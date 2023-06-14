BLOOMSBURG — For the second consecutive season, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team will be playing for a state title.
Tuesday saw the Cardinals take down District 1 champion Dock Mennonite, 4-2, in the PIAA Class A Eastern Final at Central Columbia High School’s Doc Engle Memorial Field in Bloomsburg.
After having two games to start the state tournament where the Cardinals overcame plenty of adversity, DCC was plenty battle-tested on Tuesday as it took to the field against a Pioneers squad coached by an 11-year Major League Baseball veteran in former Pirates and Phillies catcher Erik Kratz, a future Division II pitcher in Millersville commit Nathan Lapp and a future West Virginia Mountaineer in catcher Sam Laux.
That didn’t matter to the Cardinals, however, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after four innings and held on for the 4-2 win.
“They’re a good baseball team, and we beat a good baseball team today,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “Hats off to those guys. They’re a great team and they’re coached well. Obviously they’re coached from a big leaguer (Erik Kratz) — a guy that knows the game. They’re a lot like us.”
DuBois Central Catholic (20-5) was outhit by the Pioneers 7-4 on the afternoon, but the Cardinals made them count when it mattered most — with three of those four going for extra-bases as they also took full advantage of Dock Mennonite’s two errors.
“They had a man on the mound today,” Fox said. “(Lapp) reminded me a little bit of (former DCC pitcher) Brandin Anderson the way he attacked the zone and attacked our hitters. Our guys haven’t really seen an arm that quite explosive this year I would say, and his command really surprised. Our lefties, especially, had a rough day at the plate. (Lapp) just lived on the outside half and he never gave in. So hats off to those guys.
“But you know what? We hold our kids to higher standards around here. We expect to be here and we expect to win. We know the task at hand and we know all of the chatter. But at the end of the day, it’s about us. We focus on us and what we need to do to win ballgames. We’ve had our eye on the prize since day one and we’re not messing around. I’m super proud of these kids.”
For the second consecutive playoff appearance on the mound, sophomore Aiden Snowberger went the distance for the Cardinals as he allowed seven hits, two runs and three walks while striking out four.
“I’m super proud of Aiden Snowberger for his effort on the mound,” Fox said. “We’ve asked a lot of him in the last two outings. He’s a super special kid delivering in crunch time and gutting it out those last two innings. We were back and forth on bringing (Brayden Fox) in for the seventh, but Snowy wanted the ball. I’m going to give a warrior the ball — and he deserved the ball.”
Two of those walks by Snowberger were in the first three batters as he would settle down later and pick up the win.
“Pregame I felt really, really good,” Snowberger said. “Everything was on. My curveball was on, my fast ball was on, everything. Then I got into the game and my curveball wasn’t working and I was throwing everything high. Foxy just said to trust and grind it out. And, we grinded it out and went the whole way.”
The Cardinals’ offense got to Lapp in the top of the second as Hickman led off with a single and Kaden Brezenski hit one to third, which was bobbled and he reached first. One batter later, Blake Pisarcik ripped a two-run double that one-hopped off the center field wall, bringing both Hickman and Brezenski home for the 2-0 lead.
The score was still 2-0 Cardinals heading into the top of the fourth. That’s when Hickman hit a solo home run over the left field wall to give DCC a three-run advantage.
Things continued to go well for the Cardinals in the top of the fifth as Andrew Green led off with a double down the third base line. Snowberger then hit a grounder to third that went between the legs of a Pioneer, advancing Green to third. Brayden Fox’s fielder’s choice plated Green as the Cardinals held a 4-0 lead.
Dock Mennonite didn’t go away quietly, as they got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with a sac fly by Lapp to cut the DCC lead to 4-1.
The Pioneers then led off the bottom of the sixth as Laux hit a triple off the center field wall and a Zach Frederick RBI single with one out cut the DCC lead to 4-2. A quick single by Zach Neff moved Frederick to second to set up one of the plays of the game for the Cardinals.
With Frederick on second base, Snowberger made a nifty move to second as he and Brezenski caught Frederick off the bag, getting the pickoff attempt and getting the out. Literally one pitch later, Snowberger struck out Matt Miles to get out of the inning.
“That wasn’t put on by me,” Fox said of the pickoff play in the bottom of the sixth. “That was put on by (Brezenski and Snowberger). That’s high baseball IQ and that’s what we preach around here ... I was looking for it the whole game but in that situation, I didn’t want to throw a ball into center field and you’ve got guys on second and third with the tying run at second in a 4-2 ballgame. That’s me. But if the players put it on themselves and they see something, that’s high baseball IQ.”
That turned out to be the last time a Pioneer got in scoring position as Josh Mascio singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh. However, Brayden Kratz’s groundout to Pisarcik at third gave DCC a 4-2 win and a trip back to the state finals — and a shot at winning back-to-back titles.
Central Catholic’s last blemish came at the hands of Clarion in the District 9 title game. It’s only fitting the rubber match between the Cardinals and the Bobcats will now come Thursday with everything on the line in an all D-9 state final. First pitch at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is slated for 10:30 a.m.
“It’s great for District 9,” Fox said. “It’s great for the media and great for the fans. But honestly, we’re not looking at who we’re playing. We’re looking at how we’re going to play the game and how we’re going to go about our business. We know they’re a great team — congratulations to them and I’m super happy for them. Super happy for District 9.
“I was talking to (Punxsutawney) coach (Mike) Dickey and Punxsy got knocked off (Monday in the Class 3A semifinal against WPIAL champion Riverside, 8-5). But they set the standard this year for District 9. Like I said last year, iron sharpens iron. The way that we battle in District 9, District 9’s the best district in baseball.
“Now the way that these District 9 teams play each other and they way that they pride themselves in battling and playing tough schedules, we look forward to it and we better ourselves. At the end of the day, we’re in this together. I’m super happy for District 9 and I’m super happy for our guys.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
DOCK MENNONITE 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 110 0 — 4
Dock 000 011 0 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—4
Aiden Snowberger p 4000, Matt Pyne cf 3000, Brayden Fox rf 3001, Carter Hickman dh 3221, Kaden Brezenski ss 3100, Blake Pisarcik 3b 2012, Carter Himes 2b 3000, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Andrew Green 1b 3110, Trent Miller c 0000. Totals: 27-4-4-4.
Dock Mennonite—2
Nathan Lapp p 2001, Brayden Kratz ss 4000, Sam Laux c 2110, Deven Ross 2b 3010, Zach Frederick rf 3011, Zach Neff cf 3020, Matt Miles 1b 3110, Cooper Brannon 3b 3000, Josh Mascio lf 2010. Totals: 25-2-7-2.
Errors: DuBois 0, Dock 2. LOB: DuBois 3, Dock 6. 2B: Pisarcik, Green; Ross, Miles. 3B: Laux. HR: Hickman. SF: Lapp. SB: Fox; Lapp. CS: Neff (by Miller). PO: Frederick (by Snowberger). HBP: Pisarcik (by Lapp).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Aiden Snowberger-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Dock Mennonite: Nathan Lapp-7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Lapp.