DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic and Venango Catholic girls basketball teams both entered their matchup Monday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex coming off tough losses last week.
The host Lady Cardinals lost 35-28 Friday night at Elk County Catholic to fall back down to the .500 mark at 4-4, while Venango dropped a close 36-33 home game to North Clarion last Tuesday and sported a 4-3 mark.
Monday’s matchup proved to be all DCC though, as the Lady Cardinals raced out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a lopsided 56-30 victory.
The Lady Cardinals pushed that initial lead to 24-0 before Venango finally scored in the second quarter. Central eventually took 32-10 lead into the half.
The second half proved to be a bit more competitive score-wise, although DCC coach Jordan Hoover did his bench players plenty of varsity time against a Lady Viking squad that had just six players dressed.
Ten different Lady Cardinals scored in the win, led by the duo of Kayley Risser and Faith, who both recorded double-doubles. Risser had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jacob finished with 10 points and 13 boards.
Lexi Berta added nine points on three 3-pointers, all in the first half, while Jessy Frank chipped in seven points.
“They (Venango) were 4-3 coming in and make no mistake, that is a good basketball team,” said Hoover. “At our high end when we’re shooting well, and have so many ids that can score and contribute, we can be tough and can run teams out.
“That kind of looked like the Brockway game (at holiday tourney) when we were able to execute a lot of things well. By the time you play really good defense, and hit some threes, it can kind avalanche.
“I’m pretty proud of Lexi Berta because she hasn’t been shooting the ball well, and is a very capable shooter. She shot it so well all offseason, so we’ve trying to inject confidence into her. She had three threes in the first half and was a big reason that game broke open in the first half. I kept telling her with a team playing a zone like they were, that was something we needed.”
The first quarter was all Lady Cardinals as they raced out to a 19-0 lead.
Berta led the way with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Frank had five points, including a trey, in the frame.
Central carried that momentum into the second quarter and extended the lead to 24-0 before Venango scored. The Lady Vikings got their offense going a little in the quarter, scoring 10 points, but still trailed the Lady Cardinals by 22 points (32-10) at the break.
Risser had a big second quarter for DCC, scoring eight of her team’s 13 points in the frame. Berta also hit her third trey of the game, while Hope Jacob had a hoop.
There was no let down from DCC to start the second half, as the Lady Cardinals opened the third quarter on a 12-5 run to push their lead to 29 points at 44-15 in the opening three minutes.
Jacob scored the first two hoops of the third and had six points in that opening run of the second half. Risser, Frank and Lauren Davidson also had baskets.
Hoover then went to his bench, and Venango closed the quarter on an 8-5 spurt to make it 49-23 after three. Lady Viking Lily Homan scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the quarter.
The teams played to a 7-7 draw in the fourth quarter, with DCC getting hoops by Faith Jacob and Hope Jacob and a 3-pointer by Rose Whipple, who also had six rebounds and six assists. Hope Jacob had four points, as did Davidson for the Lady Cardinals.
Central Catholic (5-4) is back in action Wednesday at Glendale.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56,
VENANGO CATHOLIC 30
Score by Quarters
Venango 0 10 13 7 — 30
DCC 19 13 17 7 — 56
Venango Catholic—30
Mariah Wessell 1 1-4 3, Lily Homan 5 4-6 15, Allison Stewart 1 2-4 4, Sadie Kaljamaka 1 1-2 3, Kennedy Lederbach 1 0-0 3, Morgan Wessell 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 8-14 30.
DuBois Central Catholic—56
Jessy Frank 3 0-0 7, Kayley Risser 6 0-0 12, Faith Jacob 5 0-0 10, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 3 0-0 9, Marina Hanes 1 0-0 2, Emma Elensky 1 1-2 3, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 2 0-0 4, Lauren Davidson 2 0-0 4, Hayley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 1-2 56.
Three-pointers: Venango 2 (Homan, Liederbach), DCC 5 (Frank, Whipple, Berta 3).