UNIVERSITY PARK — The ending wasn’t quite what DuBois Central Catholic seniors Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Emma Suplizio and Morgan Tyler had hoped for Thursday at Penn State University, as the Lady Cardinals dropped a tough 5-1 contest to Montgomery in the PIAA Class A championship game.
However, the quartet still etched their place not only in school but also Tri-County Area and District 9 history.
That’s because they joined a select group of girls to have reached two PIAA softball championship games in their high school careers, as they also took home silver medals as freshmen in 2019.
The only others to accomplish the feat in District 9 all hail from another area school — Curwensville. The Lady Tide played for and won Class A state titles in 2007 and 2009, with their senior and junior classes in 2009 being a part of both championship squads.
And, both schools had the potential to reach a third state final during their respective four-year runs but missed out for completely different reasons.
Central Catholic was poised to have one its best teams in 2020 after reaching the final in 2019, but that entire season was wiped out because of COVID-19.
As for Curwensville, it saw standout pitcher Holly Lansberry injury her knee in the regular season finale her junior year, which severely hampered the Lady Tide’s state run in 2008 as the lost 1-0 to Cambridge Springs in the first round between their two state crowns.
All told, District 9 has put just nine teams into a state softball final since PIAA championship games were first held in 1975, and all nine have come since 2006 with DCC and Curwensville accounting for four of the nine appearances.
For the four Lady Cardinals, they couldn’t quite capture that elusive PIAA gold medal, but they leave behind a lasting legacy built more on “winning” than individual accolades.
The Lady Cardinals went 66-10 during their three-year career and captured three District 9 titles.
Tyler and Hoyt both played in the 2019 state championship game — although’s Hoyt’s stint was a brief one in a 5-0 loss to Williams Valley, but Tyler was the only one of the quartet to see extensive varsity action as a freshman as she split pitching duties with Ashley Wruble, who was a senior at the time.
Suplizio and Hoyt didn’t become full-time starters until they were juniors after the COVID-19 season of 2020, while Morelli finally got a chance to shine as a senior.
“My seniors, something really clicked in the last couple of weeks,” said DCC head coach George Heigel. “All four of them are broken up about this.”
Wruble got the start in the circle in that 2019 final but only faced two batters as she was called for a handful of pitching violations. That forced DCC to get to Tyler earlier than usual, and the freshmen righty tossed six full innings — allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits in a no decision. She struck out none and walked none.
Tyler ended her career in a similar fashion Thursday vs. Montgomery, as she came on for starter Melia Mitskavich with one out in the second. Tyler tossed the final 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs, all unearned, on nine hits in the second no-decision of her career in the state finals. She struck out three and walked one.
The outing was the last one for Tyler in what was a stellar career in a DCC uniform. She finished with a 34-3 record, sporting a 2.55 ERA with 281 strikeouts and 62 walks in 214 1/3 career innings.
She got limited at-bats as a freshman and junior, as Heigel wanted her to focus on her pitching. However, she hit .411 in 34 at-bats (15 hits) this season and finished 20-for-49 (.408) in her career with nine RBIs, two doubles and three triples.
Heigel praised Tyler’s willingness to take a relief role in the postseason as the team went with sophomore Melia Mitskavich as the starter in the circle to give teams different looks while splitting innings in games.
“That’s not common for a young girl to take that backseat and recognize that’s what was best for the team,” he said. “She’s a good team player as well as all the other seniors are. We’re going to miss Morgan. She’s a good kid. She had a good curveball, good riser.”
Hoyt actually started the 2019 state final in left field but was removed after two batters because of defensive changes after Wruble left the circle. She played in 12 games that season and went 3-for-5 with four runs scored in limited plate appearances.
When softball returned in 2021, Hoyt became a key piece for DCC her final two seasons. She splitting time between third base and shortstop, as well as pitcher — a position she spent half her junior year at when Tyler was out with an injury.
Hoyt went 7-2 with 45 strikeouts and a 3.23 ERA in 47 2/3 innings as a junior, but tossed just 15 innings this year as her defense at shortstop was more important to the team.
She hit .426 or better in each of her final two season, including .469 (30-for-64) this season. Hoyt finished her career with a .454 average (59-for-130) with 40 RBIs, 52 runs, 12 doubles, six triples and two home runs.
After a freshman season that saw her go 2-for-8 in limited action in 17 games, Suplizio turned herself into arguably DCC’s best hitter the past two seasons after earning a starting spot in right field.
She hit .500 (74-for-148) the last two years with 61 RBIs, 73 runs, 14 doubles, four triples and two homers.
“Emma Suplizio gives you all the heart that she has,” said Heigel. “Hopefully, she’ll have a good career at Penn State DuBois.
“And, Madison Hoyt is going to go to there (PSU DuBois). I hope she plays, too. Talk about a girl that took a backseat. She was our savior last year (pitching) when Mo got hurt and came in and threw 10 or 11 games as a starter. She did a nice job as a junior and became a very good shortstop, I thought, over the past month and a half. She made some great plays behind second base.”
Morelli found herself in a similar spot as Hoyt and Suplizio as a freshman — one where playing time was hard to come by on a deep and talented squad. Morelli then lost her sophomore season to COVID-19 and a vast majority of her junior campaign as she worked her way back from knee surgery.
She played in nine games late in the regular season and playoffs and was 4-for-10 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Despite being a first-time starter (in left field) as a senior, Heigel saw her potential a threat in the middle of the Lady Cardinal order and put her in the No. 4 spot.
Morelli didn’t disappoint as she put together a breakout senior year, hitting .435 (30-for-69) with 22 RBIs, 22 runs, four doubles, four triples and a pair of homers. She saved some her best for her last game, as she went 3-for-3 with two doubles and DCC’s lone run Thursday in the loss to Montgomery.
“Savanah Morelli could easily be a D-II softball player if she played all four years and became known,” said Heigel. “She’s just hitting her peak right now. And defensively, she’s really good. She had three of our four hits today. She squared up two of those hits really hard. She’s scary to throw batting practice to. She’s a good player.”
The quartet will surely be missed not only for what they did on the field but also their leadership and what all four stood. They were prime examples of what hard can esrn you if you put in the time and effort to succeed.