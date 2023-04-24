KNOX — The DuBois Central Catholic track and field teams made the trip out Interstate 80 to Knox Friday to compete in the Keystone Invite — which was essentially a tri-meet between DCC, Keystone and Neshannock — and enjoyed a stellar day that saw the boys and girls teams collect 13 overall wins.
While the Lady Cardinals did a majority of that damage in terms of wins, the Cardinals did have one gold medalist in Aiden Grieneisen, a senior from the Brockway side of the program who is in his first year competing in the sport.
Despite being newcomer, Grieneisen has taken to the throwing events and a set a school record for the second meet in a row in the javelin with a gold-medal winning heave of 164-7 in the javelin Friday.
Grieseisen initially broke a 53-year old school record in the event last week in a tri-meet at Punxsutawney, posting a mark of 158-4 to best the old record 159-8 set by Tony Bruno in 1970 with the old-weighted javelin. Grieneisen now has the record whether you use a converted number (old to new jav standards) or the actual number he hit at Keystone.
Grienseisen also added a runner-up finish in the discus (117-11)
The Cardinals also got individual second-place finishes from Johnny Varischetti in the shot put (35-9) and Jed Manno (200, 26.36), while both the 4x400 (4:14.24) and 4x800 (11:04.08) relay squads took home silver.
Manno added a third in the 1,600 (5:33.61), while Peyton Suplizio did the same in the 800 (2:24.59).
Over on the girls’ side, DCC dominated the meet wins-wise by claiming gold in 12 of the 18 events.
Zoe Puhala and Madelyn Schmader led the Lady Cardinals with four wins each, while Chloe Benden had three.
Puhala collected individual golds in the 400 (1:04.82) and 3,200 (13:25.17), while Schmader was tops in the 800 (2:41.74) and 1,600 (6:07.46). The duo also teamed up for a pair of relay wins.
The joined forces with Madison Mortimer and Lauren Jenkins to open the meet with a victory in the 4x800 (11:41.95), then closed out the meet running with Benden and Hope Jacob to capture the meet-ending 4x400 relay with a time of 4:27.94.
Benden added a win in the pole vault (6-0) and the 4x100 relay, as she, Julia Sebring, faith Jacob and Hope Jacob crossed first in 53.26. She also was second in the 400.
Eva Bloom added two wis in the throws, taking home top honors in the discus (84-6) and shot put (30-11), while Braylee Lukehart was first in the javelin. Paris Stern collected a win in the 300 hurdles (53.85).
The Lady Cardinals also got runner-up finishes from Sebring in the 100 (13.84) and 200 (27.79), Jenkins (3,200 –14:42.26), Sophia Rooney (300 hurdles, 54.57), Hope Jacob (high jump, 4-11) and Addison Smith (pole vault, 6-0).
Faith Jacob (200, 28.80), Jenkins (1,600 –6:39.90) and Lukehart (discus, 71-2) all posted third-place finishes.