DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals tennis team swept the Punxsutanwey Chucks, 7-0, at DuBois City Park on Tuesday.
“We had several really good performances today,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “Everyone in singles won and looked really sharp. We didn’t make many errors and finished points quickly. We’re getting better at being aggressive.”
Singles saw the Cardinals win handily as Neel Gupta beat Mikey Setree, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1, Matt Volpe beat Alex Deppen, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2, Luke Fragle won 6-1, 6-1 over Dana Smith at No. 3 and Tyler Baird knocked off Logan Conner, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 4.
“It was a tough match against a very strong DCC team,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “We had some very strong play with many matches going to deuce. The doubles teams were all very good matches.”
Doubles saw Volpe and Fragle beat Setree and Deppen, 8-4, at No. 1. Baird and Haley Semancik teamed at No. 2 to beat Conner and Aiden West, 8-4. Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl topped Adem Kural and Gage Elliott, 8-3, at No. 3 to complete the sweep.
DuBois Central Catholic (7-1) hosts Clearfield today in a makeup from Monday while Punxsy also plays today at Tyrone.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Mikey Setree, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Alex Deppen, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Dana Smith, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Logan Conner, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Volpe/Fragle (DCC) def. Setree/Deppen, 8-4.
2. Baird/Haley Semancik (DCC) def. Conner/Aiden West, 8-4.
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def. Adem Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-3.
In other tennis action,
Clearfield 6,
Brockway 1
HYDE — The Brockway Rovers boys tennis team fell to the Clearfield Bison on Tuesday, 6-1.
The Bison picked up win in all six contested matches while the Rovers picked up a forfeit victory at No. 2 doubles.
Brockway is back in action today as they host DuBois.
CLEARFIELD 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Mason Marshall (C) def. John Knox, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ethan Evilsizor (C) def. Adam Lin, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Dylan Greslick (C) def. Damon Tucker, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.
4. Ian Gibson (C) def. Aiden Wilcox, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Evilsizor/Greslick (C) def. Knox/Lin, 9-8.
2. Brockway wins by forfeit.
3. Farhan Mahmud/Aaron Williams (C) def. Dom Durle/Bradey Hughes, 8-3.