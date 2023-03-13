MERCER — The last time the DuBois Central Catholic, then known as DuBois Central Christian, girls basketball team had won a PIAA playoff game, we were still in the 20th century.
The date was March 20, 1999 as the Lady Cardinals took down the WPIAL champion Serra Catholic, 75-70, to advance to the Class A semifinals as they were led by D-9 all-time great Sheana Mosch.
That all changed on Saturday, however, as the Lady Cardinals picked up its first state playoff win in nearly 24 years in a dominant 64-21 victory over District 10 champion Jamestown (5-19).
DuBois Central Catholic (15-12) jumped out to an early 14-2 lead before the Lady Huskies cut the deficit to just seven. However, DCC then went on a 23-0 run that went midway into the second quarter, essentially putting the game away and giving the Lady Cardinals a victory lap of sorts.
“I thought we played well,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “I told the girls we wanted to get tempo and pace and play with a ton of energy. We forced so many turnovers early and the press just broke them open. We got up 30 in the second quarter and it was mostly because our defensive energy was impressive ... We did a good job of trapping.”
The 23-0 run by the Lady Cardinals gave them a 30-point advantage at 37-7 with 5:08 left in the second quarter. But the Lady Huskies would end up cutting its deficit to 29 at the half as DCC led 42-13 at the break — avoiding the PIAA mercy rule to start the third quarter.
DuBois Central Catholic’s press in the first half saw Faith Jacob and Kayley Risser take advantage, as Jacob had 10 points in the first quarter and Risser had six.
The second quarter saw DCC put up 20 points among seven players, led by Hope Jacob’s five. And although DCC didn’t have a running clock to start the second half, it took just 1:40 to do so.
After Jamestown’s Taylor Keener hit a deep three to kick off the third quarter, Marina Hanes quickly matched her to make it 45-16. Lexi Berta then drilled a three to get the clock going as the DCC lead would be 58-19 at the end of the third.
“I just told the team that we’re starting to do things (that they need to do in order to succeed),” Hoover said. “Marina Hanes is shooting the ball well. That’s been a consistent thing of late and she struggled shooting the ball at the beginning of the season. A lot of her game is tied to her confidence so when she plays really well, we’re tough to beat. Lexi (Berta) has been shooting the ball pretty well and I think Faith Jacob over the last three of four games is putting together the best stretch of her career. The energy and effort (Jacob) is playing with, that’s usually what a senior does in those situations.”
With the game out of reach for the Lady Huskies, DCC turned to its reserves in the final minutes of the third quarter and for the fourth. Lauren Jenkins, Brooklyn Baummer and Braylee Lukehart all made field goals for the team in the final eight minutes as the DCC defense held Jamestown to just two fourth quarter points en route to the 64-21 win.
Hanes led the team with 16 points — with half of those in the third quarter. Faith Jacob joined her in double figures with 15 points and nine boards while Risser had eight points and Hope Jacob had seven off of the bench.
After not making the state tournament since 2004, last year’s squad earned a berth before being eliminated in the first round. But with Saturday’s victory, Hoover is hopeful that state playoff wins are something that are common and to be expected.
“It’s a nice day for the program,” Hoover said. “We get a state win and get everybody in the game. It means a lot. Winning is a very contagious thing. Once we start making these steps, this is our anticipated level. It’s not something where this is a really nice group that’s committed — we expect to be at state games and winning state games and hopefully for years to come. It always starts somewhere. A program usually turns around with a group and certainly this group has put in a lot of work to turn around our program. I’m proud of them. This is a combination of a lot of work put in. It’s definitely a 9-10 month season and we get to see the results of that today, which is fun.”
The Lady Cardinals will be back in second round action on Wednesday as they’ll take on District 6 champion Williamsburg (27-1) as the Lady Pirates also picked up an easy win on Saturday, dispatching the WPIAL four-seed in St. Joseph’s, 86-40.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 64,
JAMESTOWN 21
Score by Quarters
DCC 22 20 16 6 — 64
J’town 7 6 6 2 — 21
DuBois Central Catholic—64
Lexi Berta 2 0-0 5, Marina Hanes 6 2-3 15, Kayley Risser 4 0-0 8, Faith Jacob 7 1-2 15, Jessy Frank 1 0-2 2, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2, Hope Jacob 3 1-1 7, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 1 0-0 2, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Baummer 1 1-2 3, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-2 0, Hayley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 5-12 64.
Jamestown—21
Hannah Hart 0 0-0 0, Alayna Cadman 3 0-0 7, Savannah Thurber 1 0-0 2, Taylor Keener 3 0-0 8, Kiley Matters 1 0-0 2, Audre Thomas 0 0-0 0, Briana Shetter 0 0-0 0, Maddy Varano 0 0-0 0, Makayla Williams 1 0-0 2, Emily Weimert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 21.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Hanes 2, Berta), J’town 3 (Keener 2, Cadman).