ST. MARYS — Runs were at a premium Wednesday afternoon at Berwind Park as the Punxsutawney and St. Marys battled it out in an old-fashion pitchers’ duel, and it was the visiting Chucks who finally put together a rally in the top of the seventh to come away with a hard-fought 4-1 victory.
Both teams scored runs in the first before Punxsy freshman Nevin Day and the St. Marys duo of Lucas Bauer and Charlie Coudriet put zeros in the second through sixth innings.
The teams combined for just four hits, with each turning a double play, during that stretch as the game went to the seventh knotted at 1-1.
That’s when Punxsy (11-1) proved to be the team to break through and put together a 3-run rally against Coudriet.
Leadoff man Zach Dinger jump-started things with a single with one out. Head coach Mike Dickey then put Dinger in motion, which potentially avoided a double as Josh Tyger grounded out to short for out No. 2.
Carter Savage then drew a 2-out walk on a close pitch to extend the inning for Jake Sikora, who ripped a single past a diving Ben Paul at third. Dinger easily scored on the play, while Savage hustled around to third and Sikora second when the ball got past the left fielder.
Punxsy made the Dutchmen pay for that outfield miscue, as Day blooped a pitch down the right field that landed about a half foot inside the line fair for a 2-run single to give the Chucks some insurance before Coudriet got out of the inning. Punxsy scored all four of its runs with two outs.
Day enjoyed a big day at the plate, as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Those two extra runs weren’t needed though, as Day went back out for the seventh and retired the side in order — ending the game on a strikeout looking to finish off a complete-game, 2-hitter. The righty, who struck out three and walked none, needed just 82 pitches to go the distance.
“Both guys (Day, Bauer) were really good today,” said Dickey. “Nevin was really sharp, late especially. He seemed to get stronger as the game went on and was hitting his spots and mixing his pitches very nicely. Early, he wasn’t quite on, but he made an adjustment, and really had them guessing what was coming. Just a tremendous job by him.
“Offensively, we did just enough. We took advantage of some things, and got a big hit by Sikora there (in 7th). We had some good at-bats in that last inning to get on base. That was huge, because you have to get somebody on base to do anything.
“We really haven’t been challenged a whole lot this year, so it was good to see us find a way (to win) on a day when we didn’t necessarily play our best. Offensively, we were a little lethargic, but good teams find a way, and that’s what we did today.”
Punxsy jumped on Bauer for a run in the first before the Dutchman righty settled in.
Dinger reached on an error to open the game, then stole second before scoring on a 2-out single to left by Day.
St. Marys answered right back with a run in the bottom of the first to tie the game.
Bauer was by a pitch to start the inning, then quickly stole second. He went to third when Coudriet hit a chopper in front of the plate that Day got an an out on. However, Logan Mosier then singled to center to plate Bauer to knot things up at 1-1.
Things turned in to a battle beween the pitchers and defenses from there for the most part over the ensuing five innings.
Bauer worked around singles by Zeke Bennett and Peyton Hetrick to open the second, stranding the duo at second and third, while his defense turned an inning-ending double play in the third after Carter Savage drew a leadoff walk and Day singled with one out.
As for the Dutchmen, then had far less runners on base against Day.
Carter Redmond did lead off the second with a single, and St. Marys tried to bunt him over. Day fielded Dan Schutz’s bunt attempt up the third base line and fired to first.
Meanwhile, Redmond kept running as he tried to go first-to third. Punxsy first baseman Savage threw across the diamond to Sikora at third, who waited to put the tag on Redmond as he slid into the bag to complete a 1-3-5 double play.
That started a string of 10 straight outs for Day that went into the fifth. Eli Rippey finally ended that run when he reached on a 2-out error, the Chucks’ lone miscue of the day. Rippey proved to be St. Marys’ lone base runner in the final five innings.
As for Punxsy, it threatened again in the fourth when Owen Wood drew a walk with two outs and Dinger reached on error. Bauer halted any thoughts of a rally there though as he got Josh Tyger to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
Bauer finished with a tough no-decision, as he allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out five and walked two.
Coudriet replaced Bauer in the sixth and worked around a walk with one out by Bennett, who was thrown out trying to steal second. Right fielder Tysen Beimel then tracked down a ball hit to the fence in left by Hetrick to end the inning.
Punxsy got to Coudriet for three runs an inning later, though, as the Chucks sent the Dutchmen (5-5) to their second straight loss to drop them back down to the .500 mark.
“We gane them everything they got there in all honesty,” said St. Marys coach Jesse Beimel. “That was just awful defense by us and untimely. Great pitching performances, but we didn’t hit the ball well and we gave it away.
“You go to finish the deal. That’s a good team there, and we’re a good team. We expect to beat them every time we play them, as they do us. So, when we put 6/7th of a game as far as pitching, we know we didn’t finish the game off. And, we got to be able to do that.”
The Chucks are back in action Monday at home against Brookville, while St. Marys is scheduled to play at Bellefonte on Saturday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 100 000 3 — 4
St. Marys 100 000 0 — 1
Punxsy—4
Zach Dinger rf 4210, Josh Tyger dh 4000, Coy Martino ss 0000, Carter Savage 1b 1100, Donnie Bender pr 0000, Jake Sikora 3b 4011, Jake Henretta cr-pr 0100, Nevin Day p 4033, Justin Miller c 4000, Zeke Bennett cf 2010, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3010, Owen Wood lf 2000. Totals: 28-4-6-4.
St. Marys—1
Lucas Bauer p-ss 2100, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 3000, Logan Mosier cf 3011, Vinnie Lenze 2b 3000, Carter Price c 3000, Carter Redmond ss 2010, Ben Paul 3b 1000, Dan Schutz 1b 2000, Eli Rippey 2000, Tysen Beimel rf 2000. Totals: 23-1-2-0.
Errors: Punxsy 1, SMA 3. LOB: Punxsy 8, SMA 2. DP: Punxsy 1, SMA 1. HBP: Wood (by Bauer); Bauer (by Day). SB: Dinger; Bauer. CS: Bennett (by Price).
Pitching
Punxsy: Nevin Day-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
SMA: Lucas Bauer-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 Hb; Charlie Coudriet-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.