DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used a dominant pitching performance and a balanced offensive attack to blank Brockway, 9-0, in a game played Tuesday night at Stern Family Field.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Brockway but was moved to Stern because of wet outfield conditions, with the Rovers serving as the home team.
The change suited DCC’s Carter Hickman just fine, as he found himself at home on his “home” mound as he and teammate Kaden Brezenski combined to no hit the Rovers while striking out 19 and walking four.
Hickman was the star of the night though, as he took a no-hitter into the sixth and left with it still intact after striking out Daniel Shugarts for the second out in the frame.
Hickman left at that point with a pair of runners on base because of his pitch count. Brockway had put two on in the inning on a pair of errors, including the closest thing Brockway had to a hit. The Cardinals had three errors in the game.
With one away in the sixth, Ezra Swanson hit a chopper to short, but Brezenski’s throw to first was high. The first base ump ruled Swanson safe because Cole Sansom’s foot came off the bag as he stretched upwards to make the catch.
Rover Dylan Bash then hit a comebacker to Hickman, but his throw to second was off the mark as both runners were safe. Hickman promptly struck out Shugarts for out No. 2 before Brezenski came on to strike out Chad Young to end the inning and the threat.
All told, Hickman tossed 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball, striking out 15 while walking three, to get the win. Brezenski threw the final 1 1/3 innings to finish off the no-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
The DCC duo were backed by an offense that pounded out nine hits, scoring most of its run in two big innings — plating four in the second and three in the sixth. The victory was a nice bounce back game for the Cardinals (3-2) following a 13-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Saturday.
Hickman helped his own cause buy going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Aiden Snowberger was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
“I guess a little bit of a controversial no-hitter,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “It was such a bang-bang play (Swanson in 6th). I asked the umpire, ‘Are you calling him if he stays on the bag?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely, he’s out by a step.’
“Big deal. The kids did great and gave us a great effort. Carter Hickman came to me the other day and said he’s starting to feel really good. He had a hamstring injury early in the year and told me he felt like he had a lot of life.
“I was going to start Snowy (Snowberger) today, but after the loss to St. Joe’s, I said we need an upperclassmen to pick us up. And, he did that with the bat, on the mound and at shortstop. He’s one of the best players in the area, and he did tonight man.
“He was just brilliant on the mound. That fast ball command was awesome and his curve ball was snapping off. i can’t say enough about Carter Hickman, He was just a wrecking machine out there today.”
Hickman and Brezenski held the Rovers in check so much they hit just one ball out of the infield — a flyout to center by Andrew Brubaker to lead off the bottom of sixth. Brockway had four runners reach second on the night, but only Swanson made it as far as third in the fourth after he reached on another error in that at-bat.
Meanwhile, Brubaker started on the mound for Brockway and worked around a pair of errors by his defense in the top of the first to strand a pair of runners in scoring position with a big strikeout of Brezenski.
However, the Rover righty struggled to find the zone in the second inning as a hit batsman (Ben Gritzer) with one out followed by four straight walks jump-started a four-run frame for the Cardinals.
Courtesy runner Blake Pisarcik (for Gritzer) and Matt Pyne, who walked, both scored on a wild pitches in the inning, while Hickman forced home the third run with a walk. Brayden Fox then hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate the fourth run.
Central added to that lead with a run in the third when Brezenski hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a Gritzer single to right.
The Cardinals made it 6-0 in the fourth as Snowberger ripped a leadoff double and scored on a single by Fox. That’s all they got though, as Brubaker struck out Brezenski and Brandin Anderson to strand runners on the corners to keep it a 6-0 game.
Shugarts came on in relief to start the fifth and kept DCC off the board. However, the Cardinals got to Shugarts for three runs in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-0,
Snowberger led things off with a walk and quickly stole second. Hickman followed with a double to right-center to chase home Snowberger. Trenton Miller came on to run for the Cardinal and later scored on a groundout by Sansom to make it 8-0.
Pinch-hitter Andrew Green kept the inning going with a two-out walk and scored from first with DCC’s final run when Pisarcik hit a shot to the gap in right-center. Pisarcik only got a single out of the hit, though, as he fell coming around first and made his way back to the bag.
Hickman and Brezenski then worked out of the mini-jam in the bottom of the sixth when the back-to-back errors occurring before Brezenski finished things off in the seventh.
“In the last two games, we’ve struggled at the plate, and it’s definitely something we need to work through and forget about what happened today and move on to when we play (today),” said Brockway coach Terry Moore. “We had two innings where we gave up seven of the nine runs.
“We did have a couple errors, but they were in the first inning and we didn’t make an error after that and made some nice plays. Our confidence is just not there right now at the plate, but we’ll start hitting.”
Both teams are right back at it today.
Central Catholic hosts Clarion-Limestone, while Brockway welcomes Karns City.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
DCC 041 103 0 — 9
Brockway 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Aiden Snowberger lf 3320, Carter Hickman p-ss 4022, Brayden Fox rf 4012, Cole Sansom 1b 4011, Kaden Brezenski ss-p 3111, Andrew Green ph 0100, Brandin Anderson 3b 3000, Blake Pisarcik cr-2b 1111, Ben Gritzer c 2011, Dylan Hanna ph 1000, Cartar Kosko dh 2100, Nick Colby 2b-3b 1000, Matt Pyne cf 2100, Trenton Miller cr-ph 1100. Totals: 30-9-9-8.
Brockway—0
Marcus Bennett cf 3000, Reese Stewart ph 1000, Andrew Brubaker p-3b 3000, Ezra Swanson rf 2000, Dylan Bash ss 3000, Daniel Shugarts 3b-p 3000, Chad Young 1b 3000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 1000, Raiden Craft c 1000, Austin Tami ph 1000, Logan Faith ph 1000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2000. Totals: 24-0-0-0.
Errors: Brockway 2, DCC 3. LOB: Brockway 6, DCC 9. 2B: Snowberger. SF: Fox. HBP: Gritzer (by Brubaker). SB: Snowberger, Fox 2, Brezenski, Pisarcik 2; E. Swanson, Antonuccio.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Hickman-5 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 15 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Brockway: Andrew Brubaker-4 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB; Daniel Shugarts-3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Brubaker.