Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre and Southern Centre Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. The strongest wind gusts will likely occur this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Travel will be difficult at times, especially for high profile vehicles on north, south roads where cross winds will be the strongest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&