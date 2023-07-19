SAEGERTOWN — The DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team rode the right arm and bat of Lance Davidson to victory Tuesday evening in Saegertown as it opened the Section 1 Tournament with a 10-2 win against District 25 champion Cranberry at Jordan Park.
DuBois appeared headed to a 10-0 mercy rule victory with two outs in the bottom of the fourth when DuBois made the decision to pull Davidson to keep him eligible to pitch again on Friday should the District 10 champs reach the championship game.
Davidson had dominated the game up to that point.
He had tossed 4 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit while striking out 10, walking one and hitting a batter. At the plate, he also was was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, home run and six RBIs. Davidson also crossed home plate three times as he played a role in nine of DuBois’ 10 runs on the day.
The only other DuBois player with multiple hits was Tyler Farrell, who went 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored.
DuBois couldn’t quite finish off the mercy-rule win, as Cranberry plated a run in the fourth against reliever Kody Knisley before forcing the game to go the distance.
Knisley allowed the one run in 1/3 of an inning of work, while Landon Liddle tossed the final two innings to finish off the win. Liddle allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out a batter.
DuBois will now battle Cambridge Springs/Saegertown tonight at 6 p.m. for a spot in the section title game. Cambridge Springs/Saegertown blanked Harborcreek, 4-0, in Tuesday’s other game. Cranberry and Harborcreek play an elimination game today at 6 p.m.
“It was a good win,” said DuBois manager Mike Davidson. “We probably could have come up with some bigger hits there to end it (early). I know we left the bases loaded in the second and left six or seven runners on in the first couple innings.
“It’s always nice to finish early, and we should have done that today. We need to get some more runs in. But that’s part of the game and we came back and finished it, and that’s the most important thing.
“It should be a good one (today vs. Cambridge/Saegertown). We’re just trying to win one at a time.”
Davidson has also was pleased to see his son (Lance) have a big game but was humble in talking about his performance.
“He works hard and puts in the work and time,” said the elder Davidson. “It’s good to see him do well, but he’s just part of the team and does his job when he needs too.”
DuBois wasted little time grabbing the lead, as it pushed a pair of runs across in the top of the first.
Bryen Buzard jump-started that rally with a single with one out. He then took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on a Davidson double to left-center.
Davidson in turn took second on a wild pitch, then scored with two outs on yet another pitch that went to the backstop to put his team up 2-0.
Cranberry tried to counter in the bottom of the first, getting a leadoff single from Dylan Gregory and a one-out walk by Bryce Marchinke. However, Davidson struck out the other three runners he faced in the frame to strand both runners.
DuBois looked to extend its lead in the second, loading the bases with one out as Cooper Knouse was hit by a pitch, Bryson Maicki put down a perfect bunt for a single and Farrell walked.
However, Cranberry starter Clark Findlay worked out of the jam with a strikeout and flyout.
Three quick strikeouts by Davidson had DuBois right back in the dugout, and this time they doubled its lead with two more runs in the third.
Kellan Hoover led off the inning with a walk, then promptly took second and third on wild pitches before racing home on a Buzard sac fly to right.
Davidson was then hit by a pitch, while Brady Baronick drew a walk, which spelled the end for Findlay. Korbin Baker came on in relief and got Brock Fike to ground out, but Davidson scored on the play to give DuBois a 4-0 advantage.
The bottom of the third saw Davidson ring up three more strikeouts around a walk as the righty posted nine “Ks” through three innings.
DuBois then broke the game wide open with a six-run top of the fourth to put the mercy rule into play.
Knouse led off the inning and flew out to deep right-center. Maicki then got things going with a walk and took second on a wild pitch. Farrell followed with single past the shortstop that plated Maicki.
Farrell went to second on a late throw to the plate and third on a single to left by Axton Carr. Liddle then scored Farrell on a groundout while turning over the DuBois lineup.
Carr scored on a wild pitch before Hoover ripped a double to right-center. Buzard was then hit by a pitch to put two on for Davidson, who launched a three-run homer over the fence in right-center to give his team a 10-0 lead.
Davidson then looked to finish off the shutout in the bottom of the fourth, retiring the first two batters on a groundout and strikeout. However, in the process he reached the pitch limit for two days rest, so DuBois pulled him.
Knisley came on in relief and promptly gave up a double to Kyler Craig and a RBI single to Grayson Sutley before striking out John O’Neil to end the inning. That run kept Cranberry alive in the game though.
DuBois got singles from Knisley and Knouse in the fifth but couldn’t score, while Farrell reached on an infield single to lead off the sixth but was stranded. DuBois left nine runners on base in the game.
Liddle relieved Knisley after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth and tossed a scoreless inning. However, Cranberry got to him for a run in the sixth on a RBI single by craig to make it 10-2.
However, DuBois quickly silenced any thoughts of a Cranberry rally. Davidson and Buzard teamed up to turn a 6-4-3 double play before Liddle got a strikeout to end the game.
DUBOIS 10,
CRANBERRY 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 202 600 — 10
Cranberry 000 101 — 2
DuBois-10
Kellan Hoover cf 3210, Brycen Buzard 2b 0201, Lance Davidson p-ss 2324, Brady Baronick 1b-eh 2000, Brock Fike eh-lf 2001, Kody Knisley lf-p-lf 3010, Luca Morelli c 3000, Cooper Knouse 2b-3b-1b 2010, Bryson Maicki eh-rf 2110, Tyler Farrell eh-1b 2121, Axton Carr 3b-eh-3b 3110, Landon Liddle rf-eh-p 3000. Totals: 27-10-9-7.
Cranberry-2
Dylan Gregory ss 2020, Kannon Speerstra c 3000, Bryce Marchinke 1b 2110, Clark Findlay p-cf 2000, Kyler Craig 2b-p-2b 3120, Grayson Sutley 2b-eh 3011, John O’Neil cf-rf 3000, John Shreve 3b-2b-p 1000, Korbin Baker rf-p-3b 2000, Matthew Antrilli eh-lf 2000. Totals: 23-2-6-1.
Errors: DuBois 1, Cranberry 1. LOB: DuBois 9, Cranberry 6. 2B: Hoover, Davidson; Craig. HR: Davidson. SF: Buzard. HBP: Davidson (by Findlay), Knouse (by Findlay); Marchinke (by Davidson), Findlay (by Liddle).
Pitching
DuBois: Lance Davidson-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 SO, 1 HB; Kody Knisley-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Landon Liddle-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Cranberry: Clark Findlay-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Korbin Baker-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Kyler Craig-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; John Shreve-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Findlay.