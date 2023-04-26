JOHNSONBURG — Coming off a tough loss Monday at Clarion-Limestone, the DuBois Central Catholic baseball team bounced back in a big way Tuesday with a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Johnsonburg at Knothole Park.
The was an old-fashion pitchers’ duel between DCC’s Carter Hickman and the Rams’ Luke Zimmerman.
Hickman put together his second straight sharp outing on the mound as he tossed a 2-hitter on 95 pitches, allowing just one unearned run in the bottom of the first inning. He also walked four and struck out six, including the 100th strikeout of his DCC career.
Despite that stat line, it appeared for a large part of the game like Zimmerman and the Rams might get the best of Hickman as they sill held that 1-0 lead through four innings.
However, DCC finally cracked Zimmerman for two runs in the fifth to grab the lead.
Aiden Snowberger jump-started that rally with a double with one out. He went to third on a Hickman groundout before Brayden Fox worked an out to extend the inning.
Zimmerman was then called for a balk, which allowed Snowberger to score to tie the game and Fox to take second. Kaden Brezenski then delivered a clutch 2-out single to left to plate Fox to put DCC up 2-1.
Hickman did the rest from there, as he allowed just two base runners — on a leadoff error in the fifth and a single by Derek Beimel in the sixth — over the final three innings.
Central Catholic added an insurance run in the seventh on another RBI single by Brezenski, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Snownberger and Cartar Kosko also had two hits for the Cardinals, with Snowberger scoring two of the team’s three runs.
Zimmerman wound up the hard-luck loser as he gave up two runs, both earned, on six hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and walked four.
Central Catholic, now 8-4, travels to Clarion on Friday, while Johnsonburg (6-4) plays at Brockway on Thursday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Score by Innings
DCC 000 020 1 — 3
J’burg 100 000 0 — 1
DCC—3
Aiden Snowberger 4220, Carter Hickman 4010, Brayden Fox 2110, Kaden Brezenski 3022, Blake Pisarcik 3000, Andrew Green 1000, Cartar Kosko 3020, Ben Gritzer 3000, Matt Pyne 2010, Carter Himes 3000. Totals: 28-3-9-2.
Johnsonburg—2
Lule Zimmerman 4110, Aiden Zimmerman 3000, Kaden Dennis 3000, Erik Panebianco 1000, Isaiah Jackson 2000, Derek Beimel 3010, Nick Myers 3000, Cam Larkin 3000, Rocco Delhunty 3000, Mike Copello 0000. Totals: 25-1-2-1.
Errors: DCC 3, J’burg 0. LOB: DCC 8, J’burg 7. DP: DCC 0, J’burg 1. 2B: Snowberger. SB: Brezenski, Pyne; A. Zimmerman.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Hickman-7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
J’burg: Luke Zimmerman-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Isaiah Jackson-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Zimmerman.
In other baseball action Tuesday:
Punxsutawney 10,
ECC 1
ST. MARYS — Punxsutawney ran its record to 10-1 with a 10-1 victory against Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon at Berwind Park.
The Punxsy duo of Jake Sikora and Josh Tyger combined to throw a 1-hitter and were backed by an offense that scored in bunches on the day. The Chucks got all the runs they needed with a 4-run second, then later tacked on three runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to set the final.
Sikora started on the mound and tossed five strong innings to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out eight walking three. Elk County scored its lone run in the fifth off Sikora when Charlie Geci reached on a leadoff walk and later came home on an error.
Tyger relieved Sikora in the sixth and tossed two scoreless innings, striking out five of the eight batters he faced.
Offensively, Punxsy had seven hits by seven different players.
Nevin Day jumpstarted the Chucks’ second by a double before scoring on an error. Peyton Hetrick added a RBI single in the frame, while Tyger helped his own cause with a 2-run single to cap the 4-run inning.
Punxsy made those four runs stand up in the end, but was far from done adding to its lead.
Justin Miller and Zeke Bennett forced in runs with bases-loaded walks in the fifth, while Hetrick plated a third run on a groundout.
Owen Wood added a RBI single in the seventh, while Jake Henretta capped the scoring with a 2-run double to make it a 10-1 game.
Punxsy is back in acton agains today at Berwind Park, this time against St. Marys.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 040 030 3 — 10
ECC 000 010 0 — 1
Punxsy—10
Zach Dinger rf 3010, Jake Henretta rf 2112, Josh Tyger dh-p 3112, Coy Martino ss 0000, Carter Savage 1b 5010, Jake Sikora p-3b 3000, Nevin Day 3b-ss 4310, Justin Miller c 2101, Zeke Bennett 2101, Peyton Hetrick cf 3212, Owen Wood lf 41110, Donnie Bender cr 0000. Totals: 31-10-7-9.
ECC—1
Wil Wortamn 3b 3000, Lance O’Neill ss 2000, David Anderson 2n 3010, Colby Nussbaum 1b-p 2000, Noah Cherry 0000, Joe Tettis p 2000, Patrick Forester 1b 1000, Charlie Geci lf 2100, Frankie Smith 2000, Isaac Dellaquila c 3000. Kevin Millet rf 2000. Tom Gilmore ph 1000. Totals: 23-1-1-0.
Errors: Punxsy 2, ECC 4. LOB: Punxsy 8, ECC 5. 2B: Henretta, Day. SB: Dinger, Miller; Smith. HBP: O’Neill (by Tyger).
Pitching
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Josh Tyger-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-5 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO; Colby Nussbaum-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Tettis.