DuBOIS — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs and DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball teams managed to dodge the weather Thursday afternoon at Heindl Field to get in a game. And in between the raindrops, Lady Cardinals pitcher Madison Hoyt threw a four-inning perfect game while striking out 10 in a 15-0 win.
“I’ve got to complement Madison Hoyt,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “She was excellent and pitched (a perfect game). I think they only put two balls in play. She did a nice job. I think she only threw about 65 pitches in four innings. She threw a lot of strikes and worked ahead in the count. She had a nice hit.”
Kayley Risser and Savanah Morelli were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs, with both also hitting a double. Hoyt also had two RBIs and a triple while Lauren Davidson also had a triple on the day.
Hoyt struck out the side in the top of the first as Melia Mitskavich and Emma Suplizio led off the bottom of the first with singles. After a battle with Redbank Valley pitcher Mackenzie Foringer, Risser hit a two-RBI single to left for a 2-0 lead.
Morelli then hit one into the left/center field gap, driving in Risser. However, she was thrown out at third base. Kali Franklin then hit one to center field that the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t haul in, thus making it all the way to third on the error.
With Hoyt at the plate, a Foringer wild pitch plated Franklin for the 4-0 lead.
The top of the second saw Lady Bulldog Sam Evans put the ball in play, but it was right to Hoyt, who in turn got the out at first. Two more strikeouts by Hoyt got the Lady Cardinals into the bottom of the second, but they couldn’t capitalize as Foringer and the Lady Bulldogs defense retired the 9-1-2 hitters in the lineup.
Hoyt then did all the work in the top of the third, striking out the side.
DuBois Central Catholic (3-0) was able to get four more runs in the bottom of the third as they took advantage of three Redbank Valley errors. Risser led off the inning with a grounder to third but the throw was high and she was able to make it all the way to third. One batter later, Suplizio singled over third base to bring in Risser to make it 5-0.
Franklin then laid down a bunt and the throw to first found no one — as there wasn’t a Lady Bulldog covering the bag as she got to third and Suplizio scored to make it 6-0. Franklin would later get caught in a rundown while at third but she would score for a 7-0 lead as courtesy runner Lexi Berta advanced to third. During that same at-bat, Davidson hit a sac fly to left to plate Berta for the 8-0 lead as the Lady Bulldogs were able to get out of the inning soon after.
The game was then delayed for a bit prior to the top of the fourth inning due to a medical emergency for one of the Redbank Valley players. But once both teams got back on the field, Hoyt picked up where she left off as she got Foringer to ground out to second and then she struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
The Lady Cardinals needed seven runs to get the 15-run mercy rule into play and that’s exactly what they did. Risser hit a bloop double and Suplizio drew a walk as Risser advanced to third during the at-bat. With Franklin at the plate, Risser scored on a wild pitch for the 9-0 lead as Franklin was later hit by a pitch. Hoyt then helped her own cause inside the circle with a two-RBI triple to left field to make it 11-0.
Hoyt then scored on a wild pitch with Davidson at the plate, to which Davidson then smacked a triple of her own to left. A Jessy Frank hit to second resulted in an error and Davidson scored to make it 13-0.
Needing just two more runs to end the game, Frank scored all the way from second on a wild pitch with Tyler at the plate for a 14-0 lead, as Tyler later drew a walk. Pinch hitter Marina Hanes then hit a grounder to second and reached on an error, moving Tyler to third base.
Pinch hitter Lydia Morgan then hit a one-hopper off the wall for a double, plating Tyler and ending the game with just one out in the bottom of the fourth for a 15-0 win.
“We got Lydia Morgan an at-bat there and she hit one to the fence, so that was a nice hit,” Heigel said.
Although the Lady Cardinals came away with the win in just three innings, Heigel said there’s room for improvement.
“We didn’t hit the ball well. You play down to the level (of your competition) a little bit and I didn’t think we played sharp,” Heigel said. “It seemed like it was a lull there in the second and third innings. But we hit the ball in the fourth inning. We’ll take (the win).”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action on Saturday, weather pending, as they host Clarion-Limestone for a noon first pitch at Heindl Field.
“Saturday we play (Clarion-Limestone) and that should be a better game,” Heigel said. “We’ll try to stay warm on Saturday (with the forecasted cold weather).”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
REDBANK VALLEY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
RV 000 0 — 0
DCC 404 7 — 15
1 out when winning run scored.
Redbank Valley—0
Mackenzie Foringer p 2000, LeighAnn Hetrick cf 2000, Payton Polka c 1000, Jenna Bailey rf 1000, Sam Evans 3b 1000, Taylor Ripple ss 1000, Josie Neiswonger 1b 1000, Nevada Boyer 2b 1000, Carlie Rupp lf 1000, Kayauna Schimp rf-c 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Melia Mitskavich dp 3110, Emma Suplizio rf 3110, Lydia Morgan ph 1011, Kayley Risser cf 3322, Savanah Morelli lf 2222, Kali Franklin ss 2300, Madison Hoyt p 2212, Lexi Berta cr 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2111, Jessy Frank c 3100, Morgan Tyler 1b 2110, Marina Hanes 3b-ph (flex) 1000. Totals: 24-15-10-8.
Errors: RV 6, DCC 0. LOB: RV 0, DCC 4. 2B: Morelli, Risser, Morgan. 3B: Hoyt, Davidson. SAC: Davidson. SB: Risser, Franklin, Davidson. HBP: Hoyt (by Foringer), Franklin (by Foringer).
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Mackenzie Foringer-3 1/3+ IP, 10 H, 15 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois Central Catholic: Madison Hoyt-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Foringer.