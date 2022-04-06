JOHNSONBURG — Tuesday’s sport schedule featured a premier matchup on the baseball diamond, as a pair of defending District 9 champions — DuBois Central Catholic (Class A) and Johnsonburg (Class 2A) — squared off at Knothole park in Johnsonburg.
And, it was visiting DCC that came away with the big early season victory, using a five-run top of the sixth to put away the Rams in a 9-4 victory.
Central Catholic pounded out 18 hits in the win, led by the quartet of Carter Hickman, Ben Gritzer, Cole Sansom and Kaden Brezenski — all of whom collected three hits on the day.
Brezenski had a home run and two RBIs, while Hickman hit a double and drove in a pair. Brayden Fox added two hits for the Cardinals, while NIck Colbey had a pair of RBIs.
Hickman notched the win in relief of starter Brandin Anderson, who tossed the first three innings.
Anderson allowed two runs, both earned on five hits while striking out six and walking four in a no-decision. Hickman also allowed two earned runs on four hits in four innings of work. He walked five and struck out one.
Aiden Zimmerman and Camron Marciniak each had two hits for Johnsonburg, with Zimmerman knocking in a pair. Ethan Wells and Kaden Denhis each hit doubles for the Rams.
Luke Zimmerman started for the Rams and suffered the loss, allowing four runs, all earned, on seven hits in three innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Aiden Zimmerman then have up five runs, all earned, on 11 hits in three innings of relief. He struck out six.
Central Catholic (2-1) hosts St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Saturday at Stern Field at 11 a.m.
Johnsonburg (1-1) travels to Brockway on Thursday.
