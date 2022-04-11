DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals upped its record to 4-0 on the season with a 14-2 win over Clarion-Limestone in five innings on Saturday.
The game was played at Heindl Field, although technically the Lady Lions were the “home” team. However, DCC took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and tacked on four more runs in the top of the third and plated eight in the top of the fifth to end the game in a mercy rule, 14-2, final after five.
The Lady Cardinals had a dozen hits on the day as Kayley Risser was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two triples.
Lauren Davidson was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Madison Hoyt was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Emma Suplizio was 2-for-3 with a double.
Suplizio scored on an error to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and Hoyt hit a sac fly off of C-L pitcher Regan Husted to make it 2-0.
Lady Cardinals pitcher Morgan Tyler threw three innings inside the circle to pickup the win, allowing just one hit — an Alyssa Wiant single to center.
With Tyler controlling the Lady Lions’ offense, DCC scored four more in the top of the third as a Davidson single brought home Suplizio. One batter later, a Risser triple plated Davidson as the Lady Cardinals had a 4-0 lead.
Hoyt’s double scored Risser to make it 5-0 and a Kali Franklin groundout played Hoyt for the 6-0 lead.
Clarion-Limestone (0-2) would get a run in the bottom of the fourth as Abby Himes singled, but Frances Milliron then scored on a throwing error to cut the DCC lead to 6-1.
The Lady Cardinals, however, would respond in a big way in the top of the fifth, scoring eight runs to put the game out of reach.
Hoyt scored on an error and a Marina Hanes single plated Tyler and Franklin for the 9-1 lead. Davidson later had a two-RBI double that brought home Jessy Frank and Hanes to make it 11-1. Risser’s second triple scored two more in Suplizio and Davidson and Risser later scored on a passed ball to make it 14-1.
The Lady Lions did get one more run in the bottom of the fifth on a Milliron RBI single, but that would be it as the Lady Cardinals walked away with a 14-2 victory.
The Lady Cardinals are back in action today as they travel to Punxsutawney for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Clarion-Limestone hosts St. Marys on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 204 08 — 14
C-L 000 11 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—14
Emma Suplizio rf 3320, Lauren Davidson 2b 4223, Kayley Risser cf 3333, Rose Whipple 1b 2000, Morgan Tyler p-1b 2110, Lydia Morgan 3b 0000, Madison Hoyt ss-p 3222, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000, Melia Mitskavich dp 2000, Kali Franklin 3b-ss 3101, Kierra Foster ph 1000, Jessy Frank c 3111, Lexi Berta ph 1000, Marina Hanes lf 3112. Totals: 31-14-12-12.
Clarion-Limestone—2
Frances Milliron 3b 3111, Abby Himes c 3010, Kendall Dunn ss-1b 2000, Alyssa Wiant 1b-2b 2010, Regan Husted p-ss 2000, Abby Knapp cf 2000, Jenna Dunn 2b-p 1000, Brinna Bailey ph 1100, Olivia Smith rf 1000, Jocalyn Henry ph 1000, Samantha Simpson lf 1000, Jade Terrana ph 1010. Totals: 20-2-4-1.
Errors: DCC 3, C-L 7. 2B: Davidson, Hoyt, Suplizio. 3B: Risser 2. SB: Frank, Hanes, Suplizio; Milliron.
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Madison Hoyt-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
C-L: Regan Husted-4 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Jenna Dunn-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Husted.