Bison.
“We talk about getting one percent better every day, bringing the attitude into the room and this group is small in numbers, man, but I’m telling you they are a bunch of guys who are sold out for the program and for each other and that’s why we’re having this conversation. We didn’t focus on December 9, it was today. We just have a bunch of guys who just didn’t quit and I’m really excited moving forward.”
The 18-2 Raiders head to the PIAA Duals with a first-round matchup against WPIAL runner-up Burrell Thursday afternoon at Hershey’s Giant Center. Regardless of the state rankings — the Bison were No. 5 and the Raiders 8 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings — just one D9 team earns a state berth.
“We only had two seniors in that lineup today and I think we had four freshmen and four sophomores, so we’ll be all right,” said Clearfield’s Aveni. “We have some guys who can do some things (in the individual postseason), so we’ll regroup and get for our final dual meet here Tuesday against Penns Valley.”
Of the 13 bouts that were wrestled in the first match, only two repeated and the Raiders won them both, the biggest one of the day at 145 pounds where Raiders junior Burke Fleming met Bison sophomore Ty Aveni, who notched an 18-2 technical fall in their 152-pound bout in December. Fleming flipped the result into a 7-5 win.
Right after Tony Ceriani’s big 4-2 win over Colton Bumbarger at 139 put the Raiders up 22-21, Fleming scored the first takedown, but was reversed by Aveni. At 2-2 going into the second, Fleming surrendered an escape to start the period before Aveni took him down for a 5-2 lead. Fleming was able to cut it to 5-4 before the end of the period.
In a neutral start to the third, Fleming took a 6-5 lead with a takedown with under 40 seconds left and from there it was a scramble and flurry to 9.8 seconds left when Aveni was penalized a point for unnecessary roughness.
Up 7-5, Fleming held off a late reversal try by Aveni and scored the huge win that put the Raiders up 25-21 with three bouts remaining.
“That’s the biggest one,” Klepfer said of Fleming’s upset win. “It was something we talked about all week long that he was better on his feet and if Burke didn’t get turned by him, he could beat him. He went out and wrestled the game plan, stayed on his feet the whole time and took him down three times and beat him.
“That’s what you’re looking for as a coach, looking for guys to make adjustments during the season. Burke’s the hero in this match. He turned a tech fall into a win in a two-month span. That doesn’t happen.”
The frustration was obvious from Coach Aveni in that pivotal bout.
“In my opinion, that kid never scored a point in that match. He never controlled one of those takedowns and every takedown ended up in a reversal 10 seconds later in the same position,” Aveni said. “I just don’t understand that. You have to let kids wrestle and you can’t be throwing points out like an Easter parade and expect it to work out. That match he never scored a takedown in my opinion and (Ty) had him pinned on our side of the mat.
“But, Ty shouldn’t have been in that situation.”
It certainly wasn’t over. The Bison got a technical fall from No. 3-ranked (as per papowerwrestling.com) 139-pounder Brady Collins at 152 pounds against the Raiders’ Kolton Griffin. The Raiders bench howled against a late takedown call that made it 16-1 as time expired in the match, although Griffin denying Collins a pin was still a significant factor as the final score indicated.
“That takedown call kept them in the dual meet. I thought it was a terrible call,” Klepfer said.
Then in the only other rematch from December at 160, the Raiders’ Coyha Brown returned the technical fall decision with a 17-2 domination of Patrick Knepp.
The Raiders led 30-26 in the final bout at 172 with Easton Belfiore going against Clearfield’s Carter Freeland. Already with seven wins, the Raiders had the important “most bouts won” criteria in their pocket, meaning that Freeland had to tech or pin Belfiore for a Clearfield victory.
Freeland went up 5-3 with a takedown with just three seconds left in the second period in the second period. A wild third period ensued as Belfiore took Freeland down five times in what turned out to be a title-clinching 15-11 decision.
“(Freeland) is a pretty good kid and Easton has had a tough stretch going against good kids all year long and we knew they were probably going to move him up to 172 and we told Easton that today is the day he was going to turn it around,” Klepfer said. “Obviously, he’s going out with the attitude that he can’t make a mistake and go to his back. He started taking him down at the end as much as he wanted.”
— Clearfield won the pre-match disc flip and was able to get the early matchups by forfeiting to the Raiders’ Jackson Zimmerman (No. 6 at 189) at 189 and bumping up No. 8 Carter Chamberlain to 215 where he pinned Gavin Hannah in the second period to make it 6-6.
— Baily Miller made short work of Bison heavyweight Nick Bailor, pinning him in 23 seconds, giving the Raiders valuable bonus points.
— The Raiders forfeited to Cash Diehl at 107 pounds. They fielded their first 107-pounder of the year in their 39-36 semifinal win over the Dutch earlier with Zani Spellman accepting a forfeit win.
— Clearfield won a key bout at 114 pounds where Bryndin Chamberlain decisioned the Raiders’ Josh Popson, 8-4. Popson was ranked No. 14 in the state with Chamberlain unranked, although he’s No. 7 in the Northwest Regional rankings behind No. 4 Popson and No. 5 Aiden Beimel of St. Marys.
— The Bison made it 21-12 with Evan Davis’ 59-second pin of Antonio Thornton, but they’d win just one bout the rest of the way.
— No. 5 127-pounder Cole Householder was denied bonus points by Colton Ryan in an 8-2 decision at 127.
— Brecken Cieleski majored Adam Rougeux, 12-2, at 133 to get the Raiders within 21-19
— In the bout before Fleming, it was Ceriani winning a matchup of wrestlers with losing records. Ceriani scored the opening takedown of Bumbarger in the first period, escaped in the second and took him down again for a 4-1 lead.
Bumbarger escaped to make it 4-2 before the end of the second, but Ceriani rode him out the whole third period for another key Raiders win.
IN THE SEMIFINALS — The Bison and Raiders both won semifinal matches earlier in the day as Clearfield topped an impressive Cranberry squad, 39-25, and the Raiders beat St. Marys, 39-36.
In the Bison win, they needed victories from Aveni, Collins and Freeland to finish off the Berries who took a 25-23 lead after 139 pounds when Dane Wenner pinned Bumbarger.
But Aveni majored Daniel DeLong, 15-1, at 145 to put the Bison up for good. Then Collins accepted a forfeit at 152 before Freeland needed 33 seconds to deck Devyn Fleeger.
Earlier wins for the Bison came from Hunter Ressler (major) at 172, Carter Chamberlain (forfeit) at 189, Bailor (pin) at heavyweight, the No. 25-ranked Davis in a 1-0 decision over No. 13 Eli Brosius at 121 and Ryan (major) at 127.
The Raiders finished a season sweep of the Dutch, building a 39-12 lead after winning seven of the first nine bouts before forfeiting out to get ready for Clearfield. Zimmerman, Miller, Householder and Cieleski scored pins, Hannah had a technical fall, Popson won a major decision and Spellman, the first-ever Raiders female to step on the mat in a varsity dual meet, got the forfeit win at 107.
Waylon Wehler and Aiden Beimel both had pins for the Dutch’s lone wins on the mat. They got forfeit wins at 139, 145, 152 and 160 pounds.
St. Marys (6-2) visits Johnsonburg Tuesday and hosts Redbank Valley Thursday to finish out its dual schedule.
Cranberry won a preliminary round matchup against Clarion to start Saturday, taking all but two contested bouts in a 60-9 win over the Bobcats.
SEMIFINALS
CLEARFIELD 39, CRANBERRY 25
172-Hunter Ressler (CL) maj. dec. Jack Nuhfer (CR), 12-3. (4-0).
189-Carter Chamberlain (CL) won by forfeit. (10-0).
215-Brayden McFetridge (CR) pinned Eric Myers (CL), 2:12. (10-6).
HWT-Nic Bailor (CL) pinned Henry Milford (CR), :55. (16-6).
107-Dalton Wenner (CR) pinned Cash Diehl (CL), 1:41. (16-12).
114-Alex McLaughlin (CR) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain (CL), 5-3. (16-15).
121-Evan Davis (CL) dec. Eli Brosius (CR), 1-0. (19-15).
127-Colton Ryan (CL) maj. dec. Brandon Murray (CR), 11-0. (23-15).
133-Conner Rezkowski (CR) maj. dec. Adam Rougeux (CL), 23-11. (23-19).
139-Dane Wenner (CR), pinned Colton Bumbarger (CL), :30. (23-25).
145-Ty Aveni (CL) maj. dec. Dan Delong (CR), 15-1. (27-25).
152-Brady Collins (CL) won by forfeit. (33-25).
160-Carter Freeland (CL) pinned Devyn Fleeger (CR), :32. (39-25).
BROOKVILLE 39, ST. MARYS 36
172-Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Easton Belfiore (B), 1:00. (0-6).
189-Gavin Hannah (B) tech. fall Evan Caskey (SM), 16-1, 4:34. (5-6).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Bryson Tucker (SM), 1:17. (11-6).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) pinned Alex Lukaschunis (SM), 3:38. (17-6)
107-Zani Spellman (B) won by forfeit. (23-6).
114-Jared Popson (B) maj. dec. Jayce Walter (SM), 13-5. (27-6).
121-Aiden Beimel (SM) pinned Antonio Thornton (B), 1:52. (27-12).
127-Cole Householder (B) pinned Cole Neil (SM), 5:23. (33-12).
133-Brecken Cieleski (B) pinned A.J. Himes (SM), 5:13. (39-12).
139-Owen Tamberlin-Lang (SM) won by forfeit. (39-18).
145-Jaden Wehler (SM) won by forfeit. (39-24).
152-Andrew Wolfanger (SM) won by forfeit. (39-30).
160-Landon Cook (SM) won by forfeit. (39-36).
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 33, CLEARFIELD 26
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (6-0).
215-Carter Chamberlain (CL) pinned Gavin Hannah (B), 2:32. (6-6).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) pinned Nick Bailor (CL), :23. (12-6).
107-Cash Diehl (CL) won by forfeit. (12-12).
114-Bryndin Chamberlin (CL) dec. Jared Popson (B), 8-4. (12-15).
121-Evan Davis (CL) pinned Antonio Thornton (B), :59. (12-21).
127-Cole Householder (B) dec. Colton Ryan (CL), 8-2. (15-21).
133-Brecken Cieleski (B) maj. dec. Adam Rougeux (CL), 12-2. (19-21).
139-Tony Ceriani (B) dec. Colton Bumbarger (CL), 4-2. (22-21).
145-Burke Fleming (B) dec. Ty Aveni (CL), 7-5. (25-21).
152-Brady Collins (CL) tech. fall Kolton Griffin (B), 16-1, 6:00. (25-26).
160-Coyha Brown (B) tech. fall Patrick Knepp (CL), 17-2, 4:00. (30-26).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) dec. Carter Freeland (CL), 15-11. (33-26).