UNIVERSITY PARK — The PIAA baseball championships kick off this morning at 10:30 a.m. with a historic matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park between DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion in the first-ever meeting of District 9 schools in a state title game — in any sport.
The matchup marks just the seventh time in PIAA baseball championship history (1977 to the present) that teams from the same district reached the finals, and the first time in the smallest classification offered. An eighth will happen Friday when Bald Eagle Area and Mount Union meet in a rematch of the District 6 2A finals at 10:30 a.m. with PIAA gold on the line.
Before today, the last time it occurred was 2019, when there were two such matchups in the current six class set up.
Souderton bested Central Bucks South, 6-3, in all District 1 final in Class 6A, while Red Land beat Lampeter Strasburg, 8-3, in a battle of D-3 schools in Class 5A.
Prior to 2019, there also were all-District 1 state finals in 2014 (Class 3A), 2011 (Class 4A) and 2010 (Class 4A) and a second between D-3 schools way back in 1979 (Class 2A). The PIAA had a four class setup from 2005-2016 and offered just two classes in 1979.
The All-District 9 final is even more improbable when you consider DCC and Clarion are just the 10th and 11th D-9 teams to ever reach a state final in baseball.
However, it is fitting that DCC and Clarion are the two teams to be part of the historical matchup as they are the last two schools to represent District 9 in a PIAA championship game.
Central Catholic is making its second straight appearance in the Class A finals and is in search of its second state title in a row, while Clarion made the Class A finals in 2017 when the Bobcats fell to Meyersdale, 2-0. That is the Bobcats lone finals appearance.
A Cardinals win would give them a third state crown, which would be tied for the second most for a school in any classification, in PIAA history. Mount Union and Riverside are tied for the most with four and each can add to that total in the next 48 hours.
Clarion (20-4) and DCC (20-5), which have near identical records on the season, are certainly no strangers to each other as they have met four times the last three seasons — including splitting a pair of games this year. And, those wins came in nearly the same fashion for each team.
The Cardinals came away with a 5-2 victory in a regular season game played at Stern Family Field on May 11, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh in a game where Clarion was the home team.
Clarion exacted some revenge on top-seeded DCC a couple weeks later in the District 9 finals on May 29, scoring five runs itself in the top of the seventh to snap a 10-game winning streak for the Cardinals and take home the D-9 title.
Following that district final, the two teams have taken completely different routes to set up a third meeting with a PIAA championship at stake.
DuBois Central Catholic landed in the East side of the bracket as the D-9 runner-up and leaned heavily on its wealth of big game experience the last two years to pull out three hard-fought victories in the state playoffs.
That journey back to Penn State started with a wild 8-5, 8-inning win against D-6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle in the opening round.
The lead changed hands five times in that contest, with BG scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Central then won it with three runs in the eighth thanks to a RBI double by senior Kaden Brezenski and a two-run single from sophomore Blake Pisarcik.
The Cardinals followed that up with another dramatic victory, this one 9-7 against D-3 champ Greenwood in the quarterfinals. Central trailed from the get-go in that game, as Greenwood scored five runs in the bottom of the first.
That didn’t phase the Cardinals, who chipped away at the lead in the second and third innings before completing their comeback with a huge six-run bottom of the sixth. Pisarcik was once again in the middle of things in the decisive inning, as his two-run double plated the game-winning runs.
That thrilling victory propelled DCC into the Eastern Finals, where they knocked off District 1 champ Dock Mennonite, 4-2, to punch their ticket back to the state finals.
Pisarcik had another huge hit in that semifinal win — a two-run double in the second that put DCC up 2-0. A solo home run from senior Carter Hickman in the fourth and a RBI fielder’s choice by sophomore Brayden Fox in the fifth ultimately gave the Cardinals the cushion needed to beat the Pioneers.
Sophomore lefty Aiden Snowberger tossed complete games in the wins against BG and Dock Mennonite, as he has stepped up and take over the role as the team’s ace with Hickman dealing with an injury for the second time this year that is keeping him from pitching.
Snowberger (8-2, 2.41 ERA) threw 103 pitches Tuesday, which means he is ineligible to pitch in today’s championship game.
That honor will most likely go to Fox (5-2, 1.22 ERA, 23 innings) or freshman Carter Himes (3-0, 2.73 ERA, 33 1/3 innings), who split the game against Greenwood. Fox tossed the final 3 2/3 innings in that game last Thursday to get the win, allowing one run (earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking three.
While DCC has had to claw and scratch its way to the finals, Clarion has done it the complete opposite way. The Bobcats have cruised through its three PIAA games without allowing a run, outscoring the opposition 28-0 in wins against D-6 runner-up Harmony (15-0, 3 innings), D-10 runner-up Saegertown (10-0, 5 innings) and D-5 champ Southern Fulton (3-0).
Junior lefthander Devon Lauer, the Bobcats’ ace, tossed a 3-inning no-hitter in the state opener against Harmony, striking out four and walking a pair. Lauer came right back against Saegertown and threw a 2-hit shutout (5 innings), striking out two and walking a pair.
Lauer made his third start in three state games Monday against Southern Fulton and tossed the first four innings to get the win. He gave up four hits while striking out two and walking two.
Sophomore Derek Smail went the final three innings to get he save, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Lauer and Smail threw 55 and 50 pitches, respectively, Monday so both are eligible to throw today.
Lauer (8-1, 0.54 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 52 innings) didn’t throw against DCC in either game this season. Smail (2-1, 3.23 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 26 innings) started in the first meeting and suffered the loss after allowing five runs, all earned, on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.
Smail also pitched in the D-9 finals, giving up three runs, all earned, on two hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.
Bobcat junior Tanner Miller (5-0, 1.40 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 35 innings) started the district finals and tossed two innings, working around five hits and two walks. Sophomore Matt Alston (4-0, 0.76 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings) got the win in that game as he tossed the final 3 1/3 innings and gave up just one hit and no runs.
As for DCC, it started Himes in the regular season matchup and got a no-decision after allowing one run (earned) on two hits in four innings of work. Snowberger got the win in relief that day.
Hickman started on the mound in the D-9 finals and went the first 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run on two hits, before injuring his arm.
Snowberger suffered the loss, his lone one of the season, in relief that day, while Himes and Fox each threw 1/3 of an inning to get DCC out of the top of the seventh. Himes did allow a run.
Below are the full box scores from the team’s two meetings this season:
REGULAR SEASON
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
CLARION 2
Score by Innings
DCC 010 000 4 — 5
Clarion 000 110 0 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Aiden Snowberger rf-p 2100, Carter Hickman 2b-1b 3121, Brayden Fox 1b-lf 3112, Kaden Brezenski ss 4011, Blake Pisarcik 3b 4100, Cartar Kosko lf-rf 3000, Carter Himes p-2b 1000, Trent Miller c 3011, Andrew Green cr 0000, Matt Pyne cf 3100. Totals: 26-5-5-5.
Clarion—2
Dawson Smail ss 4011, Devon Lauer 2b 4000, Noah Harrison c 2000, Hayden Weber cr 0100, Derek Smail p-1b 3020, Matt Alston 1b-p 2000, Tanner Miller lf 3010, Daunte Girvan 3b 3000, Bryce Brinkley cf 2110, Wyatt Watterson dh 3000, Gary Matus rf 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Errors: DCC 1, Clarion 1. LOB: DCC 6, Clarion 6. DP: DCC 1, Clarion 1. 2B: Fox. 3B: Brezenski. SB: Brinkley. HBP: Fox (by De. Smail), Hickman (by De. Smail).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Himes-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Aiden Snowberger-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Clarion: Derek Smail-6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Matt Alston-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: De. Smail.
DISTRICT 9 FINALS
CLARION 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
Clarion 001 000 5 — 6
DCC 000 300 0 — 3
Clarion—6
Dawson Smail ss 4221, Bryce Brinkley cf 4121, Noah Harrison c 2101, Derek Smail 1b-p-1b 4001, Devon Lauer 2b 2000, Tanner Miller p-lf 3000, Matt Alston 3b-1b-p 2001, Daunte Girvan lf-3b 4020, Wyatt Watterson pr 0100, Hayden Weber dh 2100, Gary Matus rf 0000. Totals: 27-6-6-6.
DuBois Central Catholic—3
Aiden Snowberger rf-p-lf 4021, Carter Hickman p-1b 3031, Johnny Varischetti cr 0100, Brayden Fox 1b-rf 3010, Kaden Brezenski ss 3011, Blake Pisarcik 3b 4010, Cartar Kosko lf 3000, Andrew Green cr-2b 1100, Carter Himes 2b-p-rf 2000, Trenton Miller c 2000, Matt Pyne cf 1100. Totals: 26-3-8-3.
Errors: Clarion 0, DCC 1. LOB: Clarion 8, DCC 10. DP: Clarion 1, DCC 0. 2B: Da. Smail, Girvan; Hickman 2, Fox. 3B: Brinkley. SF: Harrison. SB: Lauer; Pisarcik. HBP: Himes (by Miller).
Pitching
Clarion: Tanner Miller-2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Derek Smail-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Matt Alston-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Aiden Snowberger-4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Carter Himes-1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Brayden Fox-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Alston. Losing pitcher: Snowberger.