BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers basketball team stuck with the visiting DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals early on, down just 16-12 midway through the second quarter. But from there, the Lady Cardinals went on an 11-0 run and stretched the lead out in the second half for a 50-30 victory.
DuBois Central Catholic had three scorers in double-figures, led by Kayley Risser’s 11 points and nine rebounds. Jessy Frank had 10 points and nine boards while Emma Elensky came off the bench for 10 points and four boards.
“I thought that our approach in the first quarter wasn’t really good,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “I called a timeout about 40 seconds into the game. We didn’t run a play correctly and then we lost a girl in transition. After that, I thought Brockway just gave us a lot of energy and effort and I thought their transition defense was really good. Usually we are able to break open a lot of teams and that’s where Risser usually impacts the game. She still got into double-figures but they gave her some issues with how they defended her. Overall I was happy with our scoring balance. We had three kids in double-figures and I thought Jessy Frank really took over in the second half. I was really happy with Jessy’s energy and she’s been playing really consistent. She was really good tonight and I thought Elensky was pretty good on her inside touches.”
Brockway took a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a Sophia Schmader three as Hoover then called the timeout to regroup. A back-and-forth early first quarter saw DCC take a 4-3 lead before Brockway took it back at 5-4 before DCC then made it 6-5.
A 5-0 Lady Cardinals run was capped off by a Faith Jacob jumper, making it 11-5 before Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader hit a free throw to stop the run. After Marina Hanes banked in a three, Madelyn Schmader’s two free throws cut the DCC lead to six as the Lady Cardinals had a 14-8 lead after one.
Brockway’s Kalina Powell came out to start the second quarter with a baseline jumper to make it 14-10 before a Risser midranger made it 16-10. Powell answered again from the baseline with a long two to cut the DCC lead to 16-12.
“We gave them a great 12 minutes and then we went cold,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “If we didn’t go cold, I think this could’ve stayed a ballgame well into the third quarter. We had those four minutes in the second quarter where we were cold and started out the third quarter a little cold too. Then we picked it up a little bit but we are so well-improved. They beat us by 44 the last time and then 20 today. They worked the ball a lot and (DCC) has a super team. Those kids are coming around right when they need to. Best of luck to them — they’re great people and a great team.”
The Lady Rovers didn’t get a point for the rest of the second quarter as DCC ended up leading 24-12 as both teams went into the half. In what was an 8-0 run to end the second quarter, Jacob converted on an and-one to get the lead to 15 before Brockway’s Rheanna Spinda scored inside to break the 11-0 run.
The Lady Cardinals would outscore Brockway 18-8 in the third quarter as Frank had eight of her 10 points as DCC held a 42-20 lead going into the final eight minutes. That lead then got up to 28 — just two points away from the mercy rule — before Brockway started to chip away and the Lady Cardinals were able to get its subs into the game, with Elensky scoring a couple of buckets inside after some strong possessions.
“Our depth shows up because (in the second half) we had Rose (Whipple) hit a three and Emma (Elensky) hit that layup where we were getting six, seven passes (before she scored),” Hoover said. “I was telling our starters ‘That’s how you’re supposed to move the ball.’ Sometimes talent can be a blessing and a curse because someone like Kayley (Risser) or Faith (Jacob) can get to the rim every time and whenever you watch someone that necessarily can’t, I thought that maybe getting a combination of those two things (is best).
“The ball movement was ok at times but honestly when we subbed, our ball movement was better.”
A midranger by Brockway’s Mallory Smith with a couple of minutes remaining would eventually set the final score at 50-30.
“When it came down to scoring, we got to 50 points — which is fine,” Hoover said. “We got perimeter looks, they just didn’t fall. That’s becoming a theme for us but on nights where we hit, we’re really dangerous. I think overall, Brockway just played a pretty good game.”
Jacob had nine points for DCC while Brockway was led by Spinda and Madelyn Schmader, who also had nine points each.
DuBois Central Catholic (8-9) is back in action on Friday as they travel to Ridgway.
“It’s a big league game,” Hoover said. “There’s a lot of implications as far as AML playoffs go so we’re looking forward to it. They’re a really nice team and it should be a battle up there.”
Brockway (4-12) takes to the court once again on Saturday as they host DuBois at 12:30 p.m. for its annual Pink Game.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Esposito said. “I’m kind of sad that the season’s starting to wind down as we are getting better. The kids are playing hard and that’s what we take pride in. We’re young so we’ll see what transpires coming up.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 50,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
DCC 14 10 18 8 — 50
B’way 8 4 8 10 — 30
DuBois Central Catholic—50
Faith Jacob 4 1-1 9, Kayley Risser 5 1-4 11, Jessy Frank 3 4-6 10, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 5, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 4 2-2 10, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Baummer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-13 50.
Brockway—30
Sophia Schmader 1 0-0 3, Rheanna Spinda 4 0-2 9, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Schmader 2 5-6 9, Kalina Powell 2 0-0 4, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 1 0-0 2, Mye Fremer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-8 30.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Hanes, Whipple), B’way 3 (S. Schmader, Spinda, Gelnette).