The DuBois Central Catholic boys and girls basketball teams will be heading to the PIAA Class A playoffs as District 9’s No. 3 seeds next week as the girls took down North Clarion on Thursday night, 64-44, while the boys won in dramatic fashion over Cameron County, 50-47, on Friday night.
The Lady Cardinals (14-12) led North Clarion 21-17 at the half before a 25-point third-quarter and a 43-point second half gave DCC the three-seed.
Lexi Berta led the way with 18 points while teammate Kayley Risser had 17 — with 13 of those coming in the second half as well as being 7-of-7 from the foul line. Faith Jacob also joined the duo in double-figures with 11 points.
The Lady Cardinals will end up playing the winner of District 10’s championship today between Jamestown (4-17) or Commodore Perry (2-19) on March 11.
For the boys, the Cardinals (17-8) trailed the Red Raiders throughout much of the night, down 24-13 at the half and 34-25 at the end of the third quarter before a furious comeback propelled DCC to the Class A three-seed.
Luke Fragle hit a three for the Cardinals with two seconds remaining to win the game, 50-47, as all of Fragle’s seven points came in the fourth quarter — including 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.
Luke Swisher and Marek Hoyt had 13 points each while Andrew Green had 10 points.
With the win, the Cardinals will now play on Friday, March 10, in the state tournament against the District 6 No. 2 seed in Harmony.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 64,
NORTH CLARION 44
Score by Quarters
DCC 12 9 25 18 — 64
N. Clarion 11 6 16 11 — 44
DuBois Central Catholic—64
Faith Jacob 5 1-1 11, Kayley Risser 5 7-9 17, Jessy Frank 2 0-2 4, Lexi Berta 7 0-3 18, Marina Hanes 2 3-4 9, Emma Elensky 2 0-0 4, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 1-2 1, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-21 64.
North Clarion—44
Madison McFarland 5 2-3 13, Maria Bauer 2 1-2 5, Emma McFarland 3 0-0 7, Ainsley Hartle 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lutz 5 2-3 12, Akeela Greenawalt 1 0-0 2, Jadyn Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Alexa Carll 0 0-0 0, Kyler Freeman 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Castner 0 0-0 0, Brooke Steinman 1 1-4 3. Totals: 18 6-11 44.
Three-pointers: DCC 6 (Berta 4, Hanes 2), N. Clarion 2 (M. McFarland, E. McFarland).
BOYS
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
CAMERON COUNTY 47
Score by Quarters
CC 13 11 10 13 — 47
DCC 7 6 12 25 — 50
Cameron County—47
Camdyn Allison 6 4-6 17, Brevin Lewis 1 0-0 3, Ryan Shaffer 3 3-8 11, Maddox Baughman 1 1-2 3, Josh Smith 3 4-4 11, Landon Farren 1 0-0 2, Josh Beer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-20 47.
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Luke Swisher 4 5-8 13, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 3 2-2 10, Brendan Paisley 2 1-2 5, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 4 2-2 13, Luke Fragle 1 4-4 7, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 1 0-0 2, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-18 50.
Three-pointers: CC 5 (Shaffer 2, Allison, Lewis, Smith), DCC 6 (Hoyt 3, Green 2, Fragle).