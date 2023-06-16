UNIVERSITY PARK — Thursday’s final out in the PIAA Class A title game against Clarion Area marked the end of the careers of the five DuBois Central Catholic seniors — Carter Hickman, Kaden Brezenski, Matt Pyne, Cartar Kosko and Ben Gritzer.
It was a crew of five that were catalysts in heightening the expectations when it came to Cardinals baseball.
With their 2020 freshman year wiped out due to COVID-19, all the aforementioned seniors did was win two out of three District 9 Class A titles since then, a PIAA Class A title last season and state playoff berths each of the last three seasons.
During that time, the Cardinals compiled a 52-22 overall record, including a 42-10 mark the past two seasons alone.
“Somebody said something to me this morning ... and they said it’s unprecedented,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “So you have that little bit of pressure there but at the same time, you step back and say ‘wow, that’s amazing.’ It is amazing to get here and it’s amazing to come back when everybody has a book on you ... Everybody had a book on our kids and they did a tremendous job scouting.
“High school baseball’s really good right now — at any level. The technology and things, it’s really hard to be a good team. I think we’re the only team in Pennsylvania that made it back this year (to its respective title game) from last year. That’s how hard it is to do what we did. And we’ve got a group that they’ve said ‘we’re going to be back next year.’ They want to come back here next year.”
They became the first Cardinals team to earn back-to-back state playoff berths since the 2000-01 Cardinals with the 2021-22 teams and the first team in school history to do it three years in a row after they made this year’s state tourney.
“Because of those (seniors), this team is just so close,” Fox said. “The coaches are close, the kids are close and there’s a culture here that I don’t think you can replace. That’s what I’m most proud of — the culture we’ve created and the expectations that we’ve created and the type of kids that we have.”
All five never knew of a baseball season that didn’t end with a trip to the PIAA Class A tournament, not to mention back-to-back state title game berths. Fox said they actually could’ve made a deep run in 2021 had the ball bounced their way.
They endured an 8-7 loss in the first round to WPIAL three-seed Eden Christian — as Eden Christian then went on to the state finals before falling to Halifax.
“We were one foot away from probably being in this game three years in a row,” Fox said. “I don’t know if you remember, Dante Armanini hit the ground ball down to first base (with runners on) first and second against Eden (Christian). We win that game if that ball gets by that kid because (Matt Pyne) scores from first.
“Those kids were sophomores that year. What they’ve done over the last three years, that’s just their expectations — that’s the kind of people they’re going to be. When they go to college, they’re going to expect to be the best and have success.”
Unlike last year’s dominant Cardinals squad that outscored its opponents 46-10 in the states en route to the title, this year’s team dealt with a host of injuries, particularly from its seniors.
Hickman was the team’s No. 1 pitcher when healthy. However, a finger injury took him off the mound early in the season before he returned in prime form. Then he suffered an elbow injury during the District 9 title game against Clarion that ended his high school pitching career.
Starting catcher Gritzer missed a dozen games and the last portion of the year with a thumb injury, only being cleared in the state playoffs that saw him pinch run in the quarterfinals against Greenwood and get in Thursday’s title game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to relieve Trenton Miller behind the plate.
Freshman Ben Yale saw just six game before surgery ended his year. And Brezenski played the entire season with a torn meniscus. However, that didn’t stop the expectations with this year’s squad. Even fellow senior Matt Pyne didn’t escape the season, as he dislocated his finger diving back into first base in the third inning Thursday. But, he had the finge popped back into place and finished out the game, stealing a base directly after the injury.
“We lost our ace — we lost Carter Hickman,” Fox said. “We lost our catcher (Ben Gritzer). Nobody really wrote us off because of the nucleus and the way these guys go about their business. And they expected to be there.
“I’m going to miss all of these seniors. They created the foundation of this program and what it represents, what kind of player and what kind of kid we expect here. They’re just awesome. They’re going to be awesome human beings growing up. This one’s especially hard for them and I think for me because I’m losing them. But at the end of the day, this journey and this year is amazing for what we went through.”
Hickman’s final season saw him lead the team with a .464 batting average and was second with 39 hits — he led the team with three homers. In his limited mound starts, he was 4-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 34 innings, allowing 27 hits and striking out 28.
“Carter Hickman, what a guy,” Fox said. “I was hugging him before the game and telling him, ‘You’re one of the most unbelievable high school players that I’ve ever coached.’ He’s going to walk off into the sunset (with baseball) and go to (college). He might get the itch down the road but he’s just an incredible player, an incredible hitter. He’s done so much for this program that we’ve leaned on him for the last three years. I’m just so proud of that kid.”
Brezenski hit .295 and had five doubles, Kosko hit .299 and had one of the seven home runs by the Cardinals this year, Pyne hit .313 in an array of spots in the lineup and was third in runs scored with 23. In Gritzer’s 14 games, he was stout behind the plate and also hit .241.
“Kaden Brezenski has been playing with a torn meniscus all season,” Fox said. “He’s got surgery scheduled next week. He knew what was at stake and he wanted to get back here. He was in pain all year. The kid just gutted it out. That (injury) is why we couldn’t pitch him, it was just too much for his knee. He’s come so far and I’ve coached him since he was 10-years-old.”
“I feel for Cartar Kosko. He works so hard. He was so locked about this game and he’s bummed out because he got out in a couple of situations. That’s so hard. That’s pressure on a kid to come up in situations where you’re expected to deliver. You know what, he went down swinging and he gave it everything he had. And he worked his butt off.
“Sometimes in this game, it doesn’t happen for you. I’m just so proud of the way he played the outfield for us in the playoffs. Last year he was a role player for us. The memories that kid has — he hit a walk-off on our Senior League state championship game to win that. He came in and pitched for us when we needed him to. Cartar Kosko’s going to be a great kid ... He has one of the funniest personalities that we have.
“Pyney’s going to the military. He’s going to be an unbelievable leader. And Benny Gritzer, coming back from the (thumb) injury), I was so happy to get him in there today (in the sixth inning). What a kid, he’s going to be a great college player.”
While those five leave the program, Fox feels they’ve helped shape what’s to come and to be expected of future Cardinals teams from here on out, stating Thursday’s underclassmen are determined to pick up where this year’s senior class has left off.
“Last year was kind of a blur — we just zipped right through it. We didn’t have the stress. This year, we got closer with each other this year than any team could. I told them ‘Unity got you here.’ All-in-all, and it’s cliché, but it’s not about the result, it’s about the journey. What a hell of a journey these kids had — both of these teams. We’ll be back and we expect to be back. These kids know it. That’s the first thing they said after the last out, ‘We’ll be back.’”