DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team has already collected a handful of quality wins this season and added another to that every-growing resume with a thrilling 9-6 victory against Marion Center Monday on a dreary afternoon at Heindl Field.
The teams came into the matchup with a combined record of 18-1 (10-0 for DCC and 8-1 for Marion Center and gave the fans a matchup worthy of those records as they traded the lead six different times in six innings.
Fortunately for the Lady Cardinals, they found themselves on the right side of that final lead change — using a 4-run bottom of the sixth to go back on top for good at 9-6 after the Lady Stingers had grabbed a 6-5 advantage in the top of the sixth.
Lexi Berta reached on an error with one out to start that rally in the sixth for DCC. Kali Franklin followed with a double to deep right before a bloop single to left by Jessy Frank scored Berta.
A late throw to the plate was off the mark and rolled around the backstop. With no one covering, Franklin kept running around third herself to put DCC up 7-6 while Frank wound up at third.
Kayley Risser then beat out her fourth infield single of the game to plate Frank before Melia Mitskavich doubled home Risser to set the eventual scored.
Mitskavich, who had a 2-run homer earlier in the game, finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Risser was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Franklin added three hits, including a double, while Frank had two hits and a RBI.
Lady Cardinal freshman Rylee Kulbatsky then worked around a leadoff single in the seventh — striking out the final two hitters she faced — to finish off a complete-game victory.
The Lady Stingers hit Kulbatsky hard at times, with seven of their 10 hits being for extra bases (5 doubles, 2 homers) as they scored six runs, all earned. Kulbatsky also struck out eight and walked four as DCC improved to 11-0.
While DCC outhit Marion Center, 14-10, the Lady Cardinals only had three extra-base hits as they used their speed on the basepaths more than anything to help offset the Lady Stingers strong day at the plate.
“The plan was to put teams like this on the schedule this year, and that was a really good team,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “If you compare this team (Marion Center) to the team we played from Wellsville (N.Y.), they both have good pitchers but they (Lady Stingers) hit the ball better than Wellsville did.
“We had some real clutch hits. Melia Mitskavich came through with the home run obviously, but the double in the sixth inning was big. We also ran the bases well, and I know one of the runs early in the game we got based on Kayley Risser’s speed.
“Rylee Kulbatsky struggled a little bit, and I think the weather had a little to do with it, but she was struggling to get her curve ball and screw ball over. Her changeup was good though, and she had 4-5 strikeouts on her riser.
“In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings she was working behind the count, and obviously most pitchers are better when working ahead in the count. But, she battled against a really good team.”
Marion Center opened the game with a bang as leadoff hitter Lydia Miller belted a Kulbatsky pitch for a home run to left to grab a quick 1-0 lead. Kulbtsky appeared to settle in after that and retired the next seven batters she faced.
Meanwhile, DCC countered with a 2-run bottom of the first to give Kulbatsky the lead.
Franklin led off with a single to center, while infield hits by Frank and Risser loaded the bases. Mitskavich then plated a run when she reached on an error. Frank also tried to score on the play but was thrown out at the plate.
That brought Rose Whipple to the plate, and she smacked a single to left to bring home Risser to make it a 2-1 game.
Kulbatsky’s string of consecutive outs ended in the third as Marion Center loaded the bases with one out on a double and two walks. However, Kulbatsky kept then off the board as she struck out Lexi Roush, then snagged a soft liner up the middle hit by Abbey Smulik to end the inning and leave the bases full.
The Lady Cardinals carried that momentum into the bottom of the third and pushed a run across to go up 3-1.
Risser led off the frame with an infield single, stole second and later scored on a Whipple groundout.
Marion Center got that run right back in the fourth as Cheyanne Silvis blasted a leadoff homer. The Lady Stingers then took a 4-3 lead in the fifth with a pair of runs.
Miller jump-started that rally with an infield single and promptly scored on a double by Mya Lipsie. Smulik then doubled home Lipsie to put the Lady Stingers up a run.
Central Catholic answerer right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the fourth as Risser led off with her third infield single and scored on a 2-run homer to left by Mitskavich that hit the padding on the top of the wall down the line and bounced diagonally right and over the fence for a homer.
“Coach (Ed) Gulvas and I talk all the time about how the (better) pitching we’re hitting this year, that in prior years it would take us two or three times around the batting order to do it (instead of from get-go),” said Heigel. “I think it has a lot to do with all the travel ball these girls play and all the good pitching they face throughout the summer.
“And, I just want to give a shoutout to Jordy Frank, one of my assistants who coaching our travel team here. She does a great job keeping those girls playing softball all year round. So, I think that has a lot to do with how we’re still able to hit this good pitching.”
The see-saw affair continued in the sixth as Marion Center put up another 2-spot to regain the lead 6-5.
Pinch-hitter Kayla Hill led off the inning with a single, while Kaily Anderson walked with one out. Miller then ripped a 2-run double to put her team back on top. Miller was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and finished a triple shy of the cycle.
Kulbatsky limited the damage to just those two runs in the frame, setting the stage for one final rally in the bottom of the sixth for the Lady Cardinals that kept them undefeated on the season.
The Lady Cardinals play at Johnsonburg today.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
MARION CENTER 6
Score by Innings
M. Center 100 122 0 — 6
DCC 201 024 x — 9
Marion Center—6
Lydia Miller ss 3233, Mya Lipsie 2b 3111, Lexi Roush 3b 3000, Abbey Smulik cf 4010, Cheyanne Silvis p 4121, Madison Schrecengost cr 0000, Brookelynne Hill dp 4010, Lyndsey Mallory rf 3100, Kayla Hill ph 1010, Madi Lipsie lf 3000, Kailyn Anderson c 2110, Natalie Black 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-6-10-5.
DCC—9
Kali Franklin ss 4230, Jessy Frank c 4121, Kayley Risser cf 4442, Melia Mitskavich 3b 4124, Rose Whipple 1b 4012, Lydia Morgan lf 4000, Marina Hanes rf 3000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3010, Lexi Berta dp 3110, Rylee Kulbatsky p 0000. Totals: 33-9-14-9.
Errors: MC 3, DCC 0. LOB: MC 8, DCC 6. DP: MC 1, DCC 0. 2B: Miller, My. Lipsie, Smulik, B. Hills, Anderson; Franklin, Mitskavich. HR: Miller, My. Lipsie; Mitskavich. SB: Risser.
Pitching
MC: Cheyanne Silvis-6 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
DCC: Rylee Kulbatsky-7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Silvis.