CLARION — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team picked up a 56-46 road victory over Clarion on Wednesday night to move the Lady Cardinals above the .500 mark with just one game left in its regular season.
The Lady Cardinals used a strong first half as they led 28-14 at the half and then had a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Cats were able to cut the deficit in half as the final buzzer sounded.
Three different DCC players were in double-figures, led by Kayley Risser and her 15 points as 13 of those came in the second half. Lexi Berta had 14 points — half of which came in the first quarter — and Faith Jacob had 11, including going 5-of-7 from the foul line.
Jessy Frank also added eight points as DCC’s win marked its fifth victory in its last six games.
DuBois Central Catholic (11-10) finishes off its regular season on Monday as they host West Shamokin.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56,
CLARION 46
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 14 16 12 — 56
Clarion 7 7 10 22 — 46
DuBois Central Catholic—56
Faith Jacob 3 5-7 11, Kayley Risser 6 3-5 15, Jessy Frank 3 1-2 8, Marina Hanes 1 0-0 2, Lexi Berta 3 5-6 15, Emma Elensky 1 2-2 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 2-4 2, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 16-26 56.
Clarion—46
Sophie Babington 5 1-2 15, Gia Babington 6 0-1 13, Taylor Alston 4 2-4 10, Natalie Durich 0 2-2 2, Alivia Diehl 0 0-0 0, Marley Kline 2 2-2 6, Maidlyn Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-11 46.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Berta 3, Frank), Clarion 5 (S. Babington 4, G. Babington).
In other girls basketball action Wednesday:
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 47,
BROOKVILLE 22
ST. MARYS — An 18-1 first quarter advantage helped set up the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team for a decisive 47-22 win over Brookville on Wednesday night.
Tori Newton led Elk County Catholic (17-3) with 12 points as teammate Lucy Klawuhn joined her in double-figures with 11.
Sami Straub also had eight and Emily Mourer notched six.
Reggan Olson led Brookville (4-15) with six points.
The Lady Crusaders also won the JV matchup, 34-27, as Mya Pistner scored 13 points.
Brookville hosts Bradford tonight while ECC travels to St. Marys on Saturday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 47,
BROOKVILLE 22
Score by Quarters
B’ville 1 5 8 8 — 22
ECC 18 11 6 2 — 47
Brookville—22
Reggan Olson 2 0-0 6, Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 2, Bentley Hughey 0 2-2 2, Eden Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Samantha Whitling 1 1-2 3, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 3, Hanna Geer 0 0-0 0, Isabella Pangallo 0 1-2 1, Kaida Yoder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 4-6 22.
Elk County Catholic—47
Sami Straub 4 0-0 8, Tori Newton 6 0-0 12, Syd Alexander 2 1-2 5, Lucy Klawuhn 4 1-2 11, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Kiri Emmert 1 0-0 2, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 1 0-0 2, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 3-6 47.
Three-pointers: B’ville 5 (Olson 2, Bowser, Wonderling, Whitling), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2).