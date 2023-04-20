DUBOIS — To say Punxsutawney’s Nevin Day had a day Wednesday in the Chucks’ 7-0 victory against rival DuBois at Showers Field would be an understatement.
The freshman righty tossed a three-hit shutout on 83 pitches, striking out eight and walking one, and also helped his own cause in a big way with a 3-for-4 day at the plate that featured a double and three RBIs.
All told, the Chucks churned out 12 hits, with five different players having two more. Punxsy (9-1) jumped on DuBois starter Tycen Roy for three runs on five hits in the first but never could completely blow the game wide open from there despite how well they hit the ball.
That didn’t matter in the end with the way Day dominated on the mound, as the Beavers managed to get just one runner (Noah Farrell in the 2nd) as far as second base. Two of DuBois’ three hits were infield singles.
“No complaints (today),” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “We put seven innings together, and Nevin was outstanding with an 83-pitch shutout. He was executing pitching, and when you have somebody executing pitches it’s nice to call a game. And, the defense was outstanding.
Punxsy’s Zach Dinger led off the game with a bang, as he tripled double down the right field. He promptly scored when Josh Tyger hit a sac fly to right.
Carter Savage then jump-started the inning again with a single before Jake Sikora hammered a double to left. That brought Day to the plate and he delivered a single to left to plate both runners and make it 3-0.
Roy kept the damage to three runs, but that proved to be all the Chucks needed on the day.
DuBois mustered just one runner in the first three innings, with Farrell beating out an infield single to open the second. He took second on a wild pitch with one out, but Day stranded him there with a strikeout and flyout.
Meanwhile, Roy stranded Chucks on the corners in the second, but Punxsy managed to push two more runs across in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Sikora led off the inning with a single, then Day doubled to put two runners in scoring position. A bunt single by Justin Miller then loaded the bases. Zeke Bennett and Cooper Hallman then plated runs with back-to-back sacrifice flies.
Punxsy tacked on another run in the fourth when Tyger reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a Day single to put the Chucks up 6-0. Roy halted the rally there though, retiring the next two hitters to strand a pair of runners. Punxsy left seven on base in the game.
DuBois made it biggest noise of the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Tyler Chamberlin reached on an infield single with one out and Jordan Ell drew a 2-out walk. Day’s defense then came up with a huge play, as center fielder Bennett made a diving catch coming in towards the infield to end the inning.
The Beavers had just one more runner over the final three innings, and that came in the fifth when Gavin Kaschalk singled to center with one out.
Punxsy closed out the scoring in the sixth when Dinger launched a 2-out, solo home run to right to make it a 7-0 game. Dinger, Savage, Sikora and Miller all had two hits for Punxsy.
“The offense was very good,” said Dickey. “We have some guys staying hot, and Dinger is driving the ball well. Nevin had a nice day at the plate too, and Sikora hit the ball hard a couple times. We pretty much hit up and down the lineup. That’s what we’re capable of — top to bottom we’re pretty good with the sticks. It was a nice day.”
The Chucks also went quietly in their final two at-bats, as DuBois’ Brock Smith tossed two perfect innings of relief. He struck out three of the six Chucks he faced.
“When you look at the way our conference and District 9 is shaking out right now, Punxsy is at the top right now,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “The have three big arms and three big bats in the middle of the lineup. They hit the ball very well, but we didn’t give up the big inning — which seems to happen nine times out of 10 for us, especially in games likes this.
“It’s a lot of for us to take away (despite the loss), especially for our young guys because we’re going to get to battle Nevin (Day) for the next three years too. We battled through some quality at-bats, but at the end of the day it comes down to they are just the better team, flat out.”
Punxsy plays at Elk County Catholic Monday, while DuBois (3-5) hosts Hollidaysburg on Friday before traveling to Altoona on Saturday.
PUNSXUTAWNEY 7,
DUBOIS 0
Score by Innings
Punxsy 302 110 0 — 7
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
Punxsy—7
Zach Dinger rf 3221, Donnie Bender rf 0000, Josh Tyger dh 3101, Coy Martino ss 0000, Carter Savage 1b 4120, Jake Sikora 3b 4220, Nevin Day p 4033, Justin Miller lf 3020, Jake Henretta ph-lf 1000, Zeke Bennett cf 2001, Owen Wood cr-cf 1100, Cooper Hallman c 3001, Peyton Hetrick 2b 2010. Totals: 30-7-12-7.
DuBois—0
Aaron Andrulonis dh 3000, Tycen Roy p 0000, Brock Smith p 0000, Trey Wingard c 3000, Tyler Chamberlin cf 3010, Noah Farrell 1b 3010, Jordan Ell lf 2000, Drew Cook ph 1000, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Sam Keen ph 1000, Kaden Clark rf 2000, Kam Knisley ph 1000, Gavin Kaschalk ss 2010, Ricky Clark 3b 2000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Errors: Punxsy 0, DuBois 1. LOB: Punxsy 7, DuBois 4. 2B: Sikora, Day. 3B: Dinger. HR: Dinger. SF: Tyger. Bennett, Hallman. SB: Miller. CS: Wood (by Wingard).
Pitching
Punxsy: Nevin Day-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.
DuBois: Tycen Roy-5 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Brock Smith-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: Roy.