DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team got back in the win column on Wednesday evening in taking down the Brockway Lady Rovers, 42-11, at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Lady Cardinals knocked down eight threes as Lexi Berta and Kayley Risser led DCC with nine points while teammates Faith Jacob and Julia Sebring had seven each.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-2) pulled away early with a 12-2 advantage after the first quarter and led 30-5 at the half.
“Two things that we took out of this game is that the three point shooting came back,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “If you count the four-point play (by Sebring), 19 of our points at halftime were from that three-point line. And the other thing that stands out to me — and I think this is a positive for our team — nobody went into double-digits. I know that sounds really weird for a coach to say but our strength is in our numbers.”
“We were overpowered by a really good team,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “Our younger kids showed tonight (the inexperience). We’ll get there but it’s going to take some time.”
After Risser started off the game with a bucket underneath, Berta hit the first three of the contest to go up 5-0. Marina Hanes then hit a corner three to make it 8-0 before Brockway got on the board as Sophia Schmader got a steal and a layup midway through the first quarter.
Risser notched two more scores as DCC had a 12-2 lead after the first quarter.
Brockway’s Raegan Gelnette got a shot up in the paint over DCC’s Faith Jacob that dropped, cutting the DCC lead to 12-4. But the Lady Cardinals would then go on an 18-1 run to close out the first half to put the game out of reach.
Risser made one of two free throws and a steal and a layup to make it 15-4. Jacob then scored underneath before Berta made her second trey of the game. Rose Whipple then followed that up with a three of her own before a Schmader free throw snapped the 11-0 run.
Lady Cardinal freshman Julia Sebring then made a three and was fouled on the play, as she completed the four-point play to make it 27-5 with 35 seconds left in the second quarter. Whipple then got a steal and hit a pull-up three as time expired to give DCC a 30-5 halftime lead.
“We were very athletic tonight,” Hoover said. “We got into tempo and we got easy three-point shooting. It definitely paid off for us and I thought we played very well. I thought Julia and Rose shooting the ball off of the bench was really big for our team tonight.”
With both teams making one of two free throw attempts early in the third quarter, Berta hit her third three to make it 34-6, needing just two more points for a running clock for the rest of the way. The Lady Cardinals were able to get that done shortly after, as a Jacob bucket underneath gave them the 30-point lead at 36-6.
Jacob added another bucket before DCC led 38-6 with a quarter left to play.
Sebring hit her second triple of the contest to go up 41-6 before Brockway was able to make a couple of buckets in a row — first by Madelyn Schmader and second by Rheanna Spinda.
“The kids in the second half, I thought, came out and played a lot better than they did in the first half,” Esposito said. “We have a lot of work to do ... The youth versus experience showed tonight.”
Each team then hit a free throw in the waning minutes as DCC picked up the 42-11 victory.
Hoover said it was good to get back on track after starting the season at 1-2.
“I had a three word game plan for them and it was ‘move the ball,’” Hoover said. “I told them after the game, I said ‘we might’ve over-moved it at times but that’s fixable.’ Contrasting with how we’ve played this season, I thought we played the right way and that’s very important.”
DuBois Central Catholic plays again on Saturday against Warren at Sheffield for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.
“They’re a very tough opponent and we have a very tough stretch with Warren and Punxsy coming up,” Hoover said. “Obviously I think tonight was a step towards competing with teams like that.”
Brockway (1-5) travels to St. Marys on Monday for a 6 p.m. tipoff with no junior varsity game.
“Hats off to them,” Esposito said of DCC. “They hadn’t shot well all year and they came out (and hit shots). (DuBois Central Catholic) has a nice team.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42,
BROCKWAY 11
Score by Quarters
B’way 2 3 1 5 — 11
DCC 12 18 8 4 — 42
Brockway—11
Sophia Schmader 1 1-2 3, Rheanna Spinda 1 0-0 2, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 1 1-4 3, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 0 1-2 1, Mya Freemer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 3-10 11.
DuBois Central Catholic—42
Faith Jacob 3 1-2 7, Kayley Risser 4 1-2 9, Jessy Frank 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 3 0-0 9, Rose Whipple 2 0-0 6, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 2 1-1 7, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Baummer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 4-7 42.
Three-pointers: B’way 0, DCC 8 (Berta 3, Whipple 2, Sebring 2, Hanes).