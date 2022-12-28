DuBOIS — Playing against each other for the second time in 11 days, it appeared that a potential upset was brewing in the first game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament Tuesday evening as the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team held a 28-25 lead over DuBois Central Catholic with 5:11 left in the third quarter. But as was the game 11 days ago, DCC was able to rebound en route to a victory, this time by a 62-38 final as the Cardinals advance to today’s holiday tournament final.
Andrew Green led the Cardinals with 19 points while teammate Luke Swisher notched a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards. Senior Ben Gritzer came off the bench for nine points and six rebounds as the Cardinals outscored the Rovers 37-8 from the midway point of the third quarter to the game’s final buzzer in the fourth.
“Our small lineup was able to get down the floor and dictate the tempo,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “Basketball’s about getting stops, making shots and creating more possessions for yourself. And when you don’t make many shots, you sit on (the same score) for a long time. But credit Brockway — they were knocking down their looks and we were missing. It was a really tight game and credit them. Coach Rick (Clark), they really gave us a fight today and we were really fortunate to get out with a win.”
Opposite of the game a week and a half ago where Brockway (1-6) jumped out to an early lead, DuBois Central Catholic (6-1) held a quick 13-2 lead before the Rovers started chipping away. A Reese Yahner low post move made it 17-8 and a deep two by Aiden Wilcox cut the Brockway deficit to single digits as DCC held a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw DCC go ice cold from the field as not a single Cardinal was able to buy a field goal until Swisher and Gritzer were able to score late. With DCC up 20-14, Brady Demonte knocked down a couple of threes to tie it up as Swisher and Brockway’s Alex Carlson, who led the Rovers with 13 points, traded buckets with the score 22-22 before Gritzer’s bucket underneath gave DCC a 24-22 halftime lead.
“They got off to a quick start and we had to get back better in transition,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “And we did that at the end of the first quarter into the second quarter. Then we just chipped away at it offensively and did a good job of getting it back and getting it within a bucket at halftime. I thought we got some really good looks, got good ball movement and knocked down some shots and picked up the defense a little bit. I thought the zone for the most part gave them some troubles tonight. They didn’t hit many threes and we did a good job on their shooters.”
To start the third quarter, Brockway’s Aiden Grieneisen made a bucket to tie it up again at 24-24 before the Rovers then took a 26-24 lead as Yahner posted up a Cardinal defender down low for the bucket high off the glass.
Swisher got to the foul line and made one of two free throws to cut the Brockway lead to one with 5:20 left in the third. But just nine seconds later, Carlson drove to the hoop and drew the foul, draining both free throws for a 28-25 Brockway lead.
From that point forward, the Cardinals turned it up defensively and were able to get plenty of buckets in transition, led by Green, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half without make a three that he’s been predominantly known for to start the season.
“It’s good to see him in transition and getting to the bucket,” Varacallo said of Green. “Definitely a point of emphasis for him to expand his game. And it’s nice to see him get inside — I mean, he’s 6’5”. He’s a 6’5” guard so it’s nice to see him mix it up inside and get some buckets in the paint when his threes aren’t falling.
“We did switch up our press to give them a different look and it seemed to stick. We’re very fortunate — Brockway battled all night and made some shots. They’re a scrappy bunch. I’m just really happy with the way we kept fighting even when it wasn’t our best night.”
A 17-0 run put DCC up 42-28 before a Yahner bucket made it 42-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Swisher started out the fourth quarter with a putback to give DCC a 14-point lead before a 6-0 run by Brockway that saw a Bradey Hughes midranger, a Carlson runner and a Yahner bucket underneath make it 44-36 with 6:01 left in the game as Varacallo called a timeout to regroup his Cardinals.
During the middle stretch of the game, we did a good job of keeping them off the glass and getting the putbacks,” Clark said. “They went on a little bit of a run to end the third quarter, got up double-digits and we got it back to within eight. We went on a run, broke the press early, let some chances get away from us and didn’t make them pay a few times on that press and then finally they got some turnovers and some easy runouts and broke open the game.”
But from that point forward, DCC went on an 18-2 run to close out the game and pick up the win.
“It was hard to guard against those transition turnovers that gives them the quick two points,” Clark said. “That’s what I thought we did a good job of avoiding early in the game (before DCC took advantage late).”
DuBois Central Catholic will now play Brookville in the championship game of the holiday tournament tonight at 7:30 p.m. as Brookville downed DuBois, 50-42, after the DCC/Brockway matchup.
“We’ve been saying it every game — we have to get better,” Varacallo said. “We have to commit to it, we have to focus and we have to get better at executing. Brookville is a really good team so in order to win we have to execute better, plain and simple. Basketball’s about creating more possessions, getting stops and making shots so I’m looking forward to tonight.”
With the loss, Brockway will play DuBois in the consolation game at 6 p.m. this evening.
“They battled all night long,” Clark said. “I’m proud of the effort. They didn’t quit. We just have to clean up and have to do things better down the stretch — take care of the ball and allowing our defense to play as opposed to being in constant transition. We’ve just got to finish the opportunities. We had a bunch of opportunities there and either we didn’t finish or we had a couple (traveling calls) that cost us a couple of buckets. But I’m proud of the effort. We’ll come back and try and bounce back (today).”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 62,
BROCKWAY 38
Score by Quarters
B’way 10 12 8 8 — 38
DCC 17 7 18 20 — 62
Brockway—38
Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Alex Carlson 5 3-5 13, Brady Demonte 2 0-0 6, Reese Yahner 5 0-2 10, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-2 2, Bradey Hughes 1 0-0 2, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 3-9 38.
DuBois Central Catholic—62
Luke Swisher 5 3-4 13, Andrew Green 9 1-2 19, Brendan Paisley 4 0-1 8, Brayden Fox 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 1 0-0 3, Ben Gritzer 4 1-2 9, Dylan Hanna 1 3-4 5, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Trenton Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 8-13 62.
Three-pointers: B’way 3 (Demonte 2, Wilcox), DCC 2 (Hoyt, Miller).