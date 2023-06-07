The PIAA baseball playoffs got underway Monday with three schools from the Tri-County Area in action, and by day’s end two of those teams — DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney — came out on the winning end.
While Redbank Valley saw its season at the hands of Burgettsgtown, 6-1, for the second year in a row in Class 2A, DCC and Punxsy battled their way to the state quarterfinals for the second straight year — albeit in completely different fashion — in their respective classifications.
DuBois Central Catholic (18-5), the defending PIAA Class A champs, showed the heart of a champion in its state opener despite being banged up roster-wise and pulled out a wild 8-5, 8-inning victory against District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle (16-8).
The lead changed hands five times with both team’s season on the line, with the Cardinals holding the advantage three different times. Ultimately. they led when it mattered — in the top of the eighth — when they plated three runs to go up 8-5 after blowing a 5-3 advantage in the bottom of the seventh.
Senior Kaden Brezenski gave DCC the lead for good with a two-out RBI double in the eighth that plated fellow senior Matt Pyne, who had singled with one out. Sophomore Blake Pisarck followed with a single to chase home two more huge insurance runs.
Sophomore lefty Aiden Snowberger made the lead stand up this time as he finished off a gutsy complete-game effort to help send the Cardinals back to the state quarterfinals in their bid to defend the state title they won a year ago.
Snowberger came in just under the 105-pitch limit for the postseason 104, as he allowed five runs, four earned, on nine hits. He struck out four and walked just one.
Snowberger also joined Brayden Fox, Carter Hickman and Pisarcik in having two hits for DCC. Snowberger and Pisarcik each had two RBIs, while Fox belted his first career home run.
That thrilling victory now has DCC in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in 11 state playoff appearances. The Cardinals currently sport a career record of 13-8 in the PIAA postseason.
Next for the Cardinals is a matchup Thursday against District 3 champ Greenwood, right back at Vets Field in Altoona — where DCC beat BG Monday — at 3 p.m.
Greenwood, which enters the game with a 13-11 record, are fresh off an 8-0 win against Distict 5 runner-up Meyersdale on Monday.
The Wildcats are in their sixth trip to states and won their opener for just the second time. They also reached the quarterfinals in 2019 when they finished as the Class A runner-up.
Greenwood doesn’t have flashy offensive states, as the team is hitting just a combined .287 with only four players with 20 or more hits.
Tyler Sherman leads the Wildcats’ attack and sports a .478 average (33-for-69) with 28 RBIs, 28 runs, six doubles and three home runs.
Sam Myers (.338, 26 hits, 17 RBIs, 17 runs) and Kyle Corkle (.329, 25 hits, 10 RBIs. 24 runs) also are hitting above .300, while Gage Wirth (.299, 23 hits, 16 RBIs, 18 runs, 5 doubles, 2 homers) is just below that mark.
On the mound, Myers and (66 innings) and Gavin Jones (42 innings) have carried the bulk of the pitching load for Greenwood.
Myers (7-4) tossed a 4-hit shutout and struck out 10 Monday against Meyersdale on just 75 pitches. He ha a 2.65 ERA on the season to go along with 67 strikeouts.
Jones is 4-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 24 strikeouts in his 42 innings of work.
Conversely, DCC sports a .353 team batting average and has six players with 20 or more hits.
Snowberger leads the team in average (.460), hits (40), runs scored (26), doubles (12) and triples (2) and his second in RBIs with 23 out of the leadoff spot.
Hickman (.432, 32 hits, 21 RBIs, 16 runs, 5 doubles, 2 homers) and Fox (.438, 28 hits, 28 RBIs, 23 runs, 8 doubles, 1 homer) are both hitting over .400 for the Cardinals.
Pisarcik is hitting .361 (26-for-72) and is second on the team with 26 RBIs to go along with 15 runs, six doubles and two homers, while senior Cartar Kosko sits at .328 (22-for-67) with 14 RBIs, 14 runs, two doubles and a homer.
With Hickman battling through injuries at different times this season, Snowberger has become the workhorse of the staff. He is 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings of work.
When healthy, Hickman is 4-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 34 innings, while freshman Carter Himes is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 innings. Fox gives DCC a solid fourth arm and is 4-2 on the year despite throwing just 19 1/3 innings. He has a 1.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts.
The winner between DCC and Greenwood moves on to Monday’s semifinals against either District 1 champ Dock Mennonite (20-2) or District 4 champ Northeast Bradford (10-10). Those two battle Thursday at Central Columbia High School at 4 p.m.
When it comes to Punxsutawney, the Chucks won their Class 3A state opener in dominant fashion Monday with a 9-1 victory against returning Class 2A runner-up Nehannock.
Punxsy rode the right arm and bat of senior Jake Sikora, who combined with freshman Nevin Day to throw a 2-hitter against the Lancers while going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs at the plate. Sikora tossed 5 1/3 impressive innings against a tough Neshannock lineup. He allowed just one run (earned) on two hits while striking out seven, walking six and hitting two.
The victory marked the ninth time in 19 state playoff appearances that Punxsy won its opening game to reach the quarterfinals — a round in which the Chucks are 3-5 entering Thursday’s showdown with District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola, which will be played at Showers Field at 5:30 p.m. Punxsy has now played 31 state games all time and has a record of 14-17.
The Mounties (17-7) are no strangers to the state playoffs themselves. They are in their 11th state tournament, first since 2019, and have reached the quarters for a sixth time. The last time came in 2019.
Philipsburg is a senior-laden squad led the ??? of Denny Prestash, Jake DeSimone, Ben Gustkey and TJ Wildman.
Prestash is P-O’s top hitter and pitcher. Offensively, he leads the way in average (.423), hits (30), RBIs (29) doubles (11) and home runs (2). On the mound, he is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings.
He tossed the four innings Monday in an no-decision as P-O scored a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory in 8 innings against Avonworth. He allowed one run (earned) on four hits before being pulled after 75 pitches, meaning he would be eligible to throw against the Chucks.
Fellow senior Gavin Emigh threw the last four innings vs. Avonworth to get the win. He gave up two runs, both earned, on three hits while striking out five. Emigh is 4-0 on the season with a 3.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.
Junior Brandon Hahn has thrown 22 innings, while amassing a 3-1 record with a 3.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts. Freshman Zach Yoder is 3-1 with a 6.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 innings.
Offensively behind Prestash, DeSimone is hitting .333 (26-for-78) with 15 RBIs, 29 runs, four doubles and three triples, while Wildman is batting .329 (23-for-70) with 15 RBIs. 15 runs and five doubles.
Parker Lamb has enjoyed a strong freshman campaign and is hitting .343 (24-for-70) with 17 RBIs, 22 runs and six doubles.
Punxsy (19-2), which has tied a single-season school record for wins, enters the state quarterfinals with an impressive .371 team batting average and is fresh off a 10-hit performance against Neshannock.
Day has put together a stellar freshman season and leads Punxsy at the plate in average (.519), hits (27), RBIs (22), runs (22) and doubles (6).
Sikora isn’t far behind in offensive production, as he sports a .396 average (21-for-69) with 20 RBIs, 14 runs, five doubles and a team-high four home runs.
Seniors Zach Dinger (.419, 18 hits, 10 RBIs, 21 runs, 3 triples, 2 homers), Josh Tyger (.367, 22 hits, 18 RBIs. 20 runs, 6 doubles), Justin Miller (.432, 19 hits, 13 RBIs, 18 runs, 2 doubles), Carter Savage (.352, 19 hits. 13 RBIs. 15 runs. 5 doubles) and Peyton Hetrick (.356, 16 hits, 15 RBIs. 13 runs. 4 doubles) and Zeke Bennett (.341, 14 hits, 14 RBIs. 22 runs) all have made their presence felt in the lineup this year.
Throw in junior catcher Cooper Hallman (.311, 14 hits, 18 RBIs), and Chucks throw out a deep and formidable order.
The Chucks also have a wealth of spoils on the mound, led by the trio of Sikora, Day and sophomore Coy Martino.
Sikora is 7-1 on the season and with 1.60 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. Day and Martino are each 3-0 and sport ERAs of 1.13 and 0.71, respectively. Day has recorded 29 strikeouts in 31 innings, while Martino has 46 in 19 2/3 innings.
The winner between Punxsy and P-O will advance to play either WPIAL champ Riverside (22-0) or D-10 champ Fairview (15-7) on Monday in the semifinals. Those two meet Thursday at Slippery Rock University at noon.