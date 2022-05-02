DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team had a very busy Saturday as the Lady Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 in a trio of games played in two different towns.
The Lady Cardinals opened the day at their heigh school field, sweeping a doubleheader from visiting Port Allegany. Central Catholic won the opener 17-0 in three innings and completed the sweep with a 21-0 victory in five innings in the second game.
Central Catholic then hopped on a bus and went to St. Marys, where the Lady Cardinals upended Elk County Catholic, 11-1 in five innings, for its third mercy-rule victory of the day.
Madison Hoyt and Lydia Morgan combined to toss a 3-inning perfect game in the opener against Port Allegany. Hoyt went the first two innings, striking out five of the six batters she faced, to get the win. Morgan then struck out the side in the third.
Emma Suplizio, Lauren Davidson and Kali Franklin each went 2-for-2 in the win, with Franklin knocking in a pair of runs. Lexi Berta and Kaykey Risser each added two RBIs
The DCC offense took a little longer to get going in the second game vs. Port but still pounded out 19 hits.
Marina Hanes led the way with a 4-for-4 game that featured two RBIs and four runs scored. Melia Mitscavich went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Morgan; Lexi Berta and Jessy Frank all had two hits. Berta and Frank drove in a pair.
Rose Whipple hit a two-run homer in the third.
Mitscavich picked up the win in the circle in relief as she and Morgan combined on a one-hit shutout.
Morgan threw the first inning, striking out two, with Mitscavich tossing the final four innings. She gave up the one hit while striking out seven and walking none.
The Lady Cardinals then caught their breath on the trip north to Benzinger Park before rolling past the Lady Crusaders.
Things were close at the start.
Both teams scored a run in the first, with DCC scoring again in the second to go take a 2-1 lead. The Lady Cardinals took control with a four-run third before ultimately putting the 10-run mercy rule into play with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Morgan Tyler shut down the ECC bats, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.
Suplizio led the DCC offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Savanah Morelli also went 4-for-4 and blasted a solo home run for her only RBI.
Davidson and Franklin each finished 2-for-2, with Davidson hitting a triple.
Elk County scored its lone run on a Sydney Alexander single in the bottom of the first.
Central Catholic, now 10-1 on the season, travels to Johnsonburg today, while ECC (9-3) hosts Kane today.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17,
PORT ALLEGANY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Port 000 — 0
DCC(10)7x — 17
Port Allegany—0
Petruzi c 1000, Brown ss 1000, Lloyd p 1000, Tanner lf 1000, Smith 1b 1000, Alcorn 2b 1000, Errick 3b 1000, Corpetce rf 1000, Nelson cf 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
DCC—17
Emma Suplizio rf 2220, Kierra Foster rf 1111, Lauren Davidson 2b 2220, Lexi Berta 2b 1112, Kayley Risser 2212, Savanah Morelli lf 2111, Haley Semancik lf 1000, Morgan Tyler 1b 1211, Madison Hoyt p 1100, Lydia Morgan p 1100, Kali Franklin ss 2122, Jessy Frank c 2211, Kourtney Zatsick 0000, Marina Hanes 3b 3112. Totals: 22-17-13-12.
Errors: DCC 0, PA 2. 2B: Tyler, Frank.
Pitching
DCC: Madison Hoyt-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO; Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Port:Lloyd-2 IP, 13 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Lloyd.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21,
PORT ALLEGANY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 236 28 — 21
Port 000 00 — 0
DCC—21
Marina Hanes cf 4342, Haley Semancik lf 5112, Lydia Morgan p-rf 4321, Melia Mitskavich rf-p 4033, Morgan Tyler ph 1000, Kourtney Zatsick 3b 3211, Kali Franklin c 4010, Kaley Risser ph 1011, Rose Whipple 1b 4312, Lexi Bera 2b 3422, Jessy Frank ss 3222, Kierra Foster ph 1110. Totals: 37-21-19-16.
Port Allegany—0
Petruzi c 2000, Brown ss 2010, Lloyd p 2000, Tanner lf 2000, Smith 1b 2000, Alcorn 2b 2000, Errick 3b 2000, Babcock rf 1000, Nelson cf 1000. Totals: 14-0-1-0.
Errors: PA 5, DCC 0. 2B: Risser. HR: Whipple. SF: Zatsick.
Pitching
DCC: Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Melia Mitscavich-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Port:Lloyd-5 IP, 19 H, 21 R, 9ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitsavich Losing pitcher: Lloyd.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 114 14 — 11
ECC 100 00 — 0
DCC—11
Emma Suplizio rf 4134, Lauren Davidson 2b 4121, Kayley Risser cf 3101, Savanah Morelli lf 4241, Rose Whipple 4011, Melia Mitscavich dp 3011, Marina Hanes ph 0100, Madison Hoyt 3110, Kali Franklin 3b 2221, Jessy Frank c 1210, Morgan Tyler (flex) p 0000. Totals: 28-11-15-10.
ECC—1
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3010, Gabby Weisner cf 3000, Lydia Anderson 1b 2110, Emily Mourer p 1000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2011, Caitlin Vollmer c 2000, Ellie Baron lf 2000, Reagan Bauer lf 0000, Tessa Fledderman dp 1000, Hope Farley rf 2000. Totals: 18-1-3-1.
Errors: DCC 0, ECC 2, 2B: Hoyt, Frank. 3B: Davidson. HR: Morelli.
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Mourer.