DuBOIS — After coming up short in three heartbreaking losses to start the year, the defending Class A state champion DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team got its first notch in the win column this season on Wednesday afternoon with an 8-0 win over Brockway at Stern Family Field.
Both the Cardinals and Rovers had five hits on the afternoon, but the Cardinals were able to take advantage of theirs while the Rovers couldn’t do anymore once their players reached base.
“Today had tough conditions to hit,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “I know the wind was right in the hitter’s face today. So in batting practice we were focused on line drives, hard ground balls and just doing what we needed to do to get on base. We knew if we could get on base we could use our team speed ... and continue to put the pressure on them.”
“We were hitting the ball,” Brockway head coach Matt Melillo said. “It’s just that we were hitting it hard at someone. We just needed a couple of timely hits. And if we got some timely hits, things could’ve rolled in our favor a little bit.”
Brayden Fox got the win for the Cardinals, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing three hits while walking one and striking out eight. Aiden Snowberger came in for the last two innings and allowed two hits while striking out two.
“It all started on the mound today,” coach Fox said. “Hats off to Brayden. Him and I had a conversation. I didn’t know who I was going to start today and my instincts said go with Bray. And I had a conversation with him and I said, ‘The team needs you right now. We need this victory.’ And he stepped up and threw an unbelievable game. He filled the zone up — I think he only had one walk. He did what we needed to do and he really locked in. I’m proud of him for that and his effort.
“Then Snowy coming in and closing the door (was great to see). Those two guys, they’re only sophomores but they’re leaders too. They’re very good in between the ears — they’re fighters.”
Snowberger also led the team at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs — including a bases-clearing double in the second inning that put DCC up 4-0.
Central Catholic (1-3) manufactured its first run as Snowberger led off the bottom of the first with a double and then stole third. Fox would ground out to second but scored Snowberger for the 1-0 lead.
The bottom of the second inning saw Brockway starting pitcher Chad Young walk the bases loaded with two outs. Snowberger then ripped a double down the left field line for a three-RBI double and a 4-0 lead.
“Snowy had a great day at the plate,” coach Fox said. “Two out RBIs are huge. We manufactured a run in the first inning where Snowy got on and we got that run in. Braden had that RBI and then the second inning, that’s a huge hit (by Snowberger) ... That’s where we want to continue to be. We’ve struggled to get out of the first two innings recently and today we got through it. Every win is a quality win and that’s definitely a quality win. Hopefully that propels them and gives them some momentum going into Easter break here. The kids showed up today. They knew they needed a win and they got it done.”
Prior to the Snowberger bases-clearing double, Brockway dealt with an injury that caused the team to move players around as catcher Raiden Craft dislocated his right index finger on a pitch while Matt Pyne was at the plate.
“It didn’t help us that Craft got injured and we had to move some things around that we weren’t expecting,” Melillo said. “If we cut down on the errors, we’re right into the game. There’s still some learning to do — still some players need more reps at their positions. Moving forward I think it’s a good learning experience for them.”
The Cardinals tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the third as Young walked Fox and Kaden Brezenski before Melillo and the Rovers went with Dylan Bash on the mound. A pickoff attempt by new catcher Andrew Brubaker to Fox at third went into the outfield, allowing Fox to score to make it 5-0.
Two batters later, Blake Pisarcik’s sac fly to left made it 6-0 and after Carter Himes hit a line drive to Bash on the mound, Bash’s throw to second was wide into the outfield and another run scored, making it 7-0. The team’s final run of the afternoon came two batters later as Snowberger’s fielder’s choice plated another run as DCC led 8-0.
From there, however, Bash would settle down on the mound and allowed just one hit in the final three innings while the Rovers outhit the Cardinals 3-1 from the fourth inning on as Logan Faith led Brockway at the plate by going 2-for-3.
Coach Fox was happy with the team’s overall performance for its first victory of the year.
“Ben Gritzer did a great job behind the plate,” coach Fox said. “The defense did what it needed to do. We got some guys playing out of position. Hats off to Andrew Green playing out of position at first base and being DH for us. It’s never an easy position but he’s doing a good job for us ... Blake (Pisarcik) probably saved a double there (with a diving catch at third base). That’s huge. He’s playing the position and locking down third base. He’s really doing well for us. Blake and (Kaden Brezenski), our defense is coming around. We’re going to get through the little things and learn from them just because we are patching up some holes. But at the end of the day, you just go out and compete with what you’ve got and hope for the best.”
DuBois Central Catholic (1-3) is back in action Tuesday at Kane.
“Everybody’s kind of walking on eggshells around here obviously with the rough start (to the season),” coach Fox said. “But the way I look at it, we’re chiseling these guys — we’re trying to sharpen them and not only humble them, but really make them work for that win. You don’t want everything to be easy — and it hasn’t been. Everyone’s come at us with their best and hats off to the first three teams we played. Brockway played a tough game and they were never out of it.”
Brockway (1-5) hosts Elk County Catholic today with a 1:30 p.m. start time.
“We’ll learn from (Wednesday’s game),” Melillo said. “You’ve got to have a short memory. Flush it and we’ve got to move on.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
B’way 000 000 0 — 0
DCC 134 000 x — 8
Brockway—0
Gage Park 2b-lf-2b 3010, Dylan Bash 1b-3b-p 3010, Mattie Brubaker ss 3000, Andrew Brubaker 3c-c 3000, Ezra Swanson lf-1b-lf 3000, Raiden Craft c 1000, Eric Lindemuth 2b-3b 2000, Logan Faith rf 3020, Chad Young p-1b 3000, Jeremy Swanson cf 1010. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 4124, Carter Hickman dh 3000, Andrew Green 1b 1010, Brayden Fox p-lf 2101, Ben Yale ph 1000, Kaden Brezenski ss 2100, Ben Gritzer c 1000, Johnny Varischetti cr 0200, Blake Pisarcik 3b 2001, Cartar Kosko rf 2210, Carter Himes 2b 3000, Matt Pyne cf 1110, Trent Miller ph 1000. Totals: 23-8-5-6.
Errors: B’way 2, DCC 1. LOB: B’way 5, DCC 4. DP: B’way 0, DCC 1. 2B: Snowberger 2. SF: Pisarcik. SB: Fox 2, Snowberger, Varischetti.
Pitching
Brockway: Chad Young-2+ IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Dylan Bash-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Brayden Fox-5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Aiden Snowberger-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fox. Losing pitcher: Young.