DUBOIS — Coming off a tough performance in the Allegheny Mountain League semifinals, the DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team bounced back in a big way Thursday night and made a statement to open the District 9 Class A playoffs by running away from Port Allegany in the second half in a lopsided 54-30 quarterfinal round victory.
The Lady Cardinals got one of its best all-around team efforts of the season as they turned an eight-point halftime lead (23-15) and nine-point advantage (34-25) after three quarters into a 24-point rout.
Central had four of its five starters score at least nine points, led by junior Jessy Frank who netted eight of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter when the Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Gators. 20-5, to run away with the game.
Fellow juniors Lexi Berta (11) and Kayley Risser (10) joined Frank in double figures. Risser posted a double-double on the night as she also had 11 rebounds, while while senior Faith Jacob just missed a doubler-double herself with nine points and 11 rebounds.
The victory was gave the Lady Cardinals some vindication in more ways than one. First off, it proved they were deserving of the No. 4 seed the District 9 seeding committee gave them this year despite having a 12-11 record compared to the 19-3 mark the Lady Gators came in with playing out of the North Tier.
It was reported that the committee gave DCC the nod for the higher seed, and thus the home game in the 4-5 matchup, because of the rugged scheduled the Lady Cardinals played this season. At least on this night, all those tough games proved to be beneficial for DCC.
The win also was big for the Lady Cardinal veterans, who were playing at home for the second year in a row as a Top 4 seed. Only this time they came out on top after the third-seeded Lady Cardinals were upset by sixth-seeded Ridgway, 45-40, in the same round a season ago and knocked DCC in the consolation tournament bracket early.
“I think our toughness shined through tonight,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “And, I think we’re getting healthy again and you saw an athletic team out there. When the balls moving and we get a bunch of people involved, we’re at our best. Tonight it was Jessy (scoring), and nobody deserves that more than her, especially in a moment like that.
“She been arguably our most consistent player in how she approaches the game, so I was really, really happy to see her have that break our game. And, we saw it coming at practice honestly. She shot it really well at practice (Wednesday), and is kind of finding a new level for herself.
“I thought we were peaking (at end of the season, won 6 of last 8)) and we had one bad basketball game (45-23 loss at ECC in AML semis) mixed into that. I didn’t wan to read too much into it. I think what you saw tonight is the team who we are. And, we got a lot of contributions and our depth shown through.”
Hoover also applauded the district committee for considering DCC’s tough schedule despite all its losses when making the seeds.
“Port Alleghany has a really nice team, and they may battle into the state playoffs,” said Hoover. “I think we are a lot better than our record shows, and I can’t say enough things about the district committee awarding us the higher seed for scheduling a very wild schedule. And, it paid off tonight. Port won 19 games for a reason, but tonight over time, we did start to wear them down.”
The first half saw its moments of good play but also was sloppy at times with teams combining for 23 turnovers (12 by DCC, 11 by Port) and close to 20 fouls, with the Lady Gators find themselves on the wrong side of that category at the break.
All that led to a closely contested first half where the biggest lead for either side was 10 by DCC, and that came late in the second quarter.
The biggest advantage in the first quarter was four by DCC at 6-2 after Berta went 1-for-2 at the foul line with 5:17 on the clock. Port Allegany countered with a 6-1 run to take its only lead of the game at 8-6 ona hoop by Ella Moses.
Central quickly countered with a Jacob basket to pull even before a Risser free throw put DCC up 9-8 with 1:19 left in the quarter. The Lady Cardinals never trailed again, as they led by three (11-8) after eight minutes after Hope Jacob scored on a drive the basket with 18 seconds left in the period.
The Lady Cardinals pushed the lead to six tp open the second quarter as Risser went 3 of 4 at the foul line. A 3-pointer by Lady Gator Leigha nelson made it a 3-point game, but DCC responded with an 8-2 spurt to push its lead out to 10 at 23-13 with 2:59 left in the half.
Frank had five points and Emma Elensky four in that run that gave DCC some breathing room. The Lady Cardinals ultimately went to the break with an eight-point edge, 23-15.
Central was able to maintain that gap in an evenly played third quarter that saw both teams take care of the ball better. The Lady Cardinals actually managed to extend its lead by a point with an 11-1- quarter that made it 34-25 after three.
Berta then opened the fourth with a bang as she drained a 3-pointer only to have Brynn Evens answer inside on the other end for Port in the opening minute.
It was all DCC from there though, as the Lady Cardinals ripped off six straight points to jump-start a 17-2 run to end the game and win in a rout. Jacob and Risser had baskets in that initial surge, while Berta hit her second trey in less than two minutes.
Frank did most of the heavy lifting from there as she posted eight of DCC’s final 10 points in the final 4:38 to bury the Lady Gators.
With the win, DCC earned a matchup with top-seeded Otto-Eldred in next Tuesday’s semifinals at site to be determined. The Lady Terrors beat Northern Potter, 57-38, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Port Allegany drops into the consolation bracket to battle for the fifth and final state berth from D-9 and hosts Northern Potter in the consy semifinals on Monday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54,
PORT ALLEGANY 30
Score by Quarters
Port 8 7 10 5 — 30
DCC 11 12 11 20 — 54
Port Allegany—30
Evin Stauffer 1 2-2 4, Leigha Nelson 1 0-0 3, Ella Moses 2 2-5 6, Kayleigha Dowell 3 1-2 9, Brynn Evens 1 2-5 4, Jenna Renner 0 0-0 0, Madison Errick 1 2-2 4, Jenn Baxter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 9-16 30.
DCC—54
Faith Jacob 4 1-2 9, Kayley Risser 3 4-6 10, Jessy Frank 6 3-4 15, Lexi Berta 3 3-4 11, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 5, Emma Elensky 2 0-0 4, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-16 54.
Three-pointers: Port 3 (Nelson, Dowell 2), DCC 3 (Berta 2, Hanes).