DuBOIS — It was quite the battle of crosstown rivals on Thursday as the DuBois Central Catholic and DuBois boys tennis squared off for the second time this season. The first meeting saw the Cardinals defeat the Beavers, 6-1, for its first win against DuBois since 2009. Thursday’s match saw DCC make it two in a row as the Cardinals won, 5-2.
While DCC swept the four singles matchups, two of those saw tiebreakers with the No. 2 match of Matt Volpe and Ben Gribik also going three sets. After a marathon-like match, Volpe eventually downed Gribik, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 11-9.
“Matt and Ben played a match that lasted over two hours,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “All I asked of Matt after losing the first set was to not give up on himself. He started hitting harder and won a close tiebreaker for the second set, then had to come from behind in the tiebreaker as well. His mental toughness really impressed me today. I’m really proud of the ‘never say die’ attitude this group has and Matt exemplified that today.”
At No. 1 singles, Neel Gupta defeated Brohm Hemke, 6-1, 6-1. Luke Fragle defeated Jay Parekh, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1, at No. 3 while Tyler Baird picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 4 over Aaron Webster.
“Luke lost to Jay last time we played, but he worked for every point today and did a great job of choosing the right time to come to the net and the right time to stay back,” Rice said. “He had to play well to beat a really good player like Jay. Luke just continues to improve and he gets invaluable experience every time he takes the court.”
For doubles, DuBois won both of the contested matchups as DCC won No. 3 via forfeit. Hemke and Parekh teamed at No. 1 to defeat Baird and Haley Semancik, 8-2, while Gribik and Jacob Loomis beat Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl, 8-1, at No. 2.
The Cardinals wrap up its regular season at 9-1 and await the District 9 team semifinals on Wednesday.
“I think we have some momentum going into the district playoffs,” Rice said. “We’ve gotten better throughout the season, but so have other teams. I saw that today with DuBois. Coach (Joshua) Reed does a good job with his squad.
“We’re going to have to play well to win districts. Every team that entered is good and capable of beating any other team on a given day. It’s going to be fun and I’m really looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”
DuBois is at Elk County Catholic today, weather pending.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
DuBOIS 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Brohm Hemke, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Ben Gribik, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 11-9.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Jay Parekh, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Aaron Webster, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Hemke/Parekh (D) def. Baird/Haley Semancik, 8-2.
2. Gribik/Jacob Loomis (D) def. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl, 8-1.
3. DuBois Central Catholic wins by forfeit.
In other tennis action,
Clearfield 5,
Punxsutawney 2
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys tennis team fell to the visiting Clearfield Bison, 5-2, on Thursday.
Punxsy’s wins on the afternoon came as Dana Smith defeated Ben Wriglesworth, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 3 singles while Alex Deppen and Smith teamed at No. 1 doubles to defeat Mason Marshall and Wriglesworth, 8-6.
The Chucks are back on the courts Tuesday at Brockway.
CLEARFIELD 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2
Singles
1. Mason Marshall (C) def. Mikey Setree, 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 10-3.
2. Ethan Evilsizor (C) def. Alex Deppen, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Dana Smith (P) def. Ben Wriglesworth, 6-4, 6-0.
4. Dylan Greslick (C) def. Logan Conner, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Deppen/Smith (P) def. Marshall/Wriglesworth, 8-6.
2. Evilsizor/Greslick (C) def. Conner/Aiden West, 8-0.
3. Ian Gibson/Isaac Michael (C) def. Adem Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-1.