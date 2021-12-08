DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic will play host to Johnsonburg and Punxsutawney High Schools this weekend at DuBois Central Catholic in the Cardinals’ annual tip-off tournament.
The event features three teams this year instead of the usual four.
Games begin on Friday when junior varsity teams from DCC and Punxsutawney jump for the ball at 6 p.m. Varsity teams from Johnsonburg and Punxsutawney will follow at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the lineup starts with junior varsity teams from Johnsonburg and DCC at 11 a.m., followed by a varsity matchup between Johnsonburg and DCC at 12:30 p.m.,
Johnsonburg will then play Punxsutawney at 2 p.m. in JV action before the tournament concludes at 3:30 p.m. with a varsity game between Punxsy at the host Cardinals.
Tickets to the games are $4 for adults; $2 for seniors; $1 for students. All games will be livestreamed on the DuBois Central Catholic NFHS Network found at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
A concession stand will be available.