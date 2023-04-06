DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinal tennis team picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over St. Marys at DuBois City Park on Wednesday afternoon.
After the Dutchmen took three of four singles matchups, the Cardinals swept doubles to come from behind to continue its undefeated season thus far.
St. Marys’ Luke Anderson took down Neel Gupta, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, at No. 1, Dawson Krug won at No. 2 with a 6-4, 6-3, win over Mathue Volpe and Dean Rakieski beat Tyler Baird at No. 4, 1-6, 6-1, 11-9.
The lone DCC singles win was at No. 3 as Luke Fragle beat Blake Hoffman, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
“I’m really proud of our team today for coming back after some tough singles losses to win the doubles matches we needed,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “Neel, Matt and Tyler lost really close matches that were physically and emotionally draining, so to bounce back was really impressive. This match showed that not only have our guys been working on their tennis skills, but also the mental aspect of the game.”
The Cardinals then swept doubles as Gupta and Fragle beat Anderson and Hoffman, 8-3, at No. 1. Volpe and Baird teamed at No. 2 to beat Krug and Tyler Luckenbill, 8-6, and Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl defeated Alex Luckenbill and Riley Brennan, 8-3.
“St. Marys has lost a few games early this season, but they are a good team and it really took an all over team effort to get a win today,” Rice said.
DuBois Central Catholic (4-0) will be at Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
St. Marys (1-3) also is back in action on Tuesday as they host Punxsutawney.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
ST. MARYS 3
Singles
1. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Neel Gupta, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
2. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Mathue Volpe, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Blake Hoffman, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
4. Dean Rakieski (SM) def. Tyler Baird, 1-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Doubles
1. Gupta/Fragle (DCC) def. Anderson/Hoffman, 8-3.
2. Volpe/Baird (DCC) def. Krug/Tyler Luckenbill, 8-6.
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl (DCC) def. Alex Luckenbill/Riley Brennan, 8-3.