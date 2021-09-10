DuBOIS — It went a little further than it may have liked, but for the DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball team, it was certainly worth the added effort as it notched a pair of firsts with a five-set, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-3, victory over Brockway Thursday.
The win was not only the first for the Lady Cardinals (1-1) this season but also the first under new head coach Liz Snell.
“It’s a relief because now they see that they can do it,” Snell said. “At the start of the season, they just wanted something different, and I asked them to trust me and I pushed them to learn new things. Now, they were able to put it together and get a win.”
Still, it was a case of fits and starts for DCC as, at times, it gave away as many points as it earned.
That also seemed to suit Brockway just fine as the Lady Rovers were able to use a couple big runs to keep things close.
Central Catholic used a couple of those extended runs to break out to an early lead in the opening set then build upon it as sophomore Jessy Frank and junior Alyssa Johnston each put down four points from the service line to eventually open up a 17-10 lead.
However, following a sideout, Brockway senior Zoe Moore rattled off a string of seven straight on her service to not only bring the Lady Rovers all the way back, but spot them to a one-point advantage at 18-17.
Unfortunately, that turned out to be nearly all that Brockway had to give as DCC senior Savanah Morelli and Frank finished things up for a 25-20 victory.
The second set was a tight one as the two teams were tied as late as 23-23 before freshman Kalina Powell picked up the final two points at the service line to give Brockway the 25-23 win.
The third set was nearly a carbon copy of the first as DCC used a big run behind freshman Kali Franklin to open up a six-point lead midway through the set before Brockway came storming back.
This time, the Lady Rovers only got to as close as a point to the lead, 17-16, before DCC rolled off eight of the final 10 points to win, 25-18.
One thing that did differ in the third set was DCC’s play at the net as the Lady Cardinals started to assert themselves.
Central had nine kills in the set with three, including the game-winner, from sophomore Kayley Risser.
“We were happy to see that,” Snell said. “Kaley really hasn’t gotten a chance to hit and I think that she did really well for us tonight on the outside, so we’re excited for her.”
But, while the third set resembled the first, the fourth was not as Brockway used a couple big runs and kills from senior Lauren Schmader and junior Stephanie Stage to notch a 25-17 win and send the game to a fifth, and final, set.
From there, it was all DCC as Morelli and junior Faith Jacob each had service runs of four points or more while sophomore Lydia Morgan finished things up with a game-ending kill for the 15-3 victory.
Both teams will be in action again Monday. Brockway hosts West Forest, while DCC welcomes DuBois Area.