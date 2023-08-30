DuBOIS — A dozen runners will take to the course for the DuBois Central Catholic cross country team this season.
Head coach Andy Skraba returns for his second year said they have five boys, six girls and one middle school athlete in Danielle Perri.
For the boys, DCC has juniors Andrew Reiter, Jack Roy and Peyton Suplizio and freshmen Jack McLean and Antonio Piccirillo.
The girls have seniors Braylee Lukehart and Haley Semancik, juniors Lauren Jenkins and Alyssa Yanek and sophomores Elle Osterman and Addison Smith.
“Practices have gotten off to a slow start, but we have been making the most of it and we are getting as many quality workouts in as possible,” Skraba said. “We will be starting our competitive season a little earlier this season compared to last year so hopefully all of the hard work will pay off. We have a good sense that once our returning runners get back into running form that they will take that next step.”
Among the girls team, Skraba said they’ll look towards Jenkins and Semancik to lead the way.
“Lauren is our returning MVP from last season,” Skraba said. “She had a very impressive season last year and will look to build on her achievements. Haley has been working very hard. She has been putting in the miles and has improved immensely from last season. She will also look to make good on the season.”
Jenkins finished 32nd at the District 9 Class A Cross Country Championships a season ago while Yanek was 49th.
For the boys, Suplizio will be relied upon heavily — he led last year’s team at districts with a 77th place finish while Roy was 88th and Reiter 99th.
“Peyton Suplizio will taking the reins on the boys team,” Skraba said. “He returns with a solid season under his belt and will look to contribute in many different ways this year.”
Skraba also said he looks forward to seeing his two freshmen in Piccirillo and McLean move up to the varsity level.
“They will both look to make their marks early in the season as they have been working very hard over the past few weeks,” Skraba said of the duo.
Helping out Skraba once again this season is longtime assistant Tom Shade.
“Coach Shade and I are very excited to see what this young group of athletes have in store for the season,” Skraba said. “We are slightly down on team numbers compared to last season, but I hope to see a lot of PR’s set and records possibly broken.
“We are a very young team even with having a returning group of upper classmen. Some may say that is a weakness, but we will turn that inexperience around quickly, and use it towards achieving our goals.
Regardless of how they do this season in the win/loss column, Skraba said it’ll be the team’s goal to show continued improvement throughout the year as they’ll enjoy the process.
“(I’ll enjoy) making the most of each and every practice/meet, seeing the athletes improve, and meeting their goals while most of all, having fun,” Skraba said. “They particularly enjoy Coach Shade ‘s warmup routines as it tends to set the right time for practice.
DuBois Central Catholic will kick things off today as they’ll compete along with DuBois and Elk County Catholic at the Punxsutawney meet.
ROSTER
Seniors: Braylee Lukehart, Haley Semancik. Juniors: Lauren Jenkins, Andrew Reiter, Jack Roy, Peyton Suplizio, Alyssa Yanek. Sophomores: Elle Osterman, Addison Smith. Freshmen: Jack McLean, Antonio Piccirillo.