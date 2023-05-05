DuBOIS — For the first time since 2009, the DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team will be playing for a District 9 team title as the No. 2 ranked Cardinals downed the No. 3 ranked Bradford Owls, 4-1.
“This group of kids have put in a lot of hard work to prepare for this season,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “They take a lot of pride in that, and I’m so happy for all of them. They push each other to constantly get better and they have fun doing it.”
The match was a bit of a strange one in that it first started at DuBois City Park — DCC’s home courts — but spotty rain moved through the area. At the time, Rice said No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles had concluded with the rest still playing. That rain, however, didn’t make its way to DuBois High School and the rest of the matchups were then played there.
DuBois Central Catholic (10-1) swept all three singles matchups as No. 1 singles Neel Gupta took down Steven Williams, 6-0, 6-1, Matt Volpe beat Max Shaw in three sets at No. 2, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, and Luke Fragle defeated Peyton Haight at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
“Neel and Luke took care of business like they have all season,” Rice said. “Neel is a tough opponent for anyone with his quickness and he’s added an ability to place the ball all over the court from both the forehand and backhand sides. Luke plays really smart tennis. He does a great job of reading opponents and exploiting their weaknesses.
“Matt Volpe played his best match of the season today. You could see his confidence grow throughout the match and that helped him completely take over after the fist set. It’s cliché to say you want to play your best at the end of the season, but that’s exactly what Matt’s doing right now.”
In doubles, Bradford’s lone win was at No. 1 as Mitchell Strauss and Gabe Tate teamed to defeat Tyler Baird and Haley Semancik, 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, DCC’s Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl made it 4-for-5 for the Cardinals as they beat Landon Lohrman and Ward Kennedy, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2.
“Daniel and Westin have been great teammates all season,” Rice said. “They are a fun pair to watch and they executed so many great shots to win that match.”
The Cardinals will move into the finals sometime next week as Friday’s quarterfinals has (5) DuBois at (4) St. Marys at 3 p.m., with the winner playing top-ranked Elk County Catholic after that.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
BRADFORD 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Steven Williams, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Max Shaw, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Peyton Haight, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Mitchell Strauss/Gabe Tate (B) def. Tyler Baird/Haley Semancik, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def. Landon Lohrman/Ward Kennedy, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).