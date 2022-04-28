PHILIPSBURG — With temps below what most football games were played in last season, the DuBois Central Catholic and Philipsburg-Osceola baseball teams still had the bats warmed up in Wednesday’s contest with 21 runs and 24 hits among them. But in the end, the Cardinals would take advantage of a couple of P-O errors once the bats finally cooled off and take a 11-10 win in eight innings.
“I’m glad we came up here and took care of business,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “We had to get creative with pitching. That’s a good team (in P-O) ... To come up here and beat them on their own turf, that’s a great win. We’ll take it.”
“I just thought the way we battled back, I thought we had it there,” P-O head coach Doug Sankey said. “We showed a lot of guts there being down six. We just had some bad breaks there at the end and couldn’t get that last run in. I was happy with a lot of things but was disappointed with our bats there the last three or four innings. For some reason, I don’t know what happened ... There were just too many strikeouts.”
Both teams started out with the bats rolling off of DCC starter Andrew Green and P-O starter Denny Prestash as it was a 4-3 game in the Cardinals’ favor after the first inning.
The Mounties would tie it up at 4-4 in the bottom of the second after Brandon Hahn led off with a double and would later score on an error.
However, DCC would score one to go up 5-4 in the top of the third. After consecutive singles by Cole Sansom and Kaden Brezenski, Brandin Anderson hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 5-4.
The Mountie offense went stagnant in the bottom of the third as Green was able to shut them down on the mound. The top of the fourth gave even more momentum to the visitors, as DCC would plate five more to take a 10-4 lead.
Brandon Hahn came on in relief for the first time this season for P-O. After an initial strikeout of Aiden Snowberger, the Cardinals’ had three consecutive singles, capped by a Ben Gritzer RBI to make it 6-4. Sansom then hit a two-RBI double to make it 8-4. One batter later, Brezenski singled to make it 9-4 and Anderson then hit into another fielder’s choice to give DCC the six-run lead.
But the Mounties would respond quickly in the bottom of the fourth, sending 12 batters to the plate against Green, Brezenski and Anderson to score six runs and tie it up at 10-10. Prestash led off the inning with a walk and P-O then got singles by Brandon Hahn and Ben Gustkey to load the bases — to which Brezenski then went to the mound for DCC. But with the bases juiced, Brezenski pegged Nick Coudriet to make it 10-5. Colby Hahn then hit a two-RBI single to left to cut the deficit to three and Dave Meersand hit a two-RBI single of his own to make it 10-9. Prestash — in his second at-bat of the inning — had an infield single to plate Meersand to tie the game up. But the Cardinals then turned to Anderson on the mound and he was able to get out of the jam.
“Brandin bulldogged,” Fox said. “I said I only wanted him throwing 25 (pitches) and I think he threw 30. He’s got to start on Saturday so he did a good job getting through that. That’s something that he’s going to have to get used to, too.”
The offenses would then stall for the rest of the way, as P-O’s Coudriet shut down the Cardinals, allowing just one hit in three and 1/3 innings of work. Anderson also allowed just one hit against P-O in two and 1/3.
With the score still 10-10 and Snowberger on the mound for the Cardinals, it looked like P-O might manufacture the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Gustkey had a one-out single to left and a passed ball moved him to second and he later made it to third. But Snowberger would strike out Parker White to end the threat and send it to extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Sansom would reach base via a fielder’s choice and Brezenski then drew a walk, moving Sansom to second. With two outs, Anderson hit a grounder to third but it went through the third baseman, allowing Sansom to score to give DCC a 11-10 lead. Coudriet was then able to strike out Nick Colbey to give the Mounties a shot to tie or win in the bottom of the seventh.
But unfortunately for the Mounties, Snowberger had his A-game and struck out the side to take an 11-10 victory in eight innings.
“Aiden Snowberger was lights out,” Fox said. “Absolutely lights out today. He was probably throwing harder than he ever had today.
“Hats off (to P-O). Coach (Doug) Sankey’s an awesome coach. We come up here and we’re buddies. He always has a tough squad and they’re going to compete. That’s Philipsburg baseball. That’s why we have them on the schedule — they’re good year in and year out. He runs a tight ship and he’s got a great program up here. We just happened to score one more.”
Hickman and Brezenski led DCC with three hits while Colby Hahn had two hits and a game-high four RBIs for the Mounties in a game played with temps in the 30s and constantly gusting winds.
“With the weather, I expected something like a 2-1 game,” Sankey said.
“There’s no way in hell we should’ve played this game,” Fox said. “There’s no way — it’s not safe. There’s no way we should’ve played this game. But we didn’t complain and didn’t say a word — we’ve got to fake it until we make it and say it’s 70 and sunny in our heads. Probably one of the only teams in Pennsylvania to play today.”
DuBois Central Catholic (7-3) hosts Elk County Catholic in a double-header on Saturday.
“This group has been a joy to work with,” Fox said. “These kids are awesome. I love every single one of them. They fight no matter what. They’re brother and they’ve got a good thing going. So we’re going to keep on rolling and we’ve got ECC this weekend and we plan on taking it to them.”
Philipsburg-Osceola (6-3) is back in action today as they host Bald Eagle Area.
“We were just trying to do a little too much there and we were out of our comfort zone,” Sankey said. “But hey, we’ve got a game tomorrow and we’ve got to get right back at it.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 10, 8 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 401 500 01 — 11
P-O 310 600 00 — 10
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 4100, Carter Hickman ss 5130, Brayden Fox rf-lf 5221, Ben Gritzer c 3210, Blake Pisarcik ph-pr 1000, Cole Sansom 1b-rf 4422, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p-3b 4132, Brandin Anderson dh-p-1b 5023, Nick Colbey 2b-3b-2b 4001, Matt Pyne cf 4000, Andrew Green p-2b-pr 0000. Totals: 39-11-13-9.
Philipsburg-Osceola—10
Ben Gustkey c 5120, Nick Coudriet 2b-p 4211, Parker White ss 4110, Colby Hahn 3b 5224, Dave Meersand dh 4112, Jamey Massung 1b 1000, Parker Scaife 1b 3000, Jake DeSimone cf 3010, Denny Prestash p-lf 3111, Brandon Hahn rf-p-rf 3220, Oliver Harpster lf-rf 0000. Totals: 35-10-11-8.
Errors: DCC 1, P-O 3. LOB: DCC 9, P-O 8. 2B: Fox, Sansom; B. Hahn, White. 3B: C. Hahn. SF: Colbey. HBP: Coudriet (by Brezenski).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Andrew Green-3+ IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Kaden Brezenski-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brandin Anderson-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Aiden Snowberger-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Denny Prestash-3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Brandon Hahn-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Nick Coudriet-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Coudriet.