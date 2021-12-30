BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a City Showdown matchup of sorts, but not in DuBois Thursday.
Both DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic won first-round games at the Brookville Holiday Tournament Wednesday, landing both in tonight’s championship game at 5 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic reversed a 16-point loss to Brockway back on Dec. 15 with a convincing 48-29 win in Wednesday’s first game while DuBois grinded out a 38-31 win over the host Lady Raiders in the second game.
Brockway and Brookville meet in today’s consolation game at 3 p.m.
In the first game, DCC blasted its way to a 36-11 halftime lead, then forced the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion in the third quarter once the lead got to 30 points. The Lady Cardinals, who lost 63-47 at Brockway, led 47-15 going into the fourth quarter before a 14-1 Brockway fourth closed the margin to the final score.
Faith Jacob led the Lady Cardinals (3-2) with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Selena Buttery finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Rovers, who dropped to 3-3.
The second game saw DuBois lead from start to finish, but the Lady Beavers didn’t put away Brookville until starting the second half with a 14-5 run after leading 21-17 at halftime. Izzy Geist-Salone’s basket with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter gave DuBois its largest lead. It would get up to 11 once more down the stretch.
For the Lady Beavers, it’s about defense and head coach Rodney Thompson’s 13-player rotation saw each one score at least one point or grab one rebound. Madison Rusnica was the lone player in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Sarah Henninger had seven points and eight rebounds.
“Part of our focus is to make sure that we’re in games and try to be competitive, so obviously we want to elevate that and get to the next level,” Thompson said. “That means that you’re not only making it tough for them to score but now you’re executing and get good opportunities on offense.”
DuBois outrebounded Brookville, 42-28.
“We knew that Jordan Cook was a good player inside and she’s tough and we just tried to crash in there and make it tough for her to take over the game, and she can do that,” said Thompson, whose team improved to 4-2.
Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell agreed on the rebounding differential being a big factor. It offset any turnover advantage the Lady Raiders had in forcing 22 DuBois giveaways compared to 19 for Brookville.
He also pointed to a tough stretch where his team had just two practices in the past 12 days due to some health precautions taken on some team illnesses.
“I expected the slow start with us falling down 6-0 at the start, so I assumed we’d start slow,” he said. “But really the difference was we knew DuBois played good defense, but we got beat up on the boards pretty bad tonight and that was the telling tale. Defensively, they forced some tough shots for us, but we didn’t take care of business on the defensive boards and in the end that was a big difference.”
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders (2-3) with 13 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Kerstyn Davie scored six points.
While DuBois shot just 34 percent (16-for-47), it limited Brookville to a lowly 26 percent (11-for-42) from the field.
BROCKWAY 48, DuBOIS CC 29
Score By Quarters
Brockway 8 3 4 14 — 29
DuBois CC 12 24 11 1 — 48
DuBois CC –48
Jessy Frank 2 0-0 5, Kayley Rissa 4 2-2 10, Faith Jacob 7 0-0 14, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 1 0-0 3, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 3 6-7 12, Hope Jacob 1 2-2 4, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0, Hayley Semanak 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-11 48.
Brockway –29
Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 2 2-6 6, Danielle Wood 3 1-2 8, Selena Buttery 5 0-0 13, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-8 29.
3-pointers: Brockway 4 (Wood, Buttery 3), DuBois CC 2 (Berta, Frank).
DuBOIS 38, BROOKVILLE 31
Score By Quarters
DuBois 8 13 8 9 — 38
Brookville 5 12 7 7 — 31
DuBois –38
Madison Rusnica 5 1-4 11, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Izzy Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Abbie McCoy 1 2-5 4, Sarah Henninger 3 1-1 7, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 3, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 1-2 1, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teagan Runyan 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 2 0-0 4, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-12 38.
Brookville –31
Jordan Cook 1 0-2 2, Alayna Haight 4 1-2 13, Elisa Molnar 1 1-4 3, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 2-2 2, Eden Wonderling 1 1-4 3, Kerstyn Davie 3 0-0 6, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5-14 31.
3-pointers: DuBois 1 (Chewning), Brookville 4 (Haight 4).