DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team knocked off visiting Brockway, 175-204, Monday at the DuBois Country Club.
Tristan Sedor fired a 38 to lead DCC and take home medalist honors on the day. He was the lone golfer to break 40 on the day.
The Cardinals’ other three top scorers were all closely grouped. Kyan Peck shot and 45, while Aiden Snowberger and Trenton Miller each came in with 46s to help DCC secure the team win.
West Pisarchcik was the lone Rover to break 50, carding a 44. Jacob Newcamp and Parker Pisarchick shot 52 and 53, respectively, while Chad Young rounded out Brockway’s scoring with a 55.
The Cardinals are back in action today at home against Brookville, while the Rovers host their its 2nd Annual Brockway Invitational Wednesday at Scottish Heights.
BROCKWAY—204
Weston Pisarchick 44, Jacob Newcamp 52, parker Pisarchick 53, Chad Young 55. Others: Troy Johnson 57, Gavin Thompson 66.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—175
Tristan Sedor 38, Kyan Peck 45, Aiden Snowberger 46, Trenton Miller 46. Others: Jack Roy 59, Peyton Suplizio 59.
In other boys golf action Monday:
DuBois 165,
Brookville 202
DUBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team improved to 5-0 on the season Monday with a 165-202 victory against visiting Brookville at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk captured medalist honors with a round of 38, while teammate Tyson Kennis wasn’t far behind with a 40. Maddox Bennett (43) and Brock Smith (44) closed out the Beavers’ scoring.
Killian Radel led Brookville with a 44, while Burke Fleming and Logan Gilbert posted scores of 50 and 51, respectively. Luke Burton rounded out the Raiders’ scoring with a 57.
DuBois competes in the Brockway Invitation Wednesday at Scottish Heights, while Brookville plays at DuBois Central Catholic today.
BROOKVILLE—202
Killian Radel 44, Burke Fleming 50, Logan Gilbert 51, Luke Burton 57. Others: Holden Shaffer 58, Ladd Blake 61.
DUBOIS—165
Tyson Kennis 40, Brock Smith 44, Gavin Kaschalk 38, Maddox Bennett 43. Others: Hunter Allman 57, Antonio Cassagrande 51.
St. Marys 215,
Bradford 230
BRADFORD — St. Marys bested host Bradford, 215-230, Monday at Pine Acres Golf Course to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Flying Dutchmen Louie Nedzinski and Vinnie Lenze tied for medalist honors after shooting rounds of 40. Teammate Anthony Nedzinski was two shots back with a 42, while Alex Clark (44) and Ethan Schlimm (48) rounded out the Dutchmen’s scoring.
Brayden Wilt shot a 42 to lead the Owls, with Alex Pilon (45), Mitchel Brosky (46), Chase Wineberg (47) and Clayton Brinsky (50) also scoring for Bradford.
St. Marys is back in action Wednesday when it hosts cross-town foe Elk County Catholic.
ST. MARYS—215
Louie Nedzinski 40, Vinnie Lenze 40, Anthony Nedzinski 42, Alex Clark 44, Ethan Schlimm 48. Others: Aiden Beimel 51, Sam Bowes 53 and Sam Allegretto.
BRADFORD—230
Brayden Wilt 42, Alex Pilon 45, Mitchel Brosky 46, Chase Wineberg 47, Clayton Brinsky 50. Others: Wyatt Stark 53, Haiden Cobb 58 and Ty Hardy 59
Ridgway 228,
ECC 293
ST. MARYS — Ridgway had five golfers shoot 48 or better to score a lopsided 228-293 victory against host Elk County Catholic Monday at Leaning Pines Golf Course.
Logan Jordan shot a 41 to earn medalist honors for the Elkers. Teammate Evan Gustafson had a 45, while Alec DeVallance and Kaiden Denekas each carded 47s. Brent DeFranco rounded out Ridgway’s scoring with a 48.
Marcus Muccio led ECC with a 51, while Sarak Krise had a 56. Alan Singer shot a 60, with Sam Rettger and Dakota Vigilone adding rounds of 63 to finish off the Crusaders’ scoring.
Ridgway plays at Bradford today, while ECC plays at cross-town foe St. Marys on Wednesday.
RIDGWAY—228
Logan Jordan 41, Brent DeFranco 48, Evan Gustafson 45, Alec DeVallance 47, Kaiden Danekas 47. Others: Kole Asti 50, Wyatt Shaffer 53, TJ Gardner 55.
ELK CO. CATHOLIC—293
Sarah Krise 56, Sam Rettger 63, Alan Singer 60, Marcus Muccio 51, Dakota Vigilone 63. Other: Joel Singer 76.
Curwensville 207,
Punxsutawney 218
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville boys golf team defeated Punxsutawney by 11 strokes, 207-218, Monday at Punxsutawney Country Club.
Landon Bailor led the Golden Tide with a 48. Kaceton Ciammaco (52), Davis Fleming (53) and Ayden Sutika (54) rounded out the scorers for Curwensville.
Punxsutawney’s Jace Sikora shot the day’s low round with a 43.
Curwensville improved to 3-5 with the win.
CURWENSVILLE—207
Landon Bailor 48, Kaceton Ciammaco 52, Davis Fleming 53, Ayden Sutika 54. Others: Zach Peters 55, Conner Howell 56.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—218
Jace Sikora 43, Sanyea Hall 51, Dyson Gould 59, Jake Henretta 65. Others: John Tyger 66, Noah Kengersky 66.