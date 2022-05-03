JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals picked up a tough 9-7 road win over Johnsonburg on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals outhit the Ramettes 12-10 as Kali Franklin and Jessy Frank were each 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Franklin also had two doubles.
Shelby Sorg led the Ramettes as she went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Central Catholic (11-1) jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the top of the fifth before Johnsonburg (6-4) rallied for four runs to make it 8-5. The Ramettes then made it 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth before each team scored a run to make up the 9-7 final.
The Lady Cardinals travel to Cranberry on Thursday while the Ramettes are in the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday against Elk County Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
JOHNSONBURG 7
Score by Innings
DCC 030 410 1 — 9
J’burg 001 041 1 — 7
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Emma Suplizio rf 4111, Lauren Davidson 2b 4111, Kayley Risser cf 3111, Savanah Morelli lf 4011, Melia Mitskavich dp 2010, Marina Hanes dp 2000, Morgan Tyler p 4010, Madison Hoyt ss 3100, Kali Franklin 3b 4232, Jessy Frank c 4232, Rose Whipple 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-9-12-8.
Johnsonburg—7
Natalie Dunworth 3b 4110, Julia Jones p 4122, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4121, Marlee Cherry cr 0000, Julie Peterson lf 4110, Payton Delhunty ss 4110, Shelby Sorg rf 4032, Zoey Grunthaner c 4001, Priscilla Ehrensberger cf 3100, Maria Casilio 2b 2100. Totals: 33-7-10-6.
Errors: DCC 6, J’burg 1. 2B: Franklin 2, Davidson, Risser; Sorg 2. HBP: Risser (by Jones).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Jones.
In other softball games,
ECC 10, KANE 0,
6 innings
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders moved its record to 10-3 on the year Monday with a 10-0 win in six innings over the Kane Lady Wolves.
Ellie Baron led ECC at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Sydney Alexander was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Kathrine Kirst had a bases-clearing double and three RBIs.
Inside the circle, Emily Mourer got the win. In six innings, she allowed just four hits, three walks and struck out five.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Wednesday at the Elk County Tournament as the No. 2 seed against No. 3 seed Johnsonburg at 3:30 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 10,
KANE 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 000 — 0
ECC 024 022 — 10
One out when winning run scored.
Kane—0
Maya Smith 3010, Leah Tigani 2000, Madison Stahli 2000, Jenny Crowley 3010, Hailey Slater 2000, Sadie Walter 3010, Makieya McGuire 3000, Kate Parana 2010, Hailee Sheaffer 0000, Lily Peterson 0000. Totals: 20-0-4-0.
Elk County Catholic—10
Lucy Klawuhn 3111, Gabby Weisner 0000, Reagan Bauer 2000, Lydia Anderson 4110, Emily Mourer 4010, Sydney Alexander 3222, Caitlyn Vollmer 3020, Ellie Baron 4131, Tessa Fledderman 1110, Kathrine Kirst 3013, Sarah Hasselman 0200, Seanna VanAlstine 0000, Mya Pistner 0200, Hope Farley 0000. Totals: 27-10-12-7.
Errors: Kane 3, ECC 0. LOB: Kane 7, ECC 6. 2B: Baron 2, Alexander, Fledderman, Kirst. HBP: Sheaffer (by Mourer); Fledderman (by Stahli), Klawuhn (by Stahli). SB: Hasselman.
Pitching
Kane: Madison Stahli-5 1/3 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Stahli.