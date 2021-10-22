DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team closed out a tough 2021 campaign with an equally tough five-set loss Thursday night as visiting Kane captured an 18-25, 25-16, 25-8, 10-25, 15-5 victory at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The match featured huge momentum swings in both teams favor, as none of the five games were really close coming down the stretch with each decided by at least seven points and three by double digits.
The Lady Cardinals, who finished with a 1-15 record, showed some major heart in the late going and forced a fifth and deciding set even though Kane ran them off the court, 25-8, in the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Central then turned the tables on the Lady Wolves and sprinted it way to a 25-10 win in fourth set. Lady Cardinal Lydia Morgan had a five-point run to break the set wide open at 15-4 and DCC never looked back to even things at two sets a piece as it limited Kane to just one service point in the fourth.
Seniors Savanah Morelli and Madison Hoyt each posted three points, which along with Morgan’s five points, propelled DCC to the set win. Morelli and Hoyt played their final match as Lady Cardinals.
Morgan led DCC with eight kills to go along with six points, while Hoyt and Morelli posted nine and seven service points, respectively. Morelli dropped in three aces.
Central Catholic couldn’t carry that momentum in the fifth set, though, as Kane jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a sideout and a five-point run by Myka Costanzo that featured three aces.
The Lady Cardinals never recovered from that opening run, as Kane pushed its lead to 12-2 before DCC put together a small spurt that consisted on a sideout on a Megan Pittsley kill and a pair of aces by Morelli.
That’s all DCC could muster though, as Kane promptly ended the set and the match with a sideout and a pair of points by Mackenzie Blankenship that came on kills by Cora Jekielek and Serrena Conklin.
Kane came out firing on all cylinders in the first set, grabbing a fast 5-1 lead thanks in large part to four points by Costanzo, who led all player with 20 points.
Central quickly stormed back into the set on an ace by Morelli and a five-point run by Kali Franklin to take a 9-8 lead. Franklin led the Lady Cardinals with 12 points and four aces.
Two more points by Rose Whipple and three by Hoyt gave DCC a 16-10 lead, and the Lady Cardinals maintained that advantage the rest of the set as a long series of sideouts ensued.
Franklin recorded an ace late in the set before Hoyt finished things off with back-to-back points. The first came on an ace before Morgan slammed home a kill on set-point to give DCC a 25-18 win. Morgan had three kills in the opening game.
Game No. 2 started out as a back-and-forth battle, with Kane’s Maya Smith and Jayna Johnson each scoring three points around a three-point service stint by Franklin.
Three more points by Jekielek gave Kane some breathing room at 14-7 before a four-point spurt by Johnson put the Lady Wolves on the verge of winning the game at 24-12.
Central countered with a sideout on a kill by Kayley Risser and three points (2 aces) by Whipple. That only delayed the inevitable as Kane won the set, 25-16, to even the match at 1-1. Risser had seven kills for DCC.
Kane seized control of the third set from the get-go as a nine-point run by Costanzo gave the Lady Wolves a quick 10-1 lead on their way to a lopsided 25-8 victory.
The fast game had DCC on the ropes, but the Lady Cardinals bounced back in the fourth set to collected a lopsided set win of their own, 25-10.
Franklin got DCC off with three early points, including a pair of aces, before a five-point run by Morgan gave the Lady Cardinals a commanding 15-4 advantage. Morelli added two points late in the set, while fellow senior Hoyt finished off the game with back-to-back points.
That set the stage for a fifth and deciding set, which unfortunately for DCC, Kane grabbed control of from the get-go to take home a hard-fought victory.