DuBOIS — On two separate occasions, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team was down to its last strike Thursday against Clarion. The first time saw Carter Hickman tie the game with an RBI single in the top of the seventh and the second time saw Brayden Fox hit a go-ahead two-run double that gave the Cardinals a 5-2 win over the Bobcats.
The game was played at Stern Family Field, although Clarion was the “home” team in this rescheduled contest that was supposed to take place at Clarion on April 28, as it was a battle of two of the top Class A teams in District 9.
For the first six innings, Clarion starting pitcher Derek Smail held the Cardinal bats at bay, allowing just two hits and one run.
“Hats off to Derek Smail,” DCC assistant coach Evan Snowberger said. “He pitched a good game.”
Although the Cardinals had just two hits going into the seventh inning, it’s not like DCC hadn’t been hitting the ball.
“We had some good at-bats early in the game,” coach Snowberger said. “We were hitting some hard balls right at them and nothing was falling. We just kept grinding it out.”
The Bobcat defense helped Smail out on the mound at various times, turning a double play in the third inning along with diving stops as Smail also held on to a hard comebacker by Trent Miller in the fifth.
Those base hits eventually started to fall for the Cardinals at the most opportune time ad DCC was able to score four runs in its last stand to take a three-run lead.
Carter Himes led off the top of the seventh inning with a walk on four straight pitches and it appeared DCC would get a runner in scoring position with one out. Matt Pyne hit one out to center field as Clarion’s Bryce Brinkley made a sliding grab — however the umpire ruled it hit the ground first. Himes was already at second but a miscommunication saw him running back to first, thinking the ball was indeed caught. That allowed Himes to be thrown out at second as DCC trailed 2-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh with Pyne at first base.
Aiden Snowberger then drew another four-pitch walk to put Pyne in scoring position as Hickman came to the plate. A Smail wild pitch moved both runners up and on a 2-2 pitch, Hickman rifled one into left field to bring home Pyne to tie the game up at 2-2 — with Snowberger held at third.
That set up Fox’s at-bat as he also had a 2-2 count whenever he sent a pitch into the left-center gap over the Bobcat outfielders, bringing home Snowberger and Hickman as DCC took a 4-2 lead.
“We were down to the last strike twice that inning,” coach Snowberger said. “Big leadership at-bats by Carter Hickman and Brayden Fox there to get the job done.”
Clarion then went to Matt Alston on the mound but the Cardinals’ wasn’t done yet. Kaden Brezenski then hit a triple to right field, plating Fox as the Cardinals were up 5-2.
Snowberger, who relieved starting pitcher Carter Himes in the fifth inning, was able to shut down the Bobcats in the bottom of the seventh thanks in part to Fox’s game-ending diving catch out in left field on a Devon Lauer fly ball to give DCC a 5-2 victory.
“We’ve been in a playoff mentality for a while now,” coach Snowberger said. “It’s good to come away with that — to grind it out and come away on top.”
The Cardinals led 1-0 after the second inning as Blake Pisarcik reached base on an error to lead off. Himes drew a walk with one out as Miller hit a single into right field to give the “visitors” a 1-0 lead.
That 1-0 DCC lead held until the bottom of the fourth as the Bobcats loaded up the bases with one out on a Smail single and two walks. Himes would get Tanner Miller to strike out but a passed ball with Daunte Girvan at the plate saw courtesy runner Hayden Weber cross the plate to tie the game at 1-1.
Clarion then took a 2-1 lead the following inning as Brinkley singled off of new pitcher Snowberger to start the bottom half of the fifth. A wild pitch with one out moved Brinkley to second as it would prove costly as Dawson Smail singled to left to bring home Brinkley as Clarion led 2-1 — a lead they’d keep until the top of the seventh.
Himes allowed just two hits and one run in the no-decision, walking three and striking out two.
“Himes has been — as a freshman — stepping into a starting role this year,” coach Snowberger said. “He’s been huge in his starts and going deep in games. He’s given us a chance and keeping the hits down and the score down for the closers. He’s been pulling his weight this year as a freshman and it’s good to see.”
Hickman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI as both DCC and Clarion had five hits and one error each on the afternoon.
DuBois Central Catholic (13-4) hosts Franklin on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stern Family Field as last year’s state Class A champs have gone 13-1 since its 0-3 start.
“We were in our group there (after the game) and Coach (Adam) Fox was on our FaceTime — he’s in Florida,” coach Snowberger said. “He’s enjoying this win and coming back tomorrow. We’ll be clicking on all cylinders then.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
CLARION 2
Score by Innings
DCC 010 000 4 — 5
Clarion 000 110 0 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Aiden Snowberger rf-p 2100, Carter Hickman 2b-1b 3121, Brayden Fox 1b-lf 3112, Kaden Brezenski ss 4011, Blake Pisarcik 3b 4100, Cartar Kosko lf-rf 3000, Carter Himes p-2b 1000, Trent Miller c 3011, Andrew Green cr 0000, Matt Pyne cf 3100. Totals: 26-5-5-5.
Clarion—2
Dawson Smail ss 4011, Devon Lauer 2b 4000, Noah Harrison c 2000, Hayden Weber cr 0100, Derek Smail p-1b 3020, Matt Alston 1b-p 2000, Tanner Miller lf 3010, Daunte Girvan 3b 3000, Bryce Brinkley cf 2110, Wyatt Watterson dh 3000, Gary Matus rf 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Errors: DCC 1, Clarion 1. LOB: DCC 6, Clarion 6. DP: DCC 1, Clarion 1. 2B: Fox. 3B: Brezenski. SB: Brinkley. HBP: Fox (by De. Smail), Hickman (by De. Smail).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Himes-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Aiden Snowberger-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Clarion: Derek Smail-6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Matt Alston-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: De. Smail.