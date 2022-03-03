CLARION — It took 12 long years, but the DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball program is finally headed back to the District 9 Class A championship game.
The third-seeded Cardinals ended that long finals drought thanks in large part to an impressive defensive effort in a 50-39 victory against second-seeded Otto-Eldred Wednesday night in a semifinal game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Otto entered the matchup with a 21-2 record, having won 18 games in a row. However, the Terrors found the going tough against a Cardinals defense that held them under 40 points for just the second time during that 18-game winning streak and the fourth time all season.
The Terrors had scored 67 or more points in its last five games reached at least 6 four times in the that stretch, including a 77-65 win vs. Union in the D-9 quarterfinals.
Otto held just one lead in the game at 3-2, as DCC never trailed in the final 27:16 of the game. The Cardinals got big nights from the senior duo of Alec Srock and Jalen Kosko, who combined to score 33 of DCC’s 50 points.
Srock posted yet another monster double-double with 20 points and q7 rebounds, while Kosko scored 13 points. Sophomore Andrew Green added nine points, including two huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped put the win on ice.
The Cardinals (18-7) will now play in a District 9 final for the first time since 2010, when they won the Class A title with a 49-45 victory against Elk County Catholic. Ironically, that’s who DCC will face in Saturday’s final, as the top-seeded Crusaders dispatched of fifth-seeded North Clarion, 66-37, in the other semifinal Wednesday night.
“We knew it was going to take defense to win and holding Otto-Eldred to 39 points was big,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I think they scored 77 in their last game. (Landon) Francis, No. 23, is a really good player, so we knew our work was cut out for us. Brendan Paisley really stepped up defensively to take that challenge and did a great job on Francis.
“Dylan (Hanna) and (Luke) Swisher at the same time stepped up to play (Gavin) Jimerson, who also is a very solid player and is their leader. Definitely a great team win that was won in practice on the defensive end.
“I don’t even think we mentioned Alec (Srock) in the locker room (afterwards) at this point because he’s so consistent and we’ve gotten use to him doing that (double-double0 and he expects it of himself.
“Jalen (Kosko) really played poised offensively and very proud of him, and look at these two threes (Green’s in the scorebook). Those were huge to get us some distance in the fourth.”
Both teams got off to slow starts offensively, as a basket by Srock accounted for the only points in the first 3:25. Otto broke the ice at that point on a 3-pointer by Austin Cousins to give the Terrors their lone lead of the evening.,
Srock answered back with a trey of his own, before a hoop by Gavin Jimerman knotted the score at 5-5 with 3:36 on the clock. Central grabbed the lead back shortly thereafter on a pair of Dylan Hanna free trows and never trailed again.
Srock followed with another hoop, while Green completed an old-fashion 3-point play to put DCC up 12-5 with just over a minute left in the opening period. A basket by Otto’s Shene Thomas made it 12-7 after one.
Otto then scored the first three points of the second quarter to get within two at 12-10, but a pair of hoops by Kosko on strong drives to the basket just 28 seconds apart quickly pushed the lead back to six. Teammate Luke Swisher added a hoop to make it 18-10 just past the midway point of the frame.
The Terrors made a small run in the final four minutes though as they outscored DCC 7-3 to get back within five (21-17) at the half.
Otto carried that momentum into the start of the third, as five points by Manning Splain pulled the Terrors with one at 23-22. Central countered with buckets by Srock and Kosko to go back up five (27-22).
The Terrors responded with baskets by Jimerson and Landon Francis to get back within one again at 27-26. Otto could never pull even though, as DCC always had an answer when the Terrors made it a one-possession game.
Kosko and Srock each had hoops to end the third to send the game to the fourth with DCC holding a 33-28 lead.
The teams traded scores to start the final eight minutes, with a Green 3-pointer being sandwiched by a pair of Otto buckets. The Cardinals then ripped off an 8-0 spurt to push their lead to double digits at 44-32 just past the midway point of the fourth. Srock had two baskets in that run, which was punctuated by Green’s second trey of the fourth.
Otto got no closer than eight points the rest of the way as DCC eventually won by 11 points to to a hoop and two free throws by Srock in the final 1:39.
Varacallo and his team must now quickly turn their attention to ECC, a team the Cardinals are very familiar with over the years and have already played twice this season. Central beat the Crusaders, 46-41, at the Varischetti Sports Complex back on Jan. 7, while ECC won its home floor in the AML semifinals, 52-37, on Feb. 17.
“It’s been a long time (since playin in the finals),” said Varacallo. “We know what we have to do. We have to put in the work these next two days in practice, stay mentally focused and come out and play well on Saturday.”
The Class A title game is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at CUP’s Tippin Gymnasium.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
OTTO-ELDRED 39
Score by Quarters
DCC 12 9 12 17 — 50
Otto 7 10 11 11 — 39
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Jalen Kosko 6 1-2 13, Alec Srock 8 3-4 20, Brendan Paisley 0 0-0 0, Luke Swisher 2 0-0 4, Dylan Hanna 1 2-2 4, Andrew Green 3 1-1 9, Brayden Fox 0 0-1 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0., Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 50.
Otto-Eldred—39
Gavin Jimerson 4 2-5 10, Austin Cousins 2 0-0 5, Manning Plain 4 0-0 10, Landon Francis 2 6-8 11, Cohen Walker 0 1-2 1, Blaze Meholic 0 0-0 0, Shene Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-15 39.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Srock, Green 2), Otto 4 (Cousins 1, Splain 2, Francis).