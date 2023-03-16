WINGATE — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team knew it had a tough task ahead of itself on Wednesday night in a PIAA Class A second round matchup against District 6 champion and a one-loss Williamsburg team that was ranked as one of the top Class A teams in the state. But DCC gave the Lady Pirates all they could handle before falling in overtime, 48-45, at Bald Eagle Area High School.
It’s been said throughout the year by DCC head coach Jordan Hoover that he felt his team’s tough schedule would make the Lady Cardinals “battle-tested” as they came into Wednesday’s matchup at 15-12 on the season compared to 26-1 by Williamsburg. That was evident in the second half as DCC overcame a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, eventually taking the lead in the fourth before Williamsburg’s Jade Carper made her only bucket of the contest, getting a putback jumper through the net on the second Williamsburg offensive rebound, sending the game to overtime at 43-43 before DCC could inbound the ball.
“We were literally a play away,” Hoover said. “Coming down the stretch at 13 seconds there, we missed the free throw and then (Williamsburg) pushed and got a couple of offensive rebounds. So they did a pretty good job of pushing pace there.”
Foul trouble was an issue for DCC on Wednesday night, especially with senior Faith Jacob picking up her fourth foul with 4:09 left in the third quarter, relegating her to the bench. And when Williamsburg’s Ayla Hileman knocked down both of her free throws with 3:06 left in the third quarter, the Lady Pirates held a 33-20 lead and all the momentum.
Or so they thought.
Central Catholic then battled back on an 8-0 run of its own, highlighted by three from Lexi Berta and Marina Hanes and a Kayley Risser bucket underneath.
“It hurt our flow when Faith got the fourth one,” Hoover said. “But then Hope (Jacob) and Emma (Elensky) did a really good job of helping us get through the stretch. It also gave Jessy (Frank) a rest to play the whole fourth quarter until she ultimately fouled out. Without Faith in, we felt like we had to replace her with both Hope and Emma on the glass. I though for two sophomores to come in there in a state game like that and really elevate our play a bit was impressive.”
Williamsburg led 35-29 after the third quarter as Jacob would then get back into the contest and give DCC its first lead since the first quarter with a bucket inside on a pass from Risser, making it 39-38 with 3:42 to play.
“The kids just did such a good job tonight of executing the game plan,” Hoover said. “They played it perfectly and nobody was scared of that moment. We thought we prepared for that moment throughout the year. I really, really wish we were moving on but they caught a few more breaks than we did down the stretch and that’s just how it goes. I’m just really proud of the effort.”
“We kind of sold it as we’ve seen teams like (Williamsburg) and we’ve hung with teams like that. And we knew we were playing better basketball as of late. That was undoubted going through the postseason. We thought the matchup, although very difficult because they’re so good, was kind of tailor-made to a lot of the stuff that we did anyways.”
Hoover said it was in the cards of the Lady Cardinals to slow the pace down throughout, as was evident in spurts throughout the contest.
“It was weird to have our team play at that pace but it was something we had to work at in practice,” Hoover said. “I told the girls, ‘If this turns into a track meet, you’re not beating them.’ We told them at halftime that we wanted to get it to six and put some pressure on them and steal a game. And my god, we almost did it.”
After a LeeAnna Royer free throw tied things up just seconds later, DCC’s Jessy Frank would get a putback to fall to give the Lady Cardinals a 41-39 lead.
Two Jayla Woodruff free throws with 1:28 to play tied it up for the Lady Pirates again at 41-41 before Jacob drove to the hoop and was fouled with 37.8 seconds remaining.
The Lady Cardinal senior then hit both of those for the 43-41 lead and the Williamsburg faithful got quiet after two missed free throws with 22.6 left by Kendel Norris gave the ball back to DCC after Jacob hauled in the rebound.
However, Williamsburg fouled Berta to send her to the charity stripe for a one-and-one situation as she missed the free throw with 14.5 seconds left as Woodruff got the rebound.
That allowed the Lady Pirates three chances for the game-tying bucket, with the third one being the charm as Carper hit the baseline jumper that sent the Williamsburg faithful into an absolute frenzy and bonus basketball to be played with the score at 43-43.
Williamsburg got a 45-43 lead in seconds as Norris scored inside, but Risser would later get a bucket to tie things up at 45-45 before a Woodruff free thrown gave the Lady Pirates a 46-45 lead with 1:57 left in overtime.
From there, however, the Lady Cardinals would go cold from the field as open looks didn’t fall as both teams turned over the ball down the stretch on multiple occasions. A turnover by DCC with about six seconds to go with Williamsburg still leading by one gave it back to the D-6 champs, as Hileman then hit both free throws with 5.4 seconds left to go up 48-45.
DuBois Central Catholic’s last ditch effort came up short as they turned the ball over on the deep inbound pass as Williamsburg ran out the clock and escaped with a 48-45 win.
Berta led DCC with 13 points as Jacob recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds despite being in foul trouble. Risser had eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists before fouling out late in overtime.
The Lady Cardinals wrap up its season with a 15-13 record as they say goodbye to the team’s two seniors in starter Faith Jacob and Rose Whipple.
“Faith’s a pretty accomplished athlete,” Hoover said. “She’s been a perennial all-star. She’s such a unique player. She can kind of handle (the ball), kind of rebound it — there’s so many things she does so, so well. But I just told Rose that I think she’s just as valuable to anybody on this team. That was a girl that started last year, made room for people and did it with leadership. She’s always the one telling me in the game as far as which kids have what fouls — super engaged.
“Those two, they didn’t have a lot of team success coming through elementary and junior high. So to see that be the senior class that really turned the program around, it’s kind of a testament to what they are. They’re very high integrity kids and those are huge losses for us. Replacing those two with not just what they do on the court but the intangibles they bring to the team, it’s a dynamic that we’ll probably struggle with to fill that role.”
Even with Faith Jacob and Whipple playing in their last games, Hoover feels the future remains bright next season and they can continue to be a force come playoff time in districts and the state tournament.
“I’ve been trying to tell this team now for about nine months that they’re better than they think,” Hoover said. “We ran into some teams like Punxsy and Redbank Valley where I told them, ‘You’re at that level. You just don’t know it yet.’ More than anything, I think this is a springboard to prove it, even in a loss. A loss can really motivate you and anytime you play a team like Williamsburg, who had one loss and was beating teams by an average of 29 points and you take them into overtime ... This was an amazing thing to launch us into the offseason.”
WILLIAMSBURG 48,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45, OT
Score by Quarters
W’burg 13 10 12 8 5 — 48
DCC 5 12 12 14 2 — 45
Williamsburg—48
Ayla Hileman 4 6-8 14, Jayla Woodruff 3 8-14 15, LeeAnna Royer 3 1-2 9, Kendel Norris 4 0-3 8, Jade Carper 1 0-0 2, Brooke Stewart 0 0-0 0, Laney Prough 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 15-27 48.
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Faith Jacob 4 4-4 12, Kayley Risser 3 2-2 8, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Lexi Berta 4 2-5 13, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 6, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-11 45.
Three-pointers: W’burg 3 (Royer 2, Woodruff), DCC 5 (Berta 3, Hanes 2).