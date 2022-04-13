DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team moved to 5-0 on the season thus far with a decisive 16-1 win over the Brockway Lady Rovers in four innings Tuesday at Heindl Field.
DuBois Central Catholic turned to Lydia Morgan inside the circle, as she picked up her first career varsity win in allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine.
“I was happy with the way Lydia Morgan played,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “That was her first varsity win. She pitched well, threw strikes, worked ahead on people and moved the ball inside and outside. It was a good game to get her to pitch.”
The Lady Cardinals had 15 hits on the day with five players notching two hits in Lauren Davidson, Savanah Morelli, Rose Whipple, Melia Mitskavich and Kali Franklin. Madison Hoyt also had three RBIs.
“It was a fun game and we hit the ball good,” Heigel said. “We had a fair amount of balls that we cut in half and squared up.”
The Lady Rovers (0-5) actually took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
“We came out and got a nice bunt base hit,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “But (DCC is) the second best team in the state for a reason — they’re really good.”
Danielle Wood led off with the aforementioned bunt as she beat the throw from DCC third baseman Kali Franklin. Eliza Powell then hit a sac bunt to move Wood to second. Taylor Rhed — who started inside the circle for the Lady Rovers — then hit a single to left, plating Wood for the 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately for the visitors, they would only get one more hit on the day — a Powell swinging bunt in the top of the third — as DCC dominated from there.
Morelli hit a one-hopper to the fence in center to bring home Emma Suplizio and Davidson for a 2-1 lead. With Whipple at the plate, Morelli then scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1 as Rhed and the Lady Rovers were able to get out of the bottom of the first without anymore damage.
Morgan then struck out the side in the top of the second and errors came into play in the bottom half of the inning as Brockway committed three straight errors to kick things off as DCC scored nine runs after that.
“That’s the problem — you can’t give (DCC) an extra at-bat let alone nine extra at-bats,” Allenbaugh said of the errors.
The last error of which was a collision in the infield that scored Franklin to make it 4-1. Davidson then hit a two-run single to the left/center gap to make it 6-1. After Davidson stole third, Kayley Risser tripled to bring Davidson home for a 7-1 lead as Allenbaugh then went to Gabrielle Hertel inside the circle.
But the Lady Cardinals would continue to put the bat on the ball with a new pitcher. Risser made it 8-1 on a passed ball as Morelli and Whipple later singled. Mitskavich then doubled to up the DCC lead to 9-1 and a Hoyt sac fly to left made it 10-1.
The home team tacked on two more runs as Franklin had an RBI single to center for a 10-run lead and Jessy Frank had an RBI single up the middle to make it 12-1. Brockway then got out of the jam as Suplizio hit a line drive to third that was snagged by Madalynne Heckman, who in turn doubled up Frank at first to get out of the inning.
Brockway did shut down the DCC offense in the bottom of the third as they were able to retire the 2-3-4 hitters, but DCC would score four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to implement the 15-run mercy rule.
Whipple led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and Mitskavich followed suit. Hoyt then brought both home to make it 14-1 with a single of her own.
Franklin added yet another single. Pinch hitter Kourtney Zetsick then singled to left to plate Franklin to make it 15-1. Fellow pinch hitter Marina Hanes then ended the game as she hit a ground rule double to left field, bringing home Zetsick from second to cap off a 16-1 win in four innings.
Allenbaugh said there were positives to take from the loss — especially the first inning — as he hopes the team can apply them moving forward.
“I liked how we came out,” Allenbaugh said. “We lose that game probably no matter what but the little things like dropping a bunt, dropping a couple balls at second base, not communicating and girls letting balls drop, that’s five or six outs. Does it matter in the win-loss? No. But it matters in getting another inning and maybe getting another ball hit to us.”
DuBois Central Catholic won’t be back out on the diamond until Tuesday against Elk County Catholic as they’ll be on Easter break. However, that means DCC will have four games next week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’ve got no problem with that because we’ve got plenty of pitching,” Heigel said about next week. “I like to play games consecutively but you don’t get a whole lot of chance in between games to talk about some of the mistakes you make and to correct some of those things.”
Brockway has a much earlier turnaround as the Lady Rovers will travel to Union on Thursday.
“They’re starting to get it,” Allenbaugh said. “We’re trying to get better. We’re going to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and we’ll take our lumps and hopefully the kids get better.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
BROCKWAY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
B’way 100 0 — 1
DCC 390 4 — 16
No outs when winning run scored.
Brockway—1
Danielle Wood cf 2110, Eliza Powell rf 2010, Taylor Rhed p-1b 2011, Josie Orinko cr 0000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 2000, Stephanie Stage c 2010, Aaliyah Witherite cr 0000, Meghan Hertel 2b 2000, Amanda Decker ss 2000, Lily Heilbrun 1b 1000, Gabrielle Hertel p 1000, Zoe Moore lf 1000. Totals: 17-1-4-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Emma Suplizio rf 3201, Marina Hanes ph 1011, Lauren Davidson 2b 3222, Kayley Risser cf 3111, Savanah Morelli lf 3222, Rose Whipple 1b 3220, Melia Mitskavich dp 3220, Madison Hoyt ss 3113, Kali Franklin 3b 3321, Jessy Frank c 2111, Kourtney Zetsick ph 1011, Lydia Morgan p (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-16-15-13.
Errors: B’way 5, DCC 1. LOB: B’way 4, DCC 3. DP: B’way 1, DCC 0. 2B: Mitskavich, Hanes. 3B: Morelli, Risser. SAC: Powell. SF: Hoyt. SB: Suplizio, Davidson, Franklin.
Pitching
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-1+ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Gabrielle Hertel-3+ IP, 11 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morgan. Losing pitcher: Rhed.