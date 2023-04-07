DUBOIS — It’s often said that great teams find ways to win, and that’s exactly what DuBois Central Catholic did early Thursday afternoon as the Lady Cardinals did all the small things right in a 6-3 victory against Wellsville (N.Y.) at Heind Field.
The matchup was one of highly touted programs, as Wellsville — located in southern New York across the border from Shinglehouse — came in 4-0 this year after posting a 20-4 record last season while reaching the state quarterfinals in its classification.
And, the Lady Lions lived up to that hype, at least at the plate, as they outhit DCC 11-5 on the day.
However, Wellsville committed four errors, three of which led to four earned runs, on a day where DCC terrorized the visitors with its small ball game and aggressive baserunning.
The Lady Cardinals (6-0) also played flawless defense, including a couple premier plays, as a pair of pitchers worked around all those baserunners. Two of DCC’s biggest defensive plays came in the top of the seventh with the Lady Cardinals holding a 6-2 lead.
Wellsville’s Emma Dunaway, who was 3-for-3 at the time, led off the seventh and hit a soft liner up the middle that looked destined for center field. However, DCC shortstop Kali Franklin sprinted into the middle of the diamond and dove in front of the second base bag to make catch for the first out.
That play proved key later in the inning. Brazen Beckweth followed with a walk and scored two batters later to make it 6-3 when Makenna Dunbar ripped a double to left-center.
Unfortunately for Wellsville, Dunbar tried to take third on a late throw to the plate. Lady Cardinal catcher came out to take the throw and promptly fired to Mitskavich at third, who tagged out Dunbar to end the game.
On top of her three scoreless innings, Mitskavich also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a RBI, while Frank scored twice and stole two bases despite not having a hit in the game. Franklin added a stolen base and run in the win.
“Our base running was a key I think,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “I’ve said from the start of the season, we don’t need home runs and extra base hits,. We just need bases, and what I mean by that is we need to be real aggressive on the base paths.
“We just did some things today that we have been working on. So. it’s fun when it happens they way you plan it too. We were outhit (11-5) but we did sting some balls right at people.
“It’s a very good win, and their pitcher (Cowburn) was really good. It was a good game to play and a good game to get. We saw them in a travel tournament last year, and of course they like this facility, so they came down here to play.
“Our pitchers did an awesome job. Melia Mitskavich did everything we could ask for. You make that switch (to Kulbatksy) and wonder, is this the right thing to do. I think it’s the right thing to do (split innings), but I’m still not 100 percent convinced it is. But, it’s working.”
Wellsville came out swinging against Mitskavich, as Dunaway and Beckweth hit back-to-back singles to start the game.
That’s when DCC’s defense first made it presence know, as second baseman Lauren Davidson snagged a soft liner off the bat of Makenzie Cowburn and beat Dunaway to the second base bag for a double play. A popup to Franklin at short promptly ended the inning.
Cowburn then made quick work of DCC in the bottom of the first before Mitskavich worked around a two-out double by Adams in the second.
The Lady Cardinals then grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the second, capitalizing on a major miscue by Wellsville. With two outs, Lydia Morgan hit a fly ball to right field that was dropped. The ball then rolled away from the outfielder on the turf as Morgan hustled all the way around to score on the 4-base error.
Mitskavich worked around another double in the third, this one by Dunaway, before the Lady Cardinals pushed three runs across in the bottom half of the inning to go up 4-0.
Davidson opened the frame with a bang as she tripled to right field. Cowburn then retired the next two batters, but rank then hit a sharp grounder then went right between the second baseman’s legs and rolled all the way to the wall.
Davidson scored on the error, with Frank ending up at third. Kayley Risser followed with a walk, then kept running to second. Wellsville initially tried to get her caught in a rundown, which allowed Frank to race home from third.
A late throw home allowed Risser to take second safely, and she quickly scored when Mitskavich smacked a single to center.
Kulbatsky took over in the circle to start the fourth, and Wellsville got to her for a run to break the ice.
Dunbar led off the inning with a shot to left that hit the padding at the top of the wall and bounced over for a book rule double. Kulbatsky countered with a pair of strikeouts, but a two-out double by Adams made it 4-1 before Kulbatsky got a third strikeout to end the inning.
Central added to that lead with two more runs in the fifth.
Franklin led off with a walk, while Frank was hit in the head by a pitch but remained in the game. Heigel then went to his back of tricks and had Risser square to bunt as Franklin took off for third.
The third baseman charged but the shortstop didn’t slide over to cover third on the steal as the catcher’s throw went down the left-field line. Franklin trotted home from third on the error, while Frank hustled all the way around to third.
“We ran that fake bunt play,” said Heigel. “Our girls are aware ... read that shortstop and if she’s not covering then you’re coming. That created all sorts of problems for them.”
Risser then beat out an infield that scored Frank to put DCC up 6-1.
Wellsville got a run back in the sixth on a RBI single by Avaree Palmatier to make it 6-2 before DCC finished off the win in the seventh by throwing out Dunbar at third to end the game.
The Lady Cardinals are back in action Tuesday at home against Kane.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
WELLSVILLE 3
Score by Innings
Wellsville 000 101 1 — 3
DCC 013 020 x — 6
Wellsville—3
Emma Dunaway ss 4030, Brazen Beckweth c 3010, Ayla Faulkner cr 0100, Makenzie Cowburn p 4000, Makenna Dunbar lf 4121, Lindsay Stucc 3b 3010, Brynn Hallock pr 0100, Marrisa Ordway 1b 3000, Natalie Adams 2b 3031, Avaree Palmatier rf 3011, Hailey Lanpher dp 3000, Teegan Burke cf (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-3-11-3.
DCC—6
Kali Franklin ss 3100, Jessy Frank c 3200, Kayley Risser cf 2111, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3021, Rose Whipple 1b 3000, Lydia Morgan lf 3110, Marina Hanes rf 2000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3110, Lexi Berta dp 3000, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000.Totals: 25-6-5-2.
Errors: Wellsville 4, DCC 0. LOB: Wellsville 7, DCC 5. DP: Wellsville 0, DCC 1. 2B: Dunaway, Dunbar, Adams 2. 3B: Davidson. HBP: Frank (by Cowburn). SB: Franklin, Frank 2.
Pitching
Wellsville: Makenzie Cowburn-6 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 4 H,0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Cowburn.