DUBOIS — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team battled its way to a sweep of visiting Union, 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 Monday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex to get back over the .500 mark on the season.
Both teams endured through their share of ups and downs in the match, but it was the Lady Cardinals (3-2) who found a way to put together a key run in each set to complete the sweep and not allow Union to build any real momentum.
And, it was the service line that helped propel DCC to victory, as the Lady Cardinals were able to pick up a bunch of easy points throughout the match, including nine aces.
Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser led that service attack with 10 points each, with both Lady Cardinals posting three aces. Marina Hanes was right behind them with nine points, while Lydia Morgan and Melia Mitskavich had seven and six, respectively.
Frank also enjoyed a solid night at the net with seven kills. Risser, Hanes and Mitskavich all had three kills a piece and Emma Elensky two.
“They just have that streak where they fall apart and they get sloppy and are out of system. Then eventually I feel like it’s our serves that get us back into it (rhythm),” said DCC coach Liz Snell. “They can play those points really well, but then when they start to struggle, it’s almost like they forget what they are capable of.
“We just have to keep them focused the whole way through matches. We’re working on that, and it’s definitely a struggle. If we can just clean it up, we’ll be fine, but Jessy (Frank) was one who stuck out in my mind who played well for us tonight. I think Emma (Elensky) had a good night at the net too.”
Union jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the opening set behind the serving of Grace Kindel before a long series of sideouts ensued in what was a tight game. Central Catholic got two-points each from Morgan and Mitskavich to help take an 8-5 lead.
The Lady Cardinals later held a 10-8 advantage when Elensky served up three straight points that featured an ace and Morgan kill to put DCC up 13-8. Hanes helped lengthen that lead with three points of her own.
Frank then put the set away with a seven-point run that made the score (25-12) look more lopsided than it was most of the set. That closing spurt featured two aces and a kill by Mitskavich.
The second set started out much like the first.
This time DCC scored the first two points on Hanes’ serve, but things stayed close — within a point or two — past the midway point.
Union grabbed a little momentum when three points by Katie Gezik put the Damsels up 13-9. Central clawed back into the game on a point by Hanes and two by Frank to pull even at 14-14.
After a couple sideouts, Mitskavich notched three straight points to put DCC up 19-16, while three more points bv Risser quickly made it 23-17. Central Catholic ended the set on the next rotation, as Kali Franklin served up game-point — which was secured by a Frank kill.
Union didn’t hang its head being down 2-0 though and jumped out to an early 7-3 advantage in game No. 3 thanks to a three-point spurt by Gezik that featured a pair of aces.
Central promptly got back into the game with a sideout on a Frank kill and four straight points by Morgan. However, the momentum went right back to Union as a sideout and a five-point spurt by Kya Wetzel put the Damsels back up 13-8. Wetzel had a pair of aces in that run.
The Lady Cardinals had another run in them — this one six straight points by Risser that put DCC back up for good at 17-14. Risser had two aces in the run, while Frank had a kill.
Union got no closer than two points the rest of the set, as Hanes added two points and Frank one as DCC won the game 25-19 to complete the sweep.
The Lady Cardinals are right back in action tonight with a long trip north to Sheffield.