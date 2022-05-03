DuBOIS — It took the fifth and final match to decide who moved on in the PIAA Class AA boys team championship tournament between the No. 4 DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals and the No. 5 Bradford Owls. That final match — the No. 2 doubles matchup — saw the DCC duo of Aaron Bohley and Minh Nguyen beat Peyton Haight and Ward Kennedy in three sets as the Cardinals advanced to the semis.
“These teams couldn’t have been more evenly matched,” Cardinals head coach Andy Rice said. “I’m so proud of how we played today because Bradford really made us earn it. Neither side wanted to give in and it really came down to which side made big shots in the clutch moments.”
The team tournament consists of three singles and two doubles matches — with a player only allowed to compete in a single match.
The Cardinals took two of three singles matches as Neel Gupta gave them a 6-2, 6-4 win over Max Shaw at No. 1 singles.
“Neel has been rock solid all year,” Rice said. “We really count on him setting the tone and getting us a win and he’s done that all but three times this year.”
The No. 2 singles match saw Colin Micknis take down Steven Williams in a 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) tiebreaker.
“Colin played his best match of the year today,” Rice said. “He found the consistency and confidence in himself that had been lacking. I give him a ton of credit for keeping his head up and not giving up on himself. Williams played a great second set, but Colin did a great job of staying in points and pulling out a close tie breaker.”
Bradford then got on the board as Spencer Cornelius defeated Walter van Voorst tot Voorst in three sets, 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 6-2, at No. 3 singles.
For doubles, the Owls’ duo of Mitchell Strouse and Gabe Tate beat Alec Srock and Mathue Volpe, 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
That left the No. 2 doubles matchup as a winner-take-all scenario as Bohley/Nguyen and Haight/Kennedy played into the nighttime hours at DuBois City Park.
“It’s tough to play knowing that it all comes down to your match,” Rice said.
Bohley and Nguyen took the first set, 7-5, but fell in the second set, 5-7. But in the third and deciding set, Bohley and Nguyen took down Haight and Kennedy, 6-3, for an overall 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
“Aaron and Minh play really well together and made some awesome shots to get that final win,” Rice said. “Minh has improved so much this year and plays really smart doubles. I’m so proud of Aaron for sticking with tennis. He joined the team last year, came to all of our off season practices and worked hard to improve his game.”
With the win, DCC moves into the team tournament semifinals. They will take on top seed Elk County Catholic — who was 7-0 in league play this season. That match is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Benzinger Park.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Max Shaw, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Colin Micknis (DCC) def. Steven Williams, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).
3. Spencer Cornelius (B) def. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Mitchell Strouse/Gabe Tate (B) def. Alec Srock/Mathue Volpe, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Aaron Bohley/Minh Nguyen (DCC) def. Peyton Haight/Ward Kennedy, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.