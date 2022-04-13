DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic and Johnsonburg boys tennis team completed a home and home series on Tuesday, with DCC winning 5-2 in Johnsonburg on Monday and 6-1 Tuesday afternoon at the City Park courts.
Central Catholic swept the four singles matchups Tuesday after winning three out of four on Monday.
Neel Gupta upended Logan Krug, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Colin Micknis bested Jack Elmquist, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to flip an outcome from Monday.
“It’s difficult mentally to beat someone who defeated you just one day ago, but Colin was able to do just that,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “He played really well and did a great job executing his shots today.”
Teammate Walter van Voorst tot Voorst beat Caiden Bevacqua, 6-3, 6-2 at third singles, with Mathue Volpe notching a 6-0, 6-3 victory vs. Logan Abbey at fourth singles.
The teams then split the first two doubles contests, with DCC receiving a forfeit at No. 3 because Johnsonburg doesn’t have enough players on its roster to field a third doubles squad.
The Ram duo of Krug and Elmquist beat Aaron Bohley and Luke Fragle, 8-5, at No. 1 doubles, while DCC’s Minh Nguyen and Tyler Baird won by the same score at No. 2 doubles against Bevacqua and Abbey.
Central Catholic won at Johnsonburg on Monday, with the teams deciding to play 8-game pro-sets to beat rains that moved into the area shortly after the match ended.
The Cardinals won three of the four singles contests, then wrapped up the team victory by winning two of the three doubles matchups.
Gupta posted an 8-3 win at No. 1 singles against Krug, while Elmquist pulled out a tight 8-6 win at No. 2 vs. Micknis.
Central then got a pair of 8-0 wins at third and fourth singles by van Voorst tot Voorst and Volpe, respectively.
The Cardinals technically wrapped up the overall victory at that point, as they received a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles.
The teams split the other two doubles contests.
Krug and Elmquist teamed up at No. 1 to blank Cardinals’ Bohley and Aiden Engle, while the DCC duo of Fragle and Nguyen shut out Bevacqua and Abbey, 8-0, at No. 2.
“Neel played a great match today,” said Rice about the win. “He has great instincts and he’s starting to trust himself more on the court. He earned the number one spot on our team before the season and he’s playing like a top player right now.
“Mathue Volpe filled in for Alec Srock today and had a nice 8-0 win. He’s come a long way as a player, and I’m excited to see him continue to improve.”
Central Catholic (3-1) is back in action today at Elk County Catholic.
TUESDAY
DCC 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Logan Krug, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Colin Micknis (DCC) def. Jack Elmquist, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst (DCC) def. Caiden Bevacqua, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Mathue Volpe (DCC) def. Logan Abbey, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Krug/Elmquist (J) def. Aaron Bohley/Luke Fragle, 8-5.
2. Minh Nguyen/Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Bevacqua/Abbey, 8-5.
3. DCC wins by forfeit.
MONDAY
DCC 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Logan Krug, 8-3.
2. Jack Elmquist (J) def. Colin Micknis, 8-6.
3. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst (DCC) def. Caiden Bevacqua, 8-0.
4. Mathue Volpe (DCC) def. Logan Abbey, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Krug/Elmquist (J) def. Aaron Bohley/Aiden Engle, 8-0.
2. Luke Fragle/Minh Nguyen (DCC) def. Bevacqua/Abbey, 8-0.
3. DCC wins by forfeit.