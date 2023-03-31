DuBOIS — Heading into Thursday’s matchup, it had been 14 years since the DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team defeated the DuBois Beavers.
That all changed on Thursday afternoon as the Cardinals took down the Beavers, 6-1, at DuBois City Park, for the team’s first win against its crosstown rival since DCC head coach Andy Rice’s inaugural season in 2009.
“Getting a win over a program like DuBois is great for these kids,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “They know that this was a big win and something that we haven’t done for over a decade.”
The Cardinals took three out of four singles matchups, with DuBois’ Jay Parekh the lone winner for the Beavers on the afternoon, and swept all three doubles en route to the victory.
“As these are our fellow DuBoisians, I’m happy to see their flourishing team,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “It’s always an amusing match up because many opponents are not only friends, but also happen to be teammates in other local sports like soccer or baseball.”
Singles No. 1 saw Cardinal Neel Gupta take down Brohm Hemke, 6-3, 6-1, as Matt Volpe beat DuBois’ Ben Gribik, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 2.
Parekh’s No. 3 win was against Cardinal Luke Fragle, 6-3, 6-3, while Tyler Baird made it 3-out-4 for the Cardinals in singles with a hard-fought, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Jacob Loomis.
“The singles matches were all very competitive, especially in the first set,” Rice said. “Tyler (Baird) showed a lot of toughness by coming back after he trailed 3-0 to start the match. He and Jacob Loomis were very closely matched and that was a fun one to watch. The same could be said of all the singles matches today.”
In doubles, Gupta and Fragle teamed up to take down Hemke and Gribik at No. 1, 8-5. Volpe and Baird then defeated Parekh and Loomis, 8-3 at No. 2.
No. 3 doubles saw DCC’s Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl defeat Aiden Via and Jack Stringer in the only shutout of the day, 8-0.
“Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl have been really good at the three doubles position this year,” Rice said. “They play well as a team and they both have good fundamental skills. They will only get better as they play more.”
DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) will be back on the courts on Tuesday against Brockway at the city park.
DuBois (1-2) will look to rebound on Monday as they host Punxsutawney.
“DCC was definitely a strong opponent and they deserved the win,” Reed said. “However, our toughest opponent turned out to be ourselves in a number of match ups. Skill and athleticism are only slices of the pie. Mental toughness is the current Achilles heel of the team. This is a surmountable problem fortunately. As the coach, I take responsibility for not giving adequate focus to this pivotal aspect of the game.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
DuBOIS 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Brohm Hemke, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Ben Gribik, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Jay Parekh (D) def. Luke Fragle, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Jacob Loomis, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Gupta/Fragle (DCC) def. Hemke/Gribik, 8-5.
2. Volpe/Baird (DCC) def. Parekh/Loomis, 8-3.
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def. Aiden Via/Jack Stringer, 8-0.