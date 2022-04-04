DUBOIS — A huge eight-run fifth inning propelled the DuBois Central Catholic softball team to a season-opening, 15-6, victory against Elk County Catholic Saturday night at Heindl Field.
Elk County jumped out DCC starting pitcher Madison Hoyt for four runs in the top of the first and later held a 6-4 lead entering the bottom of the third. However, DCC scored two runs in each of the first three innings to even things at 6-6.
The Lady Crusaders’ big top of the first was headlined by a two-run home run off the bat of sophomore Emily Mourer.
Central Catholic quickly cut that lead in half in the bottom of the first as Melia Miscavich hit a leadoff double and scored on a single by Emma Suplizio, who later came home on a Kali Franklin groundout to make it 4-2.
The Lady Cardinals pulled even in the second with two more runs off Mourer as Suplizio smacked her second RBI single of game and Kaykey Risser hit a sacrifice fly.
Elk County countered with a pair of runs in the third.
Mourer, who singled with one out, scored on a Sydney Alexander groundout, while Ellie Baron singled home Lucy Klwauhn who had reached on an error.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the third, with DCC pushing two runs across again to tie the game at 6-6.
Franklin led off the inning with a walk before Hoyt reached on an error. Morgan Tyler then singled to left bringing home Franklin, while Hot scored on a Lauren Davidson sac fly to left.
Central Catholic then made a switch in the circle to start fourth as Tyler came on to relieve Hoyt. Tyler shut down ECC from there, allowing no hits while striking out three and walking three over the final four innings. She wound up with the win thanks to DCC’s huge eight-run fifth that decided the game.
Franklin jump-started the fifth with a leadoff double but was thrown out trying to steal second. Hoy and Tyler then hit back-to-back singles before a single by Jessy Frank loaded the bases with one out.
Davidson then drew a walk to force home Hoyt, turning over the lineup in the process. That brought Miscavich to the plate,and she singled home a pair of runs to make it 9-6. The Lady Cardinals were far from done though.
A double by Suplizio plated another run before a triple to right by Risser scored two more to put DCC up 12-6. Risser then scored on a wild pitch. Hoyt eventually capped the inning with a RBI single to set the final score.
Suplizio led DCC with a huge 4-for-5 day that featured a double and four RBIs. Miscavich finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Hoyt and Tyler each had two hits, while Risser had three RBIs and Davidson two RBIs.
Mourer went 2-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs to lead the ECC offense. Alexander also had a pair RBIs.
Central Catholic hosts Johnsonburg Tuesday night at Heindl Field at 7 p.m., while ECC welcomes St. Marys to Benzinger Park today.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6
Score by Innings
ECC 402 000 0 — 6
DCC 222 081 x — 15
Elk County Catholic—6
Gabby Weisner 4110, Lydia Anderson 4100, Emily Mourer 4222, Lucy Klawuhn 2210, Sydney Alexander 3002, Ellie Baron 3011, Tessa Fledderman 3000, Hope Farley 2000, Reagan Bauer 0000, Caitlyn Vollmer 2000, Mackenzie Bille 0000, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 27-6-5-5.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Melia Miscavich 4332, Rose Whipple 1000, Emma Suplizio 5244, Kayley Risser 4113, Savanah Morelli 3110, Kali Franklin 3111, Madison Hoyt 4221, Morgan Tyler 3021, Lexi Berta 0100, Jessy Frank 4110, Lauren Davidson 3312, Totals: 34-15-16-14.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 3. LOB: ECC 3, DCC 6. 2B: Miscavich, Suplizio, Franklin. 3B: Klawuhn; Risser, Davidson. HR: Mourer. SB: Farley; Suplizio, Morelli. CS: Klawuhn (by Frank); Suplizio (by Vollmer), Franklin (by Vollmer).
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 16 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER 0 BB, 3 SO; Morgan Tyler-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Mourer.
In other action Saturday:
Williamsport 1,
St. Marys 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Host Williamsport edged St. Marys, 1-0, in a pitchers duel, scoring the lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Abby Robertson knocked in Ally Chilson wo walked earlier in the inning.
St. Marys outhut the Lady Millioaires, 6-2, on the day, but Layla Waldman worked around those hits to toss a shutout. She struck out two.
Kendall Young was the hard luck loser, allowing the one run on just two hits while striking out 14. She had four 1-2-3 innings in the game.
Young also went 2-for-3 at the plate, as did Lindsey Reiter.
St. Marys (0-1) plays at cross-town rival Elk County Catholic today.
Punxsutawney 11,
Altoona 0
ALTOONA — Punxsutawney made the trip to Altoona Saturday and came home with an 11-0 victory.
Ciara Toven tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking three.
Emily Dobbins led the Lady Chucks offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kaylee Guideice was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Punxsy (2-0) returns to action today at Indiana.